Alamo To Acquire Morbark For Continued International Expansion

With the acquisition, Alamo is continuing to acquire vegetation equipment makers as part of an international expansion effort in a growing industry.

Alamo Group (ALG) announced it has agreed to acquire Morbark for $352 million.

Morbark operates as a manufacturer of forestry- and land management-related equipment and aftermarket parts.

With the second vegetation management equipment acquisition in seven months, ALG is aggressively purchasing the pieces it needs to pursue international expansion.

Target Company

Winn, Michigan-based Morbark was founded in 1957 to manufacture equipment and aftermarket parts for the forestry, tree maintenance, biomass, land management and recycling industry verticals.

Management is headed by CEO Dave Herr, who has been with the firm since 2016.

Morbark’s primary offerings include a range of tree chippers, grinders, debarkers, flails, stump grinders, mulchers and brush cutters, coupled with related aftermarket spare and wear parts.

Company partners or major customers include:

Wolfpack Wood Recycling

TiFuel

New Earth Compost and Soils

Source: Company website

Market & Competition

According to a market research report by Fortune Business Insights, the forestry equipment market was valued at $9.56 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach $13.1 billion by 2026.

This represents a forecasted CAGR of nearly 4.1% between 2019 and 2026.

The main drivers for this expected growth are the increasing production of industrial round wood, growing focus on forest management, various newer product launches, as well as an increasing awareness of forest preservation and management.

Major vendors that provide forestry equipment include:

AB Volvo (STO:VOLV-B)

Caterpillar (CAT)

Komatsu (TYO:6301)

Doosan Infracore (KRX:042670)

Hitachi Construction Machinery (TYO:6305)

J.C. Bamford Excavators

Deere & Company (DE)

CNH Industrial (BIT:CNHI)

Hyundai Heavy Industries (KRX:009540)

Bell Equipment (JSE:BEL)

Acquisition Terms and Financial

ALG disclosed the acquisition price and terms as $352 million but didn’t provide a change in financial guidance as a result of the deal.

A review of the firm’s most recent published financial results indicate that as of June 30, 2019, ALG had $48.2 million in cash and equivalents and $323.7 million in total liabilities, of which long-term debt was $166.2 million.

Free cash flow for the six months ended June 30, 2019, was a negative ($10.9 million).

In the past 12 months, ALG’s stock price has risen 25.4% vs. the U.S Machinery industry’s drop of 5.4% and the broader overall U.S. market’s rise of 1.6%, as the chart below indicates:

Earnings surprises have been positive in seven of the last twelve quarters, as the chart shows below:

Analyst sentiment in recent earnings calls has increased sharply from a low in late 2018, as the linguistic analysis shows here:

Commentary

ALG is paying a revenue multiple of 1.5x to acquire Morbark for its family of vegetation management equipment lines

As ALG president and CEO Ron Robinson stated in the deal announcement,

Morbark is a well- run, profitable, and growing company in a sector that has been steadily improving. Their products expand and complement our range of vegetation maintenance equipment in an adjacent market. We are excited about the opportunities this acquisition will provide Alamo and we look to continue their existing strategic growth plan focused on product development and market expansion, supplemented with synergistic acquisitions.

The deal will also provide ALG with new products to sell into Europe, Brazil, and Australia.

I covered ALG’s previous acquisition of Dutch Power, a European vegetation and forestry equipment maker.

It now seems clear that Alamo is making significant acquisitions to take advantage of business opportunities in the landscape and vegetation management industry.

Investors seem to like the moves so far, having pushed ALG stock price up nearly 30% since February’s announcement for Dutch Power.

As long as management doesn’t overpay for its acquisitions, is able to efficiently integrate them into its operations, and leverage them for increased profitable growth, I’m on board.

