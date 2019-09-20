Dave & Buster's For The Win

(Source: Investor presentation)

Dave & Buster’s (PLAY) has long been an attractive stock to me because of its highly differentiated model. The company’s game sales not only set it apart from other restaurants, but its margins are much better because of those sales as well. Dave & Buster’s has a long history of impressive growth, and I think the market is ignoring its future potential. The stock looks like a Strong Buy at $41.

A differentiated model with room to run

Dave & Buster’s has grown at double-digit rates for years. The company has aggressively expanded its footprint in the US, as it has leveraged the impressive profits its stores produce to fund its store expansion efforts.

(Source: Investor presentation)

Today, the company has 133 stores across mostly the eastern half of the US. With 15 new stores in this fiscal year, and a history of opening up new stores at a 10%+ annual rate, I see store expansion as a key growth driver in the coming years.

With only 133 stores, there is still plenty of room for Dave & Buster’s to expand for years to come, particularly in markets like Washington, Oregon, and California, where its current penetration is quite low. There are sizable portions of the country with little or no presence from Dave & Buster’s, so this is a long-term growth story.

(Source: Investor presentation)

In fact, Dave & Buster’s reckons it can hit ~240 stores over time, which is nearly double its current tally. The company sees existing markets as supporting about half of those new stores, while new markets will make up the other half, give or take. This aggressive plan is supported by the company’s smaller-format store, which is just a smaller version of the legacy store consumers are used to.

Legacy stores are 30k-45k square feet, so they are huge. The company also has smaller offerings in the 25k-30k range, but is now introducing an even smaller 17k store. What this does is allow Dave & Buster’s to retain all the key elements of the legacy stores, but in a format that can be supported by smaller markets. Management believes this boosts the total store count potential by 10-20% and opens up markets that otherwise wouldn’t be an option.

On the food front, Dave & Buster’s has worked hard in recent years to improve the full customer experience. Service times have been a focus, as customer feedback suggested slow service was driving people away. In addition, the menu has been simplified and amplified, removing slow-selling or complicated items in favor of higher-quality staples like burgers, chicken entrees, and steak entrees. This more focused menu is easier to produce and serve, and the eye on quality has improved the customer experience.

The same lens was applied to the company’s highly popular cocktail menu, which was enhanced with things like fruit juice and purees. Adding value and increasing the perception of quality has helped Dave & Buster’s get out of the funk it was in for some of the last few years.

(Source: Investor presentation)

As we can see, Dave & Buster’s vastly outperformed the industry benchmark for comparable sales for years. In the early days of the company being public, it produced some truly eye-popping comparable sales gains, but those rather abruptly faded into 2017. Since then, it had to take a hard look at why it was suffering, and the result was the initiatives to improve service, the menu, and other aspects of the business. While the company likely will never again produce double-digit comparable sales, it appears to have righted the ship and is moving in the right direction.

Dave & Buster’s has been on a years-long journey to drive more revenue from food to games, and it has worked. In 2006, the company derived 56% of its revenue from the restaurant portion of its business and produced 11% EBITDA margin. Today, the company gets 58% of its revenue from games, and its EBITDA margin is a staggering 21.8%. Dave & Buster’s shifted its mindset and its branding from a restaurant with games to a gaming center with a restaurant and bar attached. The results have been outstanding, to say the least.

(Source: Investor presentation)

This has driven Dave & Buster’s to the very top in terms of average unit volumes, or AUV, in the restaurant industry. Even the perennial leader, Cheesecake Factory (CAKE), cannot match Dave & Buster’s combination of gaming and food & beverage revenue. Admittedly, Dave & Buster’s restaurant business is much lower on the AUV totem pole, but games are an incredibly important part of the company’s strategy and also why it stands out from the rest.

Not only does this drive extremely high AUV, but margins as well.

(Source: Investor presentation)

The company’s store-level margins are nearly 29%, which is miles in front of its competitors that rely solely on food & beverage revenue. Obviously, games offer much better gross margins than food & beverage, which is why Dave & Buster’s is so attractive. Indeed, gaming revenue is 89% gross profit - there are few products anywhere that offer that sort of margin. This is why Dave & Buster's is a better choice for investors than pure restaurants; they will never approach 29% unit-level margins like Dave & Buster's.

A very cheap stock despite a compelling story

The thing is that, despite the fact that Dave & Buster’s has a proven model with lots of room to continue to expand in the years to come, the stock is really cheap. Below, I’ve plotted the company’s historical P/E ratios and dividend yields against today’s values for both.

(Source: Author’s chart using company data)

Obviously, the stock’s valuation has come way down since it came public a few years ago. That is with good reason, as the company is now much larger than it used to be, and comparable sales are much lower than they used to be. Those are valid reasons, but even in that context, Dave & Buster’s is very cheap today.

Today’s estimate is for $2.88 in EPS for this year, putting the P/E at just 14.2. The stock’s average P/E since coming public is almost 25, and while that is unreasonable to expect, given the company’s differentiated model, its outstanding margins, and the fact that it is just over halfway done with its store expansion, I have to think fair value is 18 to 20 times earnings.

Shares are pricing in the principal risk, which is lower comparable sales. It is true that Dave & Buster’s has struggled in recent quarters with comparable sales, and I recognize that. The store expansion should happen as forecast, and the company should keep its industry-leading margins; the only thing that could really go awry is comparable sales. I think the worst-case scenario is longer-term flat comparable sales, and that appears priced in and more today.

Given all of this, Dave & Buster’s looks like a very cheap way to own a fantastic story with industry-leading volumes and margins and a long runway for growth. I see this stock as a Strong Buy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in PLAY over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.