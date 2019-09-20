Regenxbio And RGX-501 In Homozygous Familial Hypercholesterolemia

Homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia is an orphan genetic disease characterized by abnormal elevation of LDL-cholesterol that increases risk for cardiovascular diseases.

As a leader of AAV-gene based technology, Regenxbio validated its technology with the regulatory approval of Zolgensma, for pediatric patients with spinal muscular atrophy.

Liver Therapy Forum weekly digest provides an overview of what's happening in therapeutics for dyslipidemia in 2019. The focus this week is Regenxbio Inc.

Introduction

In Q2/2019, Regenxbio Inc. (RGNX), achieved its first commercial-stage success with FDA approval of Zolgensma, a gene therapy infusion therapy for pediatric patients with spinal muscular atrophy (SMA), a leading genetic cause of infant mortality.

RGNX is a small-cap ($1.42B) pioneer of adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene-based therapeutics for the potential treatment of diverse diseases including Wet age-related macular degeneration, Mucopolysaccharidosis Type II, diabetic retinopathy and Homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia (HoFH), the focus of this article.

Its clinical approach is based on the NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform "that focuses on correcting these defects in genetic diseases by delivering a healthy, working copy of the gene to the cells in need of repair, which potentially enables the body to make the deficient protein. The NAV Technology Platform can also be used to deliver a gene that allows the body to produce a therapeutic protein to treat a specific disease."

HoFH

It is an inherited rare genetic metabolic disorder characterized by a diminished capacity to catabolize circulating LDL particles by the hepatic LDL receptor. It is most commonly caused by mutations in both alleles of the LDL receptor (LDLR) gene but may potentially also be caused by mutations in the ApoB gene. Consequently, HoFH individuals are diagnosed with abnormally high levels of LDL-C, leading to generalized atherosclerosis and early mortality, mid-30s, other cardiovascular diseases. NORD reports that:

The three cardinal clinical manifestations of HoFH are markedly elevated levels of LDLC (often, but not invariably, exceeding 13 mmol/L (500 mg/dL)), cutaneous as well as tendinous xanthomata (i.e. issues with tendons) and premature cardiovascular disease.

There is a common consensus that early and aggressive control of LDL-C level is needed and should be the major therapeutic goal when treating patients with HoFH. The current standard of care (SoC) are lipid-altering agents such as statins, ezetimibe (MRK) and repatha (AMGN). Recently, Regeneron (REGN) announced Phase 3 clinical success for evinacumab, a fully human monoclonal antibody that binds to ANGPTL3 protein, in HoFH.

The issue remains that widely used SoC pharmacological agents do not completely reduce LDL-C levels to acceptable levels that minimize cardiovascular risks. Development of therapeutics for HoFH is an active area of research with several drug candidates currently in clinical development.

Clinical Trial

RGNX has proposed that using RGX-501, AAV-based liver-directed infusion gene therapy, to functionally replace the defective LDLR may be a viable approach to treat HoFH and improve response to current lipid-lowering treatments.

Mechanistically, RGX-501 is designed to correct the defective LDLR to reduce circulating LDL cholesterol. The primary objectives of the Phase 1/2 study are to determine the safety and tolerability of RGX-501 in subjects with HoFH. The secondary objectives are to determine the percent change in LDL-C levels at 12 weeks and other lipid outcome measures. The trial design is shown in Fig. 1.

Fig. 1: RGX-501 in Phase 1/2 HoFH study (source, RGNX- Investor Presentation).

RGNX reported interim data:

Transaminase elevations observed in Cohort 2 ▪ Administration of steroid appears to mitigate transaminase elevations and related effects ▪ Clinical trial protocol has been amended to allow for the enrollment of additional subjects using steroid prophylaxis; dosing resumed and recruitment continues in the Phase I/II clinical trial.

The documentation of liver toxicity (i.e. transaminase elevation) in some patients is not entirely surprising. This is because the potential development of liver toxicity limited the broad application of first-generation replication-defective Adenovirus in gene therapies. Notably, the AAV-based approach used by RGNX is widely believed to be devoid of the significant safety and tolerability signals documented for first-generation replication-defective Adenovirus. The safety signal reported for RGX-501 may be dose-related rather than issues with the NAV technology.

Institutional Investors And Analyst Ratings

FDA approval of Zolgensma, as a one-time infusion therapy for pediatric patients with spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) less than two years of age, was perhaps the most important news for RGNX in 2019. Regulatory approvals for Zolgensma in the Japanese and European markets are expected before the end of Q4/2019.

At the end of Q2/2019, RGNX reported that cash and cash equivalents were $449.7M with a revenue of $7.9M. RGNX will be eligible to receive $80M milestone payment when $1B worth cumulative net sales of Zolgensma is achieved. It will receive tiered royalties on sales of Zolgensma up to a low double-digit percentage.

With 4 clinical stage programs, 15 clinical stage investigative drug candidates, and numerous partnered programs (including Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) and others), several catalytic events are expected in 2019 and beyond. Of note, RGNX is the co-founder of Prevail Therapeutics (PRVL) holding 2.43M shares.

Gene therapy-based therapeutics are risky like all clinical trials due to many unknowns. Potential risks could be safety and tolerability signals and negative data readout from ongoing clinical trials. All of these could negatively impact the share price of RGNX. Recently, RGNX share price was negatively impacted in response to a press release from the FDA on some animal data integrity issues relating to Zolgensma. An excerpt from FDA’s statement:

On June 28, following the FDA’s approval of the product, the agency was informed by AveXis Inc., the product’s manufacturer, about a data manipulation issue that impacts the accuracy of certain data from product testing performed in animals submitted in the biologics license application (BLA) and reviewed by the FDA. The FDA is carefully assessing this situation and remains confident that Zolgensma should remain on the market. Out of the large amount of submitted information reviewed by the agency, our concerns at this time are limited to only a small portion of the product testing data that was contained in the marketing application. This product testing data was used by the manufacturer to support the development of its production process for the product. These data do not change the agency’s positive assessment of the information from the human clinical trials that were conducted as part of the development program.

Institutional ownership currently stands at 80.75%, with 228 institutional holders accounting for 29,720,693 total shares. Analysts recommend a strong buy with a 12-month consensus price target of $104.33.

Market Outlook

CEO & President Kenneth Mills on the NAV Technology:

REGENXBIO’s formula for success has always been driven by breakthrough science, talented people, sound capital and disciplined execution of our plans. Our decade of commitment to making gene therapy reality for patients has transformed us into a global leader in developing gene therapies that have the potential to transform the way diseases are treated. Today, we’re driving an expanding pipeline of internal programs for chronic and rare diseases. It’s an incredibly exciting time and we’re as motivated as ever to realize the fullest potential of the NAV Technology based gene therapy. Over the course of the past decade, REGENXBIO’s mission has remained clear to improve lives through the curative potential of gene therapy based on our proprietary NAV Technology Platform.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: As always, my articles are meant to facilitate your understanding. Readers are expected to form their own trading plan, do their own research and take responsibility for their own actions. Investing in common stock can result in partial or total loss of capital. Please implement due diligence and invest wisely.