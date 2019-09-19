Wendy's: Take The Money And Run

Image source

Every time that I’ve covered Wendy’s (WEN) over the years, the story has been largely the same. The company’s performance has improved materially in the past couple of years since it began fixing its menu and reimaging its locations, among other things. However, the stock has moved much higher in 2019 despite a lack of a similar improvement in results, and like the other times I’ve covered Wendy’s, the stock is too expensive. Investors looking to own the attractive Wendy’s story need to wait for a better price.

Fixing what was broken

It is no secret that Wendy’s struggled in the past with poor sales. The company’s stores were old and dingy, service was slow, and the food was uninspiring to put it politely. However, Wendy’s has been on what has turned out to be a successful journey to fix those things.

Just over half of the company’s stores have been reimaged, which basically just means they have been remodeled in the new store design. This brighter, more modern look freshens up the appearance of the restaurants, improves the flow of traffic around the store, and is much more inviting to consumers. In short, the reimage process has worked and continues to work, with the goal of 70% of the global system being reimaged by the end of next year. This is an incremental improvement Wendy’s has made to keep up with rivals like McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) and Burger King, which have done similar things.

Image credit

Second, Wendy’s has focused on fixing slow service via what it calls operational excellence. The idea is that food should be made quickly, and at the best possible quality, with friendly service. Anecdotally, my own personal experience in Wendy’s stores that have been reimaged has been unequivocally better than before. Obviously, I’m not the only one, as the company’s comparable sales have risen in 25 of the past 26 reporting periods. In an ultra-competitive field like fast food, service matters, and Wendy's is ensuring it is doing the best it can for customers.

Finally, and most importantly, Wendy’s has modified its menu in recent years to feature premium entrees, as well as more value-oriented options, both of which have driven traffic and spending on both ends of the fast food spectrum.

Source: Investor presentation

Wendy’s has bolstered its value menu with its 4-for-$4 platform, $0.50 Frosty, and its $5 Biggie Bag, for instance. In addition, Wendy’s has introduced premium sandwiches on its Made to Crave menu, including ingredients like barbecue and avocado. The menu refresh has been integral in terms of Wendy’s turnaround, and lots of credit should be given to the management team for pushing the turnaround.

Here’s the problem

While the turnaround has worked tremendously well, the stock has priced in much or all of these gains already. Management provided us with the below guidance after the Q2 earnings report, and I think it shows not only that the company has momentum but also that this momentum isn’t good enough to justify the current share price.

Source: Investor presentation

As of the end of the quarter, Wendy’s saw 3% to 4% global sales growth this year and adjusted EPS expansion of 3.5% to 7.0%. Those numbers are fine, but at this point, the turnaround effort is old enough that the easy growth has been captured. EPS has essentially doubled since 2015, which is fantastic, but growth from here is going to be much more difficult than it was at the beginning of the process. I don’t think the market realizes this and, to my eye, is pricing the stock like torrid growth will never end. However, the company is telling us that the best we can hope for is 7% and also that actual growth is likely to come in below that.

Source: Author’s chart using company data

This is a chart showing the stock’s average annual PE ratio for the past decade, and as you can see, the current valuation is as high as it has been in this period. Shares trade for 33.4 times this year’s earnings estimates of $0.60. This is not only high on a relative basis compared to the company’s historical valuations, but it is also very high on an absolute basis. Remember that Wendy’s reckons it will grow earnings in the mid-single-digits over time, and compare that to a PE of 33; this stock is really expensive.

The stock’s ten-year average PE is 28.6, while the most recent five-year average is 29.3. Any way you slice it, this stock is far too pricey for what you get.

Breakfast is probably not the answer

Wendy’s also recently announced plans to try breakfast again, which hasn’t worked for the company in the past. McDonald’s has an iron grip on fast food breakfast, while Burger King isn’t shabby either. Wendy’s is many years behind those firms, in addition to others, and it promises to be an uphill battle, to say the least. The company cut its EPS growth estimate to -3.5% to -6.5% this year after including the investments required to launch the breakfast initiative. In addition, the company expects to hire 20k employees to do so. These headwinds should largely only occur in this year, but it is costly nonetheless.

I still think the Wendy’s story is alive and well, but I’m also very cautious on the breakfast initiative, given that it is so far behind McDonald’s and others. I see Wendy’s producing mid-single-digit EPS growth for the foreseeable future, but that hardly justifies a mid-30s PE ratio. Breakfast will crimp earnings this year and potentially next year, depending on how it goes, and there is simply no reason to pay $20 for this stock. If shares trade down towards $15, I’d be interested. But today, shares are far too expensive and should be avoided.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.