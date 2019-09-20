Apple: Major Hurdle Cleared

The biggest concern around Apple (AAPL) in the last few months was a perceived weakness in the iPhone 11 launch as users were expected to await the 5G iPhone anticipated for release next year. The encouraging initial orders for the iPhone 11 eliminate the one major hurdle to the tech giant becoming a services machine while bridging the gap to the major 5G iPhone release in 2020. My investment thesis remains bullish on the stock, even up at $220.

iPhone 11 Surprises

The biggest surprise with the iPhone launch was the pricing and promotional campaign offer for new buyers of the smartphone. Regardless, some tech researchers still suggested users wait to upgrade phones (via MarketWatch). Brian X. Chen of the New York Times even made this off the wall recommendation:

You should definitely upgrade if your current device is at least five years old. The iPhone 11 models are all a significant step up from those introduced in 2014. But for everyone else with smartphones from 2015 or later, there is no rush to buy. Instead, there is more mileage and value to be had out of the excellent smartphone you already own.

My last iPhone was completely broken after three years, so I can't imagine a user keeping an iPhone much longer than three years. The iPhone XR was a major upgrade in speed and quality over my previous iPhone 6.

The initial data from Digitimes suggests orders for the iPhone 11 are indeed strong. The major reason is that Apple finally got the price right. The new iPhones have these starting prices:

iPhone 11 - $699 vs iPhone XR - $749

iPhone 11 Pro - $999 vs iPhone XS - $999

iPhone 11 Pro Max - $1,099 vs iPhone XS Max $1,099

Even the XR version stays around with a new $599 price. The key here is that instead of raising prices, Apple either cut the price like the $50 reduction on the low end phone or kept prices steady on the high end phones.

The important part about the Digitimes data is that 70% of pre-orders are for the Pro or Pro Max phones. Part of the reason for the strong orders is that new iPhones include Apple TV+ free for a year.

The deal is a $60 value and adds to the benefit of buying a new iPhone, iPad, iPod touch or even Mac. For the iPhone, it means the lower end iPhone 11 has a perceived cost of only $639, down from $749 last year.

A user struggling with whether to upgrade an old iPhone, especially over three years old, has a compelling reason to make the move. In fact, the consumer might view the free Apple TV+ as saving over $100 a month by allowing the consumer to drop another streaming service such as HBO from AT&T (T). The perceived value is far in excess of the $4.99 charged by Apple.

Fears Alleviated

People trading Apple are likely surprised the stock is up above $220 and only $10 from the all-time highs. The trade wars were supposed to kill the business in China, and the lack of a 5G iPhone was supposed to kill the iPhone business that accounts for 56% of revenues for the YTD period.

Source: Apple FQ3'19 earnings release

Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) launched their 5G version back in April providing a potential lead time of up to 20 months. The Korean technology company has already sold 2 million 5G smartphones.

Fortunately, for Apple, or well planned by the tech giant, the 5G market has not progressed to any significant level that U.S. consumers are demanding a 5G phone. Influential tech reviewer Marques Brownlee recently recommended that his followers don't bother signing up for 5G services yet. Again, Apple appears right to have not rushed out an over-hyped model and went with a lower cost version focused on Services that are now ready to launch.

As the market gets past the iPhone 11 fears, the stock is positioned to rally to new highs as the eventual hype on 5G next year will ensure a heavy replacement cycle for the iPhone.

TF Securities is raising its estimate for new iPhone shipments in 2019 to 70-75 million units, up from its previous 65-70 million estimate. The 5 million unit increase is just for the last part of September and the December quarter. The tech giant only sold 64.5 million total units last December quarter, including older iPhone versions.

With stable iPhone demand, the market can focus on revenue growth via Services and Wearables. Tariffs on Chinese products remain a problem for my FY20 EPS target of $14, but solid iPhone demand should alleviate the problems. Analysts are now down at only a $12.72 EPS for FY20.

Data by YCharts

Even assuming Apple takes a 50 basis point hit to Product gross margins via either Apple TV+ subs or tariff impacts, the total gross profit impact for FY20 and FY21 is minimal. Remember that Apple has already confirmed a minimal financial impact from the Apple TV+ free deal. Apple is giving away a service with a fixed cost and will still collect the full price of the iPhone.

The tech giant already took margin hits in FY19, so the original forecasts were for a rebound in gross margins this year and next. The new forecast has Product gross margins staying abnormally low in the 32.5% to 33.0% range versus previous predictions for a slow return to the 34.5% gross margins of FY18.

Under these scenarios, Apple sees FY20 gross profit jumping to $106.8 billion from $101.8 billion in FY18. With the share count dipping 15% during the time period to 4.25 billion shares, the EPS has substantial upside potential with higher profits.

Net income doesn't need to gain in the period to reach the $14 EPS target. Even using a 22.5% net income margin of FY18 would push the net income up to $61.6 billion. Such a scenario pushes EPS estimates up to $14.50.

The analyst community remains far too tepid on Apple at this price. Over half the analysts have a Hold or Sell rating on the stock, while the average price target is only around the current stock price of $220.

Source: S.A. Sell Side ratings

With a more realistic EPS target, analysts wouldn't place a Hold rating on a stock trading at only 15x FY20 EPS estimates and a lower 14x EV/FY20 estimates with an ending cash balance in FY20 of $85 billion or ~$20 per share in cash.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Apple has cleared a major hurdle with solid demand for the iPhone 11 models. The market can now focus on surging demand for Services and Wearables and the substantial EPS gains from share buybacks.

The stock is headed to new highs. A price target of $250 places Apple at 16.5x EV/FY20 EPS estimates.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL, T. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.