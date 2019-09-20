Union Pacific Fairly Priced

As is frequently the case, I offer what I consider to be an attractive options trade for those who want to participate but are nervous about valuations.

Over the past twelve months, the shares of Union Pacific Corp. (UNP) are up about 2.5%, versus the S&P500, which is basically flat over the same period. I thought I’d check in on the name to see if now is a good time to buy. I’ll answer that question by looking first at the financial statements, and by reviewing the stock as a thing distinct from the underlying business. I’ll also comment upon volumes and the possible impact of any trade frictions we might see. In my view, trade with Mexico is the most important variable for Union Pacific, and those flows are not, in spite of worrying headlines, down very much. As is frequently the case, I’ll offer what I think is a compelling "win-win" options trade here.

Background

Union Pacific is the largest publicly traded Class 1 railroad by track mile, operating over a network that spans just over 32,000 miles in 23 States, west of Chicago and New Orleans. The result of this is that Union Pacific is part of the rail duopoly (along with Burlington Northern Santa Fe) in the Western part of the United States. Given that this region is more sparsely populated has traditionally meant that Union Pacific has slightly higher velocity measures than its Eastern peers. For those more visually oriented, here are a pair of maps of the current system map (trackage rights are in purple). Please note the fact that Union Pacific has six border crossings into Mexico. In my opinion, therefore, this company represents a surrogate “play” on U.S.-Mexico trade.

Source: Wikipedia

Source: Union Pacific Presentation, May 2019

Possible Headwind: Protectionism

Much has been made (in the Canadian press at least) of Donald Trump’s bombast towards America’s trade partners in the NAFTA agreement. Given rhetoric around trade, it’s logical to be nervous about transportation companies that are in the business of moving goods. I am a skeptical sort, though, (especially when it comes to the so-called “mainstream” media), so I thought I’d check the protectionist narrative against the data provided by the United States Census Bureau.

The following table outlines the aggregate trade flows between the two countries over the past five years. Since 2019 is obviously not over yet, I have included a separate column that outlines where trade was this time last year.

This table reviews two things to me. First, and most glaringly, trade continues to grow between the two countries, in spite of media narratives or immature tweeting activity or anything else. Second, although exports are down slightly in 2019 relative to the same period a year ago, imports are up fairly massively. Rails are expected to benefit from both flows, obviously.

Source: U.S Census Bureau

For that reason, I’m not nervous about trade as being a major factor for Union Pacific at this point. In addition, I won’t accept “trade slowdown” as any sort of excuse from management to explain a way a slowdown.

Financial Snapshot

Turning to the financials over the past 5 ½ years, a few things reveal themselves immediately. First, this is a seasonal business, obviously, with both revenue and net income up and down fairly dramatically over the past five years. Second, those things management can control (e.g. dividend payments), have generally grown in spite of the relatively flat financial performance. I say “generally” because management has also driven long term obligations up at a CAGR of just over 6%, and interest expense up at a CAGR of just over 9%. Although I’m not worried about the health of the capital structure, I will note that this growth in debt can’t go on indefinitely, and that debt fuelled share buybacks will eventually slow. Further, although I’m of two minds about the operating ratio metric, the company has generally improved it over the past several years, and shareholders seem to have rewarded that behavior.

I want to focus in on stock buybacks because some commenters express the view that such buybacks are destructive to shareholder wealth. In 2017, the company paid an average price of $110.40 per share for their stock buybacks. In 2018, Union Pacific paid an average price of $143.75 per share. From January 1st 2019 to February 7, the company purchased 3.4 million shares for a cost of ~$521 million, for an average price $153.24, which is fully 8% below the current price. In my view, these buyback prices represent great average values, but as the behavior continues, the risk obviously grows. It may be time for management to cease the buybacks and pay down some debt in my view.

Source: Company filings

The Stock

Any discussion of an investment would obviously be incomplete without a discussion of the stock itself, as this is often a thing distinct from the business itself. When looking at the stock on either a price to earnings or a price to free cash flow basis, I would suggest that the stock is relatively inexpensive, at least on a PE basis. This may be the more relevant measure, given how capital intensive the business is. In the following chart, I’ve circled in red the past few times that the stock traded at this multiple. Subsequently, the stock rallied nicely.

Source: Gurufocus

Options to the Rescue

For those still not convinced, or worried about the slowdown in volumes that’s been discussed at length elsewhere, I offer a more active solution. Rather than sitting and waiting for the stock to drop at some unknowable future date, it’s possible to earn some premium today and set up what I consider to be a “win-win” trade. Specifically, by selling puts with a strike price that represents a reasonable long term entry price, an investor takes some premium today. If the stock rises from here, the investor wins by simply pocketing the premium. If the stock drops, they are “obligated” to buy at a level that they would find compelling over the longer term. At the moment, I favor the February Union Pacific puts with a strike of $150. These are currently bid-asked at $5.05-$5.25. If the investor simply takes the bid on these, and the shares are subsequently “put” to them, they will be buying at a price about 13% below the current level, which I consider a win. If the shares continue to climb, the investor simply pockets the “free” premium, which I consider another form of win. Hence, this is my “win-win” trade on Union Pacific.

Conclusion

I think there’s much to like about this business from the irreplaceable assets to the fact that management seems to be shareholder friendly. In addition, the stock isn’t egregiously expensive at the moment relative to the recent past. In addition, I’m satisfied that any worries about U.S. Mexican trade are overdone. For those who remain skittish, I think there is a way to “play” this name in the options market. An investor’s future return is a function of the price they pay. The current price is good. An adjusted price of $145 is excellent in my view, and that is why I will be selling these puts this week.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in UNP over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: In addition to any long stock position, I will definitely be selling 3 of the puts mentioned in this article.