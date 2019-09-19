Zscaler: 'Scale' On Honey, Good Times Never Felt So Good

New CRO and several VPs have been hired to boost sales for FY 2020.

Zscaler is introducing two new products and has announced a partnership with CrowdStrike.

Stock appears to be slightly overvalued, but this window of opportunity won't last long.

The recent rotation out of SaaS has produced several opportunities in SaaS-land. I have already written two bullish articles that take advantage of these depressed stocks: Don't Look A Gift Horse In The Mouth and Another Huge SaaS Investment Opportunity. Today, my article is about a third really good SaaS company, Zscaler, Inc. (ZS).

Zscaler is another hyper-growth company on my radar screen, having been beaten down this summer. As if that wasn't enough, it was kicked while lying on the ground as a result of lower guidance provided in the Q4 2019 earnings call a little over a week ago.

Zscaler was soaring earlier this year, reaching a high of ~$90 in July but is now trading around $52, not far above long-term support of approximately $46.

I wrote an article about Zscaler at the end of July when the stock was at its peak: Zscaler Is A Stock To Watch. At that time, I concluded that Zscaler would make a good long-term investment, but the stock price was too high.

A 50% haircut is all it took to get me excited about this stock. I am now revising my rating for Zscaler from neutral to very bullish.

In my opinion, the fear of growth slowdown is an overreaction to statements made by conservative management, a quality that most SaaS companies exhibit. Please note that the stock is slightly overvalued, but investors might not get an opportunity like this again for a long time.

Revenue Growth Slowdown?

Analysts appeared to be concerned as a result of three issues: competition from Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (PANW), reference to larger deals taking longer during the Q4 2019 earnings call, and lowered guidance for FY2020 also during the earnings call. I won't elaborate on these three issues because there is already an excellent article that covers these in detail that I recommend that you read: Zscaler's Beer Is Lots Colder Than Some Think.

What I can say is that Zscaler management has provided conservative guidance and the company is going up against strong comps from 2018 which included a large multi-million-dollar non-recurring contract. In any case, these concerns have caused some panic among investors, but I believe that the stock price will recover from the recent selling activity.

New Developments

Zscaler has unveiled two new offerings, ZB2N and ZDX, described by Morningstar:

Zscaler's ZB2B targets external users and partner ecosystems, which allows authorized customers to view applications based on business policies without exposing the underlying applications to open Internet threats. Zscaler's digital access offering, ZDX, helps in monitoring the traffic that flows through Zscaler's infrastructure and assists in troubleshooting issues that may arise in customer user experiences.

(Source: Zscaler)

CrowdStrike Partnership

Zscaler recently announced a partnership with CrowdStrike (OTC:CRWD), an AI-based endpoint security provider. CrowdStrike offers real-time threat detection and automated policy enforcement. This partnership should provide better and more cohesive security coverage. The stock market looked on this announcement very favorably.

Scale on honey, good times never felt so good

It has been my observation, based on other SaaS companies, that an increase in sales and marketing spend directly results in more sales, more so than improvements in other areas such as product development. That is, of course, assuming we don't hear the three dreaded words: "sales execution issues".

Zscaler is planning on scaling up its business in an effort to reach a target of $1 billion in annual revenue. The company will have to triple sales in order to reach that target. The company is upping its game with new hires:

...we made several hires over the last four to six months. VP of Federal, the VP of the East, a new VP, general manager of EMEA, the CRO and the VP of Sales Enablement, we see this as a large market opportunity and we're going to increase our sales and marketing efforts in fiscal 2020...

It sounds like the new CRO has quite a lot of experience, and I don't expect that we will be reading those three dreadful words. And no, I'm sorry to report that the new CRO is not Lionel Richie, his name is Dali Rajic.

Office 365

Zscaler is getting its fair share of business from Microsoft (MSFT) Office 365 as outlined in the most recent quarterly earnings call:

Office 365 has been a big driver, because Office 365 almost requires that you do local breakout and that's because the amount of traffic generated by Office 365 is far, far bigger than all other SaaS applications combined. So that's point number one. Point number two, today about 20% of the largest Global 2000 companies are Zscaler customers that means about 80% aren't. Most of the customers have bought Office 365, but the deployment is lagging behind Zscaler comes in to help do local breakouts, so deployment can happen cost-effectively with better response time. So we see significant opportunity for Office 365 ahead of us. We are not linked to the sale of the Office 365. We are needed for the deployment of Office 365.

(Source: Zscaler)

Stock Valuation

I determine stock valuation on a relative basis by comparing EV/forward gross profit (GP) multiples and sales growth to the company's peers. I believe that high-growth companies should be more highly valued than slow-growth companies. After all, growth is a prime factor in valuation models such as DCF. Higher future growth results in higher valuation and, therefore, higher EV/forward GP multiple.

To illustrate this point, I created a scatter plot of enterprise value/forward GP versus estimated YoY sales growth for the 93 stocks in my digital transformation stock universe.

(Source: Portfolio123/MS Excel)

The GP in the vertical direction is calculated using the "next year's sales estimate" mean value based on all analysts from the Portfolio123 database multiplied by the TTM gross margin. The estimated YoY sales growth is calculated using "current year's sales estimate" and "next year's sales estimate," also provided by Portfolio123.

As can be seen from this scatter plot, Zscaler is sitting above the trend line, suggesting that its forward GP multiple is higher than its peers, given its estimated future revenue growth rate. My interpretation is that Zscaler is slightly overvalued relative to the average stock in my digital transformation universe.

Company Fundamentals

High-growth companies generally sacrifice profits for growth, and traditional value factors such as P/E ratio are not meaningful. Therefore, I focus on other metrics such as the "Rule of 40%," free cash flow margin, and cash burn to evaluate software companies.

The Rule Of 40%

The Rule of 40% is a metric used by software companies to help them achieve a balance between growth and profitability. The Rule of 40% is interpreted as follows: If a company's growth rate plus profit adds up to 40% or more, then the company has balanced growth and profit and is financially healthy.

There are several different ways of calculating the Rule of 40%:

Growth - The standard growth metric is to use the Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) growth rate. For my Rule of 40% calculation, I use percentage sales growth TTM. There are three reasons for this: (1) ARR is not always available, (2) most SaaS companies grow not only organically but also by acquisition, and (3) many companies are in the middle of a transformation to SaaS and have a significant amount of product sales.

Profit - I have seen many variants for the profit metric. Some analysts use EBITDA margin, others use operational cash flow margin or free cash flow margin. I use the free cash flow margin, as I believe that is the most meaningful factor from an investor's perspective.

Revenue Growth

TTM revenue growth is 59.2%, up from 51% in late-2018.

(Source: Portfolio123)

Free Cash Flow Margin

Zscaler's free cash flow margin TTM is 9.7% for the most recent 12-month period and has been positive since the company IPO.

(Source: Portfolio123)

Rule Of 40% Applied To Zscaler

Zscaler's YoY revenue growth was 59.2%, while free cash flow margin for the trailing 12 months was 9.7%. Therefore:

Revenue Growth + FCF margin = 59.2% + 9.7% = 68.9%

The Rule of 40% calculation comes out significantly higher than 40%. Therefore, I conclude that the company is financially healthy.

Investment Risks

The market has been bearish with regards to SaaS stocks recently and Zscaler specifically. The attack on the share price may not be finished yet.

Even a slight miss on guidance or drop in billings can result in a drastic share price revaluation as witnessed a week ago.

There are many digital transformation stocks with extreme valuations, and it is possible that we could have further SaaS market revaluation in the future. In this case, I would expect to see Zscaler's stock price fall along with the rest of the market.

The trade dispute between President Trump and China is ongoing and has the potential to cause market turbulence or even drive the United States into a recession.

Approximately 51% of Zscaler's business comes from outside the US. It is possible that Brexit and/or economic conditions in Europe could cause a deceleration in Zscaler's international sales growth.

Revenue could take a substantial hit if Microsoft were to introduce its own security solution that directly competes with Zscaler.

The new hires will take some time to come up to speed, perhaps up to a year before we see any positive results in bookings. In addition, Zscaler will be spending more on facilities in 2020. These items could cause degraded financial results this year.

Summary

Zscaler is one of many SaaS companies that have been caught up in rotation out of high-growth stocks by some large unknown funds. From late July to mid-September, Zscaler lost almost 50% of its stock price. The latest price driver has been fear over revenue growth stemming from the latest quarterly report. I believe that this fear is overblown and that the stock price will recover.

Management has taken steps to boost sales, including the hiring of an experienced CRO along with several VPs. The company has introduced two new products, ZB2B and ZDX. Zscaler has also announced a partnership with another cybersecurity company, CrowdStrike.

Company fundamentals, including free cash flow and fulfillment of the Rule of 40%, are quite good. Zscaler has a slightly overvalued stock price relative to its peers but this may be the only opportunity to invest in this quality stock for quite some time. I am giving Zscaler a very bullish rating.

