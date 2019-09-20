Mastercard: Vast Opportunities Ahead

Mastercard’s (MA) long-term prospects look especially bright. The company has made significant progress diversifying its business over the past years, expanding geographically as well as introducing new products and services. With a number of key initiatives already in place, and more on the way, MA is well-positioned to capture opportunities across payment channels, with a clear path to becoming a one-stop shop in global payment flows.

I believe MA shares should trade at $303 based on a 33x multiple on forward earnings per share of $9.2, implying an upside of 9.6% from current levels. MA shares' YTD out-performance (+52%) has limited the potential upside, and it may be more prudent to wait for a pull-back.

Outlining the playbook

Mastercard hosted its latest "Investment Community Meeting" last week, highlighting the company’s various incremental opportunities and expanding total addressable market. The company has laid out a strategy to become a “one-stop-shop” across all payment flows for consumers and business through a three-pronged focus: 1) becoming a multi-rail payment network, 2) leveraging partners, and 3) embracing digital commerce.

The key takeaways are as follows:

1) The company will employ a “multi-rail” strategy to drive future growth. MA’s business has long moved beyond the traditional card business. The company addresses various opportunities on the horizon through innovative products, digital solutions, and by supporting different payments across multiple rails.

Under the multi-rail strategy, the company offers solutions across all layers of payments i.e. infrastructure, services, and applications, which will be powered by recent acquisitions.

(Source: Page 12 of Investment Community Meeting Presentation)

Recall that MA acquired Vocalink in 2016, an payments technology platform operator for UK-based payments, to boost its alternative payments capabilities. Further, it has agreed to acquire the account-to-account payment business of Nordic platform, Nets. Following the Nets acquisition, the company holds real-time network management relationships covering >30% of global GDP by volume.

(Source: Page 40 of Investment Community Meeting Presentation)

2) Mastercard expects to be dominant in B2B payments, underpinned by its Mastercard Track product. The company introduced its Mastercard Track Business Payment Service, a new brand that will combine services such as supplier/buyer directory services, accounts payable/receivable automation, and partner-developed software. The product, which aims to support a range of payment solutions including cards and real-time ACH, will be distributed through MA’s buyer and supplier networks (banks and trade organizations) starting 2020.

(Source: Page 33 of Investment Community Meeting Presentation)

MA already has a big presence in the B2B payment space, but it could get a lot bigger - the payment volume opportunity could reach $125 trillion.

(Source: Page 30 of Investment Community Meeting Presentation)

Under CEO Ajaypal Banga’s direction, the company’s network has further diversified its services, focusing on a broader set of payment flows including B2B services, which represents a key growth lever for payment transactions.

(Source: Page 85 of Investment Community Meeting Presentation)

I do think this is the right strategy, as the payment business continues to be the most disruptive and dynamic financial service businesses. While the opportunity seems large, the net contribution to MA’s growth will likely be incremental rather than a step-change increase.

3) The move to digital commerce presents a significant opportunity for MA as the digital business is growing at 4x the rate of standard retail. The company’s distinct positioning allows it to facilitate commerce in various forms such as e-Commerce, In-App, NFC, QR, Text & Voice.

(Source: Page 22 of Investment Community Meeting Presentation)

Medium-term financial targets maintained

MA management maintained its medium-term financial targets (which included performance through 2021) as outlined at the January 2019 conference. The company is expected to grow its revenues at low-teens CAGR through 2021, supported by modest share gains in the core consumer market, expansion in the adjacent B2B, P2P, and B2C markets (representing a $180 trillion opportunity), as well as via its offerings in safety and security, data analytics, and loyalty. Consequently, it expects to grow EPS at high-teens CAGR through 2021 – assuming annual operating margins of 50% is maintained over the period.

(Source: Page 93 of Investment Community Meeting Presentation)

For 3QTD, Mastercard’s volume metrics are essentially in line with guidance. This was positive news considering many had expected weakness in some parts of the global economy.

(Source: Page 86 of Investment Community Meeting Presentation)

In the event we do hit a rough patch however, management thinks there are some expense levers they can pull should a recession hit in the future. Additionally, the per-transaction fee should mitigate the impact of a decline in transaction volume, with some consumers more likely to make lower ticket transactions in a recession.

Taking the lower end of management guidance, I estimate revenue can grow by 10.6% on average annually, from $16.7 billion in 2019 to $22.03 billion in 2021. Accordingly, average annual net profit growth is projected to grow by 11.5% growth from $7.95 billion in 2019 to $10.71 billion in 2021, driven by improved net operating profit margins from 58% in 2019 to 60.5% in 2021 from higher margins in its payment services.

In terms of capital allocation, plans are to focus on investments, acquisitions, dividends, and share buy-backs. In the short-term, acquisitions may have a greater priority over shareholder return as the company has focused its investment priorities on growing, diversifying, and building.

(Source: Page 88 of Investment Community Meeting Presentation)

However, we see risks ahead, including slower consumer spending, share loss in key markets, litigation and regulatory issues, FX volatility, and slower B2B payment options - all of which could be detrimental to the achievement of the company’s guidance.

On that note, I think diluted earnings per share could hit $9.20 in FY2020, representing a 17.9% year-on-year growth – in line with guidance for high-teens EPS growth. Mastercard should thus, trade at $303.6 per share using a 33X P/E multiple on forward earnings – based on the average P/E of similar companies such as Visa’s 33.9X P/E, PayPal Holdings' (PYPL) 51.24X, and American Express Company’s (AXP) 14.72X. As Mastercard shares have increased by 52% YTD, the P/E multiple based valuation implies limited upside of 9.6% from current levels.

Conclusion

Mastercard's various growth levers for the future, including a multi-rail strategy across infrastructure, services, and applications, is encouraging. Moreover, new products which will take advantage of its buyer/supplier network to boost its payment flows capabilities, shows the company is not resting on its laurels. Overall, the company's medium-term financial targets at low teens for revenues and high-teens for the bottom-line seem achievable. However, shares offer little upside from here following the YTD rally as the market seems to have already priced in a lot of the optimism.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.