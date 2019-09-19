Visa: Comparable Valuation

The expectations regarding Visa's EPS in the next year are growing faster than the expectations of other companies.

Today, I offer a comparable valuation of Visa (V) through historical-priced and forward-priced multiples. Honestly, I was surprised by the result.

At the beginning, a few words about the algorithm of my valuation. For each company on my list, I calculated the EV/Revenue, EV/FCF and EV/EBITDA multiples. The next step, I adjusted these multiples for the long-term growth rates of the basic indicators because companies are always in different points in their lifecycles. Then, I determined how much a share of Visa should cost if its multiples corresponded to the median of my sample.

In the same way, I evaluated Visa through the P/E (forward) and P/S (forward) multiples adjusted by the expected annual growth rates of earnings and revenue.

So, let's begin.

The comparable valuation based on the EV/Revenue to growth multiple has shown that Visa is the most expensive company on my list:

But, apparently, this has been the case for a long time:

Comparing Visa through the EV/EBITDA to growth multiple, we obtain almost the same result:

The comparable valuation based on the EV/FCF to growth multiple is a little different. In this case, the implied price is $68:

Although, a year ago, it was twice as high... But, in any way, it doesn't look like the market is prone to evaluate Visa through this multiple.

In my opinion, it should be concluded that the historical-priced multiples of Visa are not regarded by the market as the key drivers.

Let's look at the forward-priced multiples.

I did not find anything interesting analyzing the P/S to growth (forward) multiple. In this case, the implied price of Visa is significantly higher than the actual price:

But the comparable valuation on the basis of the P/E to growth (forward) multiple produces an interesting result:

Now the implied price is less than the actual price by 12%, but only two months ago, it was less by 30%:

This means that the average analysts’ expectations of Visa’s EPS in the next fiscal year have improved in comparison to the expectations of other companies on my list.

Putting It All Together

The market isn't prone to evaluate Visa through historical-priced multiples, so, just ignore them in the case of Visa.

I think that the market is more inclined to evaluate companies that do not pay dividends through multiples based on revenue parameters. And judging by the P/S to growth (forward) multiple, Visa is more expensive than the main blue chips on Nasdaq.

But, on the other hand, the expectations regarding Visa's EPS in the next year are growing faster than the expectations of other companies, and this partially improves the situation. But overall, Visa definitely is not the cheapest company on the market.

Additional disclosure: I don't have a trade position regarding Visa. And I believe that to be an advantage in terms of analysis because I am able to consider indicators impartially without subliminal motivation to see positive or negative sides even if they don't exist.