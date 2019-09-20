American Electric Power's Growth Trajectory Is Improving, But We Still Aren't Interested

While we aren't interest in shares of AEP here after its epic rally year-to-date, we can appreciate its improving growth trajectory and how that factors into future operating EPS growth.

Image Source: American Electric Power Company Inc – IR Presentation

By Callum Turcan

We are following up on our July 10 article covering American Electric Power Company Inc (AEP), a major rate regulated electric utility that yields 2.9% as of this writing. While we aren’t interested in shares here after the epic run up in AEP year-to-date, largely due to excitement over the US Federal Reserve getting ready to potentially begin a cycle of interest rate cuts (emphasis on multiple interest rate cuts), we want to highlight American Electric Power’s solid growth runway as it stands today.

Growth Runway

Most of American Electric Power’s ~$33 billion in planned capital investments from 2019 – 2023 are expected to be allocated towards projects that grow and improve its distribution and transmission businesses. That’s a space where its future cash flows are likely to be very stable given the rate-regulated nature of the wires business, as the revenue American Electric Power generates is heavily influenced by the rates it can set in accordance with state and federal regulatory boards. For an in-depth look at the state of the US electric utility space, here’s a July 2015 primer from the US Department of Energy.

Investments in transmission systems, which transport electricity from the step-up generator transformers (that receive electricity from power plants) to step-down generator transformers (that feed distribution systems), will focus on replacing old infrastructure, modernizing the grid, physical and cyber security, and other endeavors. That should lead to better grid reliability and improved economic performance at American Electric Power in the eyes of management. Cyber security investments are critical at this junction given the rising threats from both state and non-state actors this past decade (threats that will likely continue growing going forward). American Electric Power plans on directing 50% of its planned capital investments towards transmission projects during the 2019 – 2023 period.

A lot of American Electric Power’s transmission and distribution investments also fit in with its goal to become a “greener” entity. By improving grid reliability and durability, along with connecting new renewable power plants to the grid, American Electric Power is indirectly profiting off the ongoing paradigm shift in American attitudes towards electricity generation and consumption.

Pivoting to distribution systems, which receive power from the step-down transformers and transport electricity to end consumers, American Electric Power is focusing on investments that will refurbish distribution stations, improve system reliability, and further modernize the grid. Improving grid reliability and American Electric Power’s ongoing operating economics are management’s two key priorities here. Distribution investments represent 25% of American Electric Power’s expected capital investments from 2019 – 2023. The remainder is going towards renewables, nuclear generation, hydro-conventional and other endeavors.

These investments are expected to grow American Electric Power’s rate base by 7.8% CAGR over the coming years as you can see in the graphic below, which in turn is expected to power 5% - 7% growth in the utility’s operating EPS over the medium-term. Operating EPS growth will filter down to dividend per share growth.

Image Shown: Major capital investments in American Electric Power’s wires businesses will drive its rate base higher over the coming years. Image Source: American Electric Power – IR Presentation

Update on Its Green Growth Strategy

At the end of June 2019, American Electric Power was sitting on $3.5 billion in short-term debt and $24.2 billion in long-term debt. That was only marginally offset by the utility company’s $0.2 billion cash and cash equivalents position on top of $0.2 billion in other temporary investments at the end of June. Utilities generally have large net debt loads, and as American Electric Power primarily operates in the rate regulated space where cash flow streams are very stable (as compared to the very volatile merchant power generation segment of the utility space, unless long-term agreements are in place with an eye towards renewables which we’ll cover in a moment) we aren’t worried about its ability to continue rolling over this burden via refinancing activities.

In the second quarter of 2019, American Electric Power completed its ~$1.05 billion acquisition (by enterprise value) of Sempra Renewables LLC from Sempra Energy (SRE), which included a $0.6 billion cash payment on top of taking on existing project debt and tax equity obligations. That renewable portfolio consisted of 724 MW of net wind power generation capacity and battery storage assets. Additionally, American Electric Power took a 75% stake in the 302 MW Santa Rita East Wind Farm project in July 2019, which commenced operations that same month. Net to American Electric Power, this move added 227 MW to its renewable power generation portfolio.

Please note that the future cash flows from these assets are supported by long-term power purchase agreements (“PPAs”) and in the case of the Santa Rita East Wind Project, virtual power purchase agreements (“VPPAs”), better enabling these assets to pad American Electric Power’s future net operating cash flows. One of the driving forces behind those PPAs and VPPAs is a growing corporate need to appear to be “green” and that involves acquiring the rights to the electricity produced from renewable power plants (even if those corporate entities aren’t directly consuming the electricity produced). Another reason involves the ever-growing demand from utilities all across America to source a growing percentage of their electricity (meaning total electricity sold to end consumers) from renewable sources (whether for long-term corporate planning purposes or for regulatory reasons).

Image Shown: A look at the long-term agreements protecting the future cash flows of American Electric Power’s renewable energy investments. Image Source: American Electric Power – IR Presentation

We caution that the federal production tax credit, which is material to the project economics of wind farm endeavors, is phasing out for wind farms turned online after 2019. Future legislative action might change that, but for now, please note that American Electric Power has already made a large portion of its expected $2.2 billion in capital investments towards contracted renewable energy projects (during the 2019 – 2023 period). There will likely be more news on this front, but management front-loaded those capital investments in 2019 through the acquisition of Sempra Renewables and the Santa Rita East Wind Farm.

On September 10, American Electric Power announced it planned to reduce its carbon dioxide emissions by 70% of 2000 levels by 2030, up from 60% previously. Additionally, management intends on further reducing carbon dioxide emissions by 2050 (which American Electric Power aims to cut by 80% versus 2000 levels). Management noted in the press release that:

AEP’s resource plans include adding more than 8,600 megawatts [MW] of new wind and solar generation to serve the company’s regulated utility customers by 2030. The company currently is seeking regulatory approval to add 1,485 megawatts of new wind generation to serve customers in Arkansas, Louisiana, Oklahoma and Texas. AEP also is investing in renewable energy in competitive markets. Between 2019 and 2023, the company plans to invest approximately $2.2 billion in contracted renewables and renewables integrated with energy storage [that’s on top of $0.5 billion in expected capital investments in the utility’s rate regulated renewables segment during this period]. AEP already added 1,302 megawatts of contracted renewables to its portfolio this year.

Concluding Thoughts

American Electric Power’s management team is serious amount shifting the utility’s power generation mix towards fuels of the future. However, note that the utility indicated improvements in battery storage would play a key role in this trajectory. Investing heavily in transmission and distribution systems allows American Electric Power to indirectly profit off of this paradigm shift. We aren’t interested in shares of AEP here as we see better opportunities out there, but we can appreciate its improving growth trajectory.

