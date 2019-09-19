Chewy: Solid Growth, Margin Progress Is Desired

I see appeal improving, yet I am not pulling the trigger just yet, given the margin concerns.

Chewy (CHWY) went public in June of this year as I concluded that animal spirits were unleashed following the IPO with valuations going sky-high.

I noted that Chewy has rapidly become a household name in the animal e-commerce business as I liked the growth, margin progress and potential, although all of this and some more was unfortunately reflected in the very high valuation already.

The Thesis, The Thoughts, The Valuation

Chewy has a mission to be the most trusted and convenient online destination for pet parents. The pure-play pet e-tailer focuses on quality products, fair prices, and great consumer care.

Hard to imagine that the company was founded as recent as 2011 with sales totaling just $2 million in the first year of operation, only to have grown to $3.5 billion in sales in 2018, marking a huge growth trajectory of the business. The success is driven by very high Net Promoter Scores, in its turn the result of wide selection, solid pricing and customer care, as well as features like the Autoship program.

With humanisation of pets on the rise, the company is operating in a huge and growing $70 billion market, split roughly half in half between food as well as vet care, supplies, medicines, and of course, services.

The company priced its IPO at $22 per share, which valued the company at $8.8 billion, or $8.65 billion after we include the net cash holdings ahead of the IPO while taking into account the money raised alongside the initial offering. That $8.65 billion valuation jumped to $13.8 billion with shares trading at $35 on the first day of trading.

That valuation was a bit too steep for me despite a 68% increase in full year sales for 2018, totaling $3.53 billion. This implies that the valuation came in at nearly 4 times sales, as losses narrowed a bit to $268 million. Unlike the sky-high sales multiples paid for SaaS business models posting such growth rates, investors seem to realise that this over time is a lower margin business as it is essentially an e-tailer operating in a competitive field.

I furthermore noted that growth continues to be solid towards the end of the year, with fourth quarter sales up 67% to $1.09 billion, for a 3.2 times annualised sales multiple, with fourth quarter operating losses narrowing to $66 million.

At the time of the IPO, the first quarter results were not released yet. The company guided for sales growth to slow down to 45% with sales seen around $1.11 billion, although operating losses were expected to narrow to $30 million.

The New Numbers

In July, the company reported the first quarter numbers with sales up 45% to $1.10 billion. Last week, the company reported its second quarter results with revenues up 43% to $1.15 billion. The company reported an adjusted EBITDA loss of $29.2 million, equal to 2.5% of sales, which marks a little deleverage from the first quarter, although it marks a big improvement from the same quarter last year. Furthermore, one should not exclude nearly $8 million in depreciation expenses as well, being a very real expense, making that the company is still posting some losses.

The market is not really digging those numbers as shares have fallen back from a $30-35 trading range to $27 currently, making that the enterprise value drops to $10.6 billion. With the company firmly on track to post sales at around $5 billion this year, sales multiples are falling to 2 times which looks attractive, given the pace of growth, yet one has to acknowledge that no leverage is achieved on the bottom line.

So, honestly, I am most concerned about the lack of progress on the bottom line. In fact, I peg second quarter losses around $40 million based on the reported adjusted EBITDA number, while adding back $8 million in depreciation expenses and adding a few million in regular stock-based compensation. If I annualise this number, the company is reporting losses equal to about 3% of sales.

While the slower pace of growth is not a major concern as the law of large numbers is playing a major role here, the lack of real leverage on the bottom line is concerning, as the company raised relatively few proceeds alongside the IPO. Around the time of the IPO, I noted that the company could easily be a $10 billion business in 2025, as the company is achieving half of these sales already this year. In an upbeat scenario, I noted that, if margins could hit 10%, net earnings could come in at $800 million, or $400 million in case margins come in at half that level. With a current $10.6 billion enterprise value, the multiples come in at 13-26 times, based on 2025 times earnings. Of course, this assumes that the company executes well up to 2025.

This still seems like a stretch in my eyes, as I am not willing to jump aboard, although I do believe that continued pressure on the shares provides for an even more compelling risk-reward, although real leverage is needed in the quarters to come.

