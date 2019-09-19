Telemynd Readies Plan For Mini IPO

The approach has promise, but the firm's revenue growth is rapidly decelerating, so I have concerns about its ability to continue scaling.

The firm provides mental health services via its telemedicine delivery system and network.

Telemynd has filed to raise $8.4 million from an IPO of its common stock.

Telemynd (OTC:PSYC) has filed to raise gross proceeds of up to $8.4 million from a U.S. IPO, according to an S-1/A registration statement.

The firm operates a telemedicine platform in the US with a focus on behavioral health.

PSYC has grown revenue from a small base but I have concerns that its revenue and business model may not continue scaling.

Company & Technology

Mission Viejo, California-based Telemynd was formed in 2019 from the merger of MYnd Analytics, a California City-based company founded in 1987, and Emmaus Life Sciences, a Torrance, California-based company, to provide remote behavioral health services through a cloud-based video connection that is integrated into its telemedicine platform.

Management is headed by CEO and Director Patrick Herguth, who has been with the firm since 2019 and was previously CEO of MYnd Analytics.

The firm leverages MYnd’s Arcadian Telepsychiatry, a network of psychiatric specialists and therapists, as well as the PEER Online telemedicine platform.

‘Telemynd CDS’, or Clinical Decision Support is a tool for behavioral healthcare providers to select an optimal course of treatment based on a non-invasive and low-cost EEG brain scan that can be done in a primary care setting

‘Virtual Psychiatric Office’ is a virtual psychiatric office solution that is primarily deployed within establishments that participate in Value Based Purchasing (VBP) Medicare Advantage programs, skilled nursing facilities, prisons as well as employer wellness clinics.

‘On Demand Telepsychiatry’ represents a critical-care environment service that is ‘designed to provide solutions where psychiatric resources are in short supply,’ such as in the case of skilled nursing, nursing home or emergency/critical care treatment.

Telemynd’s sales efforts consist of educating its clients about the use, technical capabilities and potential benefits of the company’s offerings, advertising, and laboratory personnel.

Market

According to a 2016 market research report by Open Minds, US mental health spending reached $195.6 billion in 2015.

Categorized by payer, private insurance was the largest payer of mental health services at $54.6 billion or 28% in the same year, followed by Medicaid at $48.1 billion or 25%, then Medicare at $28.1 billion or 15%, as well as other state and local funds at 14% or $29.5 billion.

Management notes data from the American Journal of Psychiatry, estimating that the economy is impacted by almost $193 billion in annual lost productivity due to the effects of behavioral disorders.

Additionally, they mention a study published in the Canadian Journal of Psychiatry, which concludes that only 3% of the approximately 85 million individuals that are afflicted with a behavioral health disorder achieve remission due to the limited access to psychiatric specialists as well as “trial-and-error” prescribing that can take anywhere up to 2 years to find an effective treatment for Major Depressive Disorders.

The company’s offerings enable patients to reach psychiatrists through a primary care establishment or where access is limited while providing healthcare providers with tools to reach a more optimal treatment sooner, or with less ‘trial-and-error.’

Customer Acquisition Costs

Sales and marketing expenses as a percentage of revenue have been dropping significantly as revenues have increased, as the figures below indicate:

Sales & Marketing Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage 9 Mos. To June 30, 2019 43.1% FYE Sept 30, 2018 123.0% FYE Sept 30, 2017 954.6%

Source: Company registration statement

The sales & marketing efficiency rate, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of sales & marketing spend, was stable in the most recent period at 0.7x, as shown in the table below:

Sales & Marketing Efficiency Rate Period Multiple 9 Mos. To June 30, 2019 0.7 FYE Sept 30, 2018 0.7

Source: Company registration statement

Financial Status

PSYC’s recent financial results are as follows:

Growing revenue but from a small base

Increasing gross profit but reduced gross margin

Growing operating losses

Increasing cash used in operations

Below are the company’s financial results for the past two and ¾ fiscal years (Audited PCAOB for full years):

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior 9 Mos. To June 30, 2019 $ 1,374,200 41.1% FYE Sept 30, 2018 $ 1,315,500 923.7% FYE Sept 30, 2017 $ 128,500 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior 9 Mos. To June 30, 2019 $ 445,200 28.6% FYE Sept 30, 2018 $ 488,100 550.8% FYE Sept 30, 2017 $ 75,000 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin 9 Mos. To June 30, 2019 32.40% FYE Sept 30, 2018 37.10% FYE Sept 30, 2017 58.37% Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin 9 Mos. To June 30, 2019 $ (8,068,100) -587.1% FYE Sept 30, 2018 $ (10,244,900) -778.8% FYE Sept 30, 2017 $ (7,103,600) -5528.1% Net Income (Loss) Period Net Income (Loss) 9 Mos. To June 30, 2019 $ (8,140,000) FYE Sept 30, 2018 $ (10,333,100) FYE Sept 30, 2017 $ (7,112,800) Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations 9 Mos. To June 30, 2019 $ (6,026,100) FYE Sept 30, 2018 $ (9,038,680) FYE Sept 30, 2017 $ (4,792,100)

Source: Company registration statement

As of June 30, 2019, the company had $2.4 million in cash and $2.7 million in total liabilities. (Unaudited, interim)

Free cash flow for the twelve months through June 30, 2019 was a negative ($7.7 million).

IPO Details

PSYC intends to raise $10.0 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of 1.4 million shares of its common stock offered at a midpoint price of $6.00 per share.

Assuming a successful IPO, the company’s enterprise value at IPO would approximate $19.9 million, excluding the effects of underwriter over-allotment options.

Per the firm’s latest filing, it plans to use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

We anticipate that we will use the net proceeds from this offering for our working capital and for other general corporate purposes.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow isn’t available.

The sole listed underwriter of the IPO is Aegis Capital.

Commentary

Telemynd is seeking public capital for its commercial operations expansion plans.

These plans include growing its Virtual Psychiatric Office offering within primary care and long-term care networks as well as provide its on-demand services to facilities operating in a critical care environment.

The market opportunity for U.S behavioral health services is large and PSYC’s approach of producing potentially greater efficiencies through its telemedicine delivery network and system has promise.

However, while the firm is growing from a small revenue base and producing increasing gross profit, it is generating increased operating losses and using significant cash in its operations.

With a current year revenue run rate of around $1.8 million, I’m concerned the company has not produced a long-enough track record of significant revenue growth to demonstrate the potential of its market approach.

For an EV / Revenue of 12x, its revenue trajectory is rapidly decelerating and I suspect the firm’s revenue model may not scale.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.

