Turning Point Brands Has A Great Future Ahead Of It

While the sales of regular cigarettes are declining, sales of other tobacco products are increasing in double-digits and margins are significant.

Background

Turning Point Brands (TPB) is a non-cyclical consumer goods stock which has a strong competitive moat through its brand portfolio and inherently-addictive products. The company ticks many of the boxes for what I would consider a solid long-term investment and is certainly a stock which investors should consider tucking into their portfolios.

While this is generally a company that flies under the radar, Turning Point has a number of consumer brands that have outstanding brand loyalty and staying power. The Stoker’s moist snuff and Zig-Zag rolling paper are both well-established and date back 79 and 119 years with no sign of slowing down. Stoker’s is the #2 loose leaf chewing tobacco brand and among the fastest-growing brands in the tobacco industry while Zig-Zag is the #1 cigarette paper brand in terms of retail dollar sales in the United States. Zig-Zig has around 30% total market share and the brand has now also become the market leader in the MYO cigar wrap market with 75% market share.

The company's Newgen segment revolves primarily around VaporBeast and the trend towards vaping, which has made this one of the fastest-growing products in the non-cigarette market. The Newgen business is very well-positioned to expand further as consumers continue to move from cigarettes to vaping. Given the regulatory challenges and pressure of compliance, I believe that Turning Point Brands is well-positioned to act as a consolidator in the NewGen space and the company can easily continue to make bolt-on acquisitions. Importantly, NewGen margins are robust and Turning Point Brands earns around 35% gross margins on its current revenue.

NewGen Margins

Four vape acquisitions helped TPB gain a distribution network that has propelled the NewGen segment to account for nearly 50% of revenue from less than 10% in the span of two years. Moreover, the acquisitions allowed TPB to expand from distributing primarily at wholesale, to distributing direct-to-customer online, where the company can capture incremental margins. I believe NewGen margins will continue to expand through the year as the company integrates its recent acquisitions, consolidates production and cuts costs. For example, in Q1, TPB shut down its California facility and consolidated distribution in Kentucky, where UPS (NYSE:UPS) has its hub.

Fundamentals

Given that the tobacco industry is consolidating, Turning Point Brands is well-positioned to grow its share of existing product lines. In 2018, less than 5% of revenues were generated outside of the U.S. Having established a strong distribution network the company can pursue an international growth strategy to broaden sales and strengthen margins. International sales represent a meaningful growth opportunity and the company can expand on a targeted basis. For example, it is now selling Stoker’s® MST products in South America, and Primal® herbal wraps and cones internationally. Turning Point Brands has stated that it intends to pursue a dual path of introducing its own products and brands to improve market access and profitability.

Valuation

Turning Point Brands completed its IPO in 2016 as the company had historically been burdened with too much debt. When TPB went public in 2016, it had $300 million of net debt and was paying $34 million in interest. By 2018, net debt had been paid down to $220 million, and interest expense was cut by more than half. Despite TPB’s recent acquisitions and its expansion into the cannabis business, Management has maintained the integrity of its balance sheet and debt levels.

The company trades at a price to earnings ratio of around 15. Turning Point Brands' EBITDA is close to $60 million. With the current downturn in the stock price, it is not unreasonable to assume that there would be substantial upside in the stock price over the long run. I would recommend adding shares of a company like this quarterly, as there is likely to be significant volatility in a small-cap stock like this.

Conclusion

Revenue growth has been a major focus for Turning Point Brands. Top-line growth came in at 16% in 2018 and 39% in 2017. The company has also been consistently profitable in the past several years, and bottom-line growth has been steady over that time frame.

Many investors are concerned about potential regulation of e-cigarettes and other vaping products, and that could have an outsized impact on Turning Point Brands. For now, though, demand for these products has been strong and this will continue to propel Turning Point's stock price into the future.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.