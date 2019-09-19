Why You Should Bet On NetEase

As per Priori Data’s Report, 80% of Identity V’s recent 30-day global gross of $32 million came from Japan.

After the massive Japan success of its mobile battle royale game Knives Out, NetEase’s survival horror-themed Identity V is also a big hit in Japan.

GlobalData expects the video games industry to become a $300 billion business by 2025. This is a big jump from Newzoo’s 2018 estimate of $107.3 billion.

The $2.7 billion proceeds from the sale of Kaola and a minority stake in NetEase Cloud Music fortified NetEase’s long-term video games strategy.

We reiterate our November 19, 2018, buy rating for NetEase (NTES). Ten months ago, NTES was trading below $235. Profit-taking right now is tempting but we will remain long on NetEase. Like Citi, we expect this stock to hit over $300 within the next 12 months. This stock’s YTD price return of 14.87% can still improve after more investors realize that NetEase is now more focused on video games.

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

More Money To Grow Its Video Games Strategy

The $2-billion sale of NetEase’s Kaola e-commerce unit (and the $700 million from the sale of a minority stake in its cloud music business) can finance the development of more video games. NetEase unloading its Kaola luxury goods e-commerce unit is truly commendable. Without the distraction of competing in China’s cross-border e-commerce, the management can now focus more on the core business of video games.

GlobalData expects the video games industry to become a $300 billion business by 2025. This is a big leap from Newzoo’s estimate that video games generated revenue of $107.3 billion in 2018. Newzoo expects 2019 to reach revenue of $152.9 billion.

The optimism on the projected rapid growth of the video games industry is likely why NetEase sold Kaola. The management knew that it can find more growth opportunities in video games than in e-commerce.

The sale of Kaola means NetEase's $764.3 million quarterly revenue from e-commerce will significantly drop. However, I do not believe that Kaola and Yanxuan are notable profit or growth contributors to NetEase. Diversification is great. Unfortunately, diversifying into a fiercely competitive industry like e-commerce was not healthy for NetEase.

Going forward, NetEase had almost-zero chance of profitably competing against low-margin e-commerce operators like Alibaba (BABA) and Amazon (AMZN). On the other hand, NetEase can still close the gap against the world’s no. 1 video games company, Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY). In terms of revenue, NetEase is still not among the top five global video games companies.

(Source: Newzoo)

Going forward, we hope that NetEase uses the $2.7 billion to supercharge its international portfolio of video games. Without the handicap from running Kaola, NetEase should focus more on accelerating its international expansion.

It is true that NetEase's H1 2019 online games revenue grew 23.7% to $3.2 billion. However, this is notably less than half of Tencent's $7.8 billion H1 2019 online games revenue in China. It is clear to us that NetEase is never going to catch up with Tencent inside China. The next battleground between these two gaming giants is, therefore, the international market.

NetEase Is Big In Japan

Smaato reported recently that Japanese mobile gamers spend 1.5x higher than Americans do, and 2.5x higher than Western Europeans. This is a compelling reason why you should bet on NetEase. Tencent does not have a hit mobile game in Japan. NetEase is already big in Japan, with four of its games (Knives Out, Identity V, LifeAfter, and Great Kingdoms) among the top-grossing mobile games in that country.

We concluded last March 2018 that NetEase’s success with Knives Out in Japan was a long-term catalyst. Knives Out opened the door for NetEase to flourish in Japan’s lucrative mobile games industry. Japanese players spent 40.4 billion yen ($373.32 million) on Knives Out last year.

Sensor Tower’s August 2019 puts Knives Out’s global net sales at $28 million (iOS) and $9 million (Android). Japan still likely contributes more than 70% of Knives Out’s net global sales. The Q2 2019 report of Sensor Tower identified Knives Out as the 10th top-grossing iOS game worldwide. NetEase’s China-only mobile multiplayer online role-playing game, Westward Journey, was no. 4.

(Source: Sensor Tower)

Thanks to Knives Out, Japanese mobile gamers got to know the NetEase brand. Brand recognition is partly why NetEase’s Identity V mobile also made it big in Japan. As per Priori Data, Identity V’s recent 30-day revenue was $32.1 million. Japanese players accounted for 80% of that $32.1 million.

Going forward, being big in Japan should not be the end of NetEase’s international expansion. We expect the company to come up with more video games that can appeal to Europeans and North America players. We are betting that NetEase will buy or invest in other companies with hit mobile games in the U.S. and/or Europe.

Acquiring/Investing In Other Companies

It is easier to buy other companies (with existing hit video games) than gamble on developing new in-house mobile games. Developing and publishing new video games is a risky hit-or-miss venture.

Developing third-party licensed games is harder. Getting them approved by the intellectual property owner is a big hurdle. It was reported last month that NetEase already finished the development of Diablo Immortal. NetEase submitted Diablo Immortal for Blizzard’s approval. There’s still no update on it.

Disney (DIS) signed a licensing deal with NetEase on Marvel IP last May. A short-duration closed beta test version of a mobile MOBA (Multiplayer Online Battle Arena) game called Marvel Super Wars was released last May. It is almost October and yet Marvel Super Wars never had another closed beta test run.

Developing and publishing third-party licensed video games is not easy because you have to get the approvals of the IP owner and government regulators.

Marvel-themed video games are usually lucrative. Kabam’s Marvel Contest of Champions is almost five years old and yet it remains one of the world’s top-grossing games. Sensor Tower’s estimated August 2019 net sales for Marvel Contest of Champions was $10 million (iOS) and $5 million (Android).

Kabam hired NetEase to launch a China version of Marvel Contest of Champions last April. We still haven’t heard if NetEase has actually launched it. The point is that developing and or publishing video games (licensed or not) is not the optimum long-term strategy for growth.

China’s more restrictive approval process for new video games remains a headwind for NetEase. This is why we prefer a more international-centric approach for NetEase’s next generation of games.

Other companies bought other firms so they can grow their video games revenue. Tencent acquired a majority stake in Supercell to quickly grow its non-China video games business. Activision Blizzard (ATVI) bought King for $5.9 billion in 2015. Supercell’s Clash of Clans and King’s Candy Crush Saga remain among the world’s top-grossing mobile games to date.

There are desirable future acquisition targets that could help boost NetEase’s international presence. Russia’s Playrix, U.S.-based Zynga (ZNGA), Japan’s Bandai Namco (OTC:NCBDY), GungHo Entertainment (OTC:GUNGF), and Perfect World are all ideal potential purchases for NetEase.

Sad but true, NetEase's persistent success in China does not mean it can also develop hit mobile games for the Western market. It needs foreign companies or teams with decades-long experience in Western video games genres.

Final Thoughts

Aside from its leading position in the fast-growing video games industry, you should bet on NTES because of its solid balance sheet. NetEase has zero long-term debt. It just added $2.7 billion to its (as of June 30, 2019) cash & short-term investments of $8.71 billion. A cash hoard of more than $11 billion compelled us to believe that NetEase will likely acquire/invest in other video games companies.

Acquiring other companies can accelerate NetEase’s international expansion. Yes, NetEase made it big in Japan. However, Japan is not the only country where NetEase can enrich itself outside of China. NetEase needs new hit games that could help it succeed in America and Europe.

The United States will soon dethrone China as the number one country for video games revenue. Making it big in the United States is easier done if NetEase can buy firms with existing portfolios of games that are already successful in North America.

Nonetheless, we still rate NTES as a buy even if it does not make any acquisition of other successful video games companies. With more than $11 billion in cash & short-term investments, NetEase can afford to gamble on developing and publishing its own original (or licensed) mobile games.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NTES, TCEHY, ATVI, BABA, ZNGA,DIS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.