ImmunoGen: A Long-Term Investment Based On Its ADC Technology

ImmunoGen, Inc. (IMGN) failed a phase 3 trial called FORWARD 1 involving lead drug candidate mirvetuximab in platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, but in a subgroup of patients with high folate receptor alpha expression, the drug showed some positive results. The company laid off 75% of its workforce as a result, and is now focusing on this subpopulation in a new phase 3 trial. This, in short, is the story behind IMGN, whose ADC technology has been widely used, most famously by Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) for its Kadcyla blockbuster. We need to figure out if the current very low price creates an investment opportunity for investors, given our healthy suspicion for all sorts of post hoc subgroup analyses in biopharma.

ImmunoGen is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing antibody-drug conjugates (ADCS) for the treatment of cancer. It is a leader in ADCs with the technology being used by major pharmaceutical companies like Roche, Novartis (NVS), Bayer (OTCPK:BAYRY), Sanofi (SNY), Takeda (TAK), Amgen (AMGN), etc.

An ADC is like a guided missile where the guiding system consists of the antibody and the payload is the drug, which could be any kind of cytotoxic drug. In the case of IMGN, a leader in ADC technology, the antibody is Mirvetuximab and the cytotoxin is soravtansine. So far, only 5 ADCs have been approved, with mixed success for some of them, all targeting cancers.

Immunogen's lead candidate mirvetuximab soravtansine is a first-in-class ADC currently in phase 3 stage for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer. The company will present detailed data from the phase 3 "FORWARD I" monotherapy trial in September 2019. Initial data from ongoing phase 1b/2 "FORWARD II" combination trials will also be released at ESMO September 29, 2019, and will form the basis for a separate path towards registration in ovarian cancer. The company will, at some point in the future, announce the start of a new phase 3 trial that has been requested by the FDA. This will be completed in 2022.

The company has a number of other ADCs in development in the clinical and early stages.

IMGN is a leader in ADC technology. Besides mirva, it has a number of other ADCs in development. One of these is IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC with a novel DNA-alkylating payload that has run through a phase 1 trial in patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm (BPDCN), two disease areas where CD123 is overexpressed. Initial data demonstrated anticancer activity across all dose levels and a tolerable safety profile. Another molecule in development was IMGN779, targeting CD33, whose phase 1 data showed “that IMGN779 continues to display a tolerable safety profile with repeat dosing across a wide range of doses explored in patients with relapsed AML, with anti-leukemic activity seen at doses ≥0.39 mg/kg in both schedules.”

IMGN’s main achievement so far has been its R&D collaboration with a large number of biopharma which have used its ADC technology, including the blockbuster drug Kadcyla which is a $1bn drug developed by Roche in collaboration with IMGN. Other collaborations are listed below:

The company’s entire current revenue comes from fees generated from these collaborations, and this is a revenue stream that, although not large, is steady and growing with each new collaboration.

Previous Trial data for mirvetuximab

Topline data from the phase 3 trial "FORWARD 1" of mirvetuximab soravtansine monotherapy for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer were announced by Immunogen in March 2019. The primary endpoint of progression-free survival ('PFS) was not met.

“Although there was not enough separation between mirvetuximab soravtansine and chemo in terms of PFS or overall survival (OS), the overall response rate (ORR) was statistically significantly better in the treatment group (22% vs. 12%; p=0.015).”

It is important to understand the basic statistical plan followed in this study. Now, normally, a clinical study will test a single patient population for whatever hypothesis it is testing. However, here, two overlapping patient populations needed to be tested. One was the overall population of patients with either medium or high FRα expression, and the other was the subset of patients with just high FRα expression. These are, obviously, overlapping populations; hence a procedure known as the Hochberg procedure was used.

The Hochberg procedure allows for the simultaneous testing of two overlapping patient populations. Normally, a p-value of 0.05 or less is needed for the primary endpoint to achieve statistical significance. In this procedure, if the p-value of any of the two populations is greater than 0.05, then, for the other population to achieve stat sig, its p-value needs to be either 0.025, or less.

In the FORWARD trial, in the entire study population, for the PFS primary endpoint, p-value was 0.897, which was higher than 0.05. Therefore, for the high FRα patient population to achieve stat sig, we needed a p-value of 0.025 by the Hochberg procedure. However, the p-value for this population was 0.049. Therefore, neither population achieved stat sig. Other parameters, for example, overall response rate or ORR, had stat sig (p-value = 0.015); but not overall survival or OS (p-value 0.248).

Mirvetuximab was well-tolerated.

What we do obviously see is that the high FRα group did have better data. The FDA seems to think so, too. They have advised IMGN to conduct a new phase 3 trial with just high FRα patients.

What is also quite obvious is that this phase 3 trial should never have been designed this way. Given mirve's obvious affinity to high FRα expression, there was probably no need to tie the two patient populations, high and medium, together, in such an inextricable way that the FDA now refuses to accept data from the high FRα group, instead requiring them to conduct a whole new trial. That decision cost the company a lot of money and time, and instead, what they should have done is to go for the easier label - high FRα - at the beginning, and then, after a revenue stream is generated, for the other population.

Financials/Execution

After the stock tanked in March 2019 due to phase 3 trial of lead monotherapy candidate not achieving primary endpoint, the company took some drastic steps including laying off 220 employees out of the 296. The company has curtailed most of its research & development activities except for the focused development of mirvetuximab based on guidelines from the U.S. FDA. A new phase 3 trial will be initiated before the year end, with a target of completion by 1Q-2022. Meanwhile, Immunogen plans to outsource its patented technologies and platforms.

In the second quarter, the company generated $15.5mn in revenue, which included a $5 million milestone payment from Roche and $10.4 million in noncash royalty revenues related to Kadcyla. The company’s operating expenses were approximately $57 million, comprised of $29 million in R&D expenses, compared with $39 million for the same quarter in 2018, the decrease was primarily driven by lower personnel expenses as well as lower clinical trial costs compared to the prior year, when these expenses were driven by accelerating patient accrual in FORWARD I; a $19 million restructuring charge principally related to the workforce reduction; and $9 million in G&A expenses, which were level with the prior year. The company had about $240 million in cash on the balance sheet. Per their latest financial guidance, the company says that “For the full year we expect revenues to be between $40 million and $45 million; our operating expenses to be between $175 million and $180 million; and our cash at year-end to be between $165 million and $170 million.”

Clearly, they have a decent amount of money, given the ongoing revenue stream that will keep adding to it, and with a mere $475mn market cap, they are quite cash-heavy. That is not to say there’s no fear of dilution before phase 3 results from the new trial.

Market/Competition

Seattle Genetics (SGEN) is the main competitor of IMGN in ADC technology development and collaboration. More than half of the ADCs in the current clinical pipeline are being developed using the technologies provided by Seattle Genetics and ImmunoGen, and the total market was valued at $1,387 million in 2016, and is estimated to reach $3,198 million by 2023.

ImmunoGen has a huge portfolio of more than 1,000 issued patents and over 600 pending patent applications on a worldwide basis. Expiry dates range from 2020 to 2037.

Besides, there are other companies developing therapies for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer.

Opinion

ImmunoGen’s principal achievement is its patent real estate, which will continue to generate revenue for years to come. What the company might want to do is focus on building this portfolio of patents, adding newer patents, bolstering existing ones, developing collaborations, and becoming a pure-play R&D company. Instead, it has ventured into the tough space of actual drugmaking, putting its entire credibility on the line, and as a result, the stock has suffered. Building a broad technology is one thing, but successfully applying it to the specifics of a disease - with its myriad nuances and pitfalls - is another. Just based on the company’s patent pipeline and collaborations-generated revenue, I think, on a very long-term view, that a position at these relatively low prices may be something to consider. But I doubt the rationality of basing any investment decision in IMGN on its current lead candidate mirvetuximab.

