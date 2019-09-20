Fortress Transportation And Infrastructure Investors: An 8.25% Fixed-To-Floating Preferred Stock IPO

Introduction

Our goal is to present to you our IPO analysis for every new fixed-income security that enters the market and to find out if there is any trading potential. In this article, we want to shed light on the newest Preferred Stock issued by Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (FTAI). Even though the product may not be of interest to us and our financial objectives, it definitely is worth taking a look at.

The New Issue

Before we submerge into our brief analysis, here is a link to the 424B2 Filing by Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors - the prospectus.

Source: SEC.gov

For a total of 3M shares issued, the total gross proceeds to the company are $75M. You can find some relevant information about the new preferred stock in the table below:

Source: Author's spreadsheet

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors 8.25% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Series A Cumulative Perpetual Redeemable Preferred Shares (NYSE: FTAI-A) pays a fixed dividend at a rate of 8.25% before 09/15/2024 and then switches to a floating rate dividend at a rate of three-month LIBOR plus a spread of 6.886%. The new issue bears no S&P rating, pays quarterly dividends and is callable as of 09/15/2024. Currently, the new IPO trades above its par value at a price of $25.78 and has an 8.00% Current Yield and a YTC of 7.49%. The dividends paid by this preferred stock are not eligible for the preferential 15-20% tax rate on dividends. They are also not eligible for the dividend received deduction for corporate holders. This means that the "qualified equivalent" Current Yield and YTC would be 6.67% and 6.25%, respectively.

Here is the product's Yield-to-Call curve:

Source: Author's spreadsheet

The company

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (“FTAI”) owns and acquires high quality infrastructure and equipment that is essential for the transportation of goods and people globally. FTAI currently invests across four market sectors: aviation, energy, intermodal transport and rail. FTAI targets assets that, on a combined basis, generate strong and stable cash flows with the potential for earnings growth and asset appreciation. The Company’s existing mix of assets provides significant cash flows as well as organic growth potential through identified projects. The Company is externally managed by an affiliate of Fortress Investment Group LLC, which has a dedicated team of professionals who collectively have acquired over $17 billion in transportation-related assets since 2002. As of June 30, 2019, FTAI had total consolidated assets of $3.1 billion and total equity capital of $1.04 billion.

Source: Company's website | Company Overview

Below, you can see a price chart of the common stock, FTAI:

Source: Tradingview.com

For 2018, the common stock paid a $1.32 yearly dividend. With a market price of $15.19, the current yield of FTAI is at 8.69%. As an absolute value, this means it pays out $111.77M in yearly dividends. For comparison, the yearly dividend expenses for the newly issued Series A preferred stock are around $6.19M.

In addition, the market capitalization of FTAI is around $1.27B.

Capital Structure

Below you can see a snapshot of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors' capital structure as of its Quarterly Report in June 2019. You can also see how the capital structure evolved historically.

Source: Morningstar.com | Company's Balance Sheet

As of Q2 2019, FTAI had a total debt of $1.6B ranking senior to the newly issued preferred stock. The new Series A preferred stock rank is junior to all outstanding debt and equal to the other future preferred stock of the company. At this point, the new IPO is the only preferred stock issued by FTAI.

The Ratios Which We Should Care About

Our purpose today is not to make an investment decision regarding the common stock of FTAI but to find out if its new preferred stock has the needed quality to be part of our portfolio. Here is the moment where I want to remind you of two important aspects of the preferred stocks compared to the common stocks.

Preferred shareholders have priority over a company's income, meaning they are paid dividends before common shareholders.

Common stockholders are last in line when it comes to company assets, which means they will be paid out after creditors, bondholders, and preferred shareholders.

Based on our research and experience, these are the most important metrics we use when comparing preferred stocks:

Market Cap/(Long term debt + Preferreds) . This is our main criteria when determining credit risk. The bigger the ratio, the safer the preferred. Based on the latest annual report and taking into consideration the latest preferred issue we have a ratio of 1270/(1620+ 75) = 0.75 , indicating the company's liabilities is slightly larger than its equity but generally the ratio is satisfactory as there is 3/4 coverage of all its debt and preferred stock; moreover, it is one of the best ratios in the sector (Rental & Leasing Services).

. This is our main criteria when determining credit risk. Based on the latest annual report and taking into consideration the latest preferred issue we have a ratio of 1270/(1620+ 75) = , indicating the company's liabilities is slightly larger than its equity but generally the ratio is satisfactory as there is 3/4 coverage of all its debt and preferred stock; moreover, it is one of the best ratios in the sector (Rental & Leasing Services). Earnings/(Debt and Preferred Payments). This is also quite easy to understand approach. One can use EBITDA instead of earnings, but we prefer to have our buffer in what is left to the common stockholder. The higher this ratio, the better. The ratio with the TTM financial results from the Income Statement data is 6/(80+ 6) = 0.07, which is a pretty poor record as the company's earnings are far from necessary to cover the payments to its creditors. Also, for the previous 3 accounting years, the company had been at a loss for a total of $67.6M.

FTAI Corporate bonds

The company has 6 Corporate bonds, however, for which very little information is available; therefore, I note them for information only:

Source: FINRA

Sector Comparison

The chart below contains all preferred stocks and baby bonds in the "Rental & Leasing Services" sector (according to Finviz.com).

Source: Author's database

There are 8 more securities in the sector, 3 fixed-to-floating preferred stocks, 3 fixed-rate preferred stocks, and 2 baby bonds. With its Yield-to-Worst (equal to its Yield-to-Call) FTAI-A gives one of the best returns from its peer group, together with the CAI's preferred stocks, CAI-A and CAI-B. If we take a look at the current yields, again, the new IPO is similar to CAI-A and CAI-B, with a current yield of 8.06% and 8.14%, respectively.

Fixed-to-Floating Preferred Stocks

This section contains all preferred stocks that pay a fixed-to-floating dividend rate and has a par value of $25. For a better view, I've excluded the preferred stock issued by Just Energy Group (NYSE:JE), JE-A, as this company is in turmoil currently.

By Years-to-Call and Yield-to-Call

Source: Author's database

By Yield-to-Call and Current Yield

Source: Author's database

Special Optional Redemption

Upon a Ratings Event

At any time within 120 days after the conclusion of any review or appeal process instituted by the Company following the occurrence of a Ratings Event, the Company may, at its option, redeem the Series A Preferred Shares, in whole but not in part, prior to September 15, 2024, at a redemption price per Series A Preferred Share equal to $25.50 (102% of the liquidation preference of $25.00), plus an amount equal to all accumulated and unpaid distributions thereon to, but excluding, the date of redemption, whether or not declared.

Upon a Change of Control

If a Change of Control occurs, the Company may, at its option, redeem the Series A Preferred Shares, in whole but not in part, prior to September 15, 2024, and within 60 days after the occurrence of such Change of Control, at a price of $25.25 per Series A Preferred Share, plus an amount equal to all accumulated and unpaid distributions thereon to, but excluding, the date of redemption, whether or not declared.

Upon a Tax Redemption Event

If a Tax Redemption Event occurs, the Company may, at its option, redeem the Series A Preferred Shares, in whole but not in part, prior to September 15, 2024, and within 60 days after the occurrence of such Tax Redemption Event, at a price of $25.25 per Series A Preferred Share, plus an amount equal to all accumulated and unpaid distributions thereon, if any, to, but excluding, the date of redemption, whether or not declared.

Source: FWP By Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors

Use of Proceeds

We estimate that the net proceeds to us from this offering, after deducting underwriting discounts and estimated offering expenses payable by us, will be approximately $72.2 million (or $83.1 million if the underwriters exercise in full their option to purchase additional shares). We intend to use the net proceeds from our sale of the shares in this offering for general corporate purposes, including the funding of future acquisitions and investments.

Source: 424B2 by Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors

Addition To The iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF

With the current market capitalization of only $75M, FTAI-A cannot be an addition to the iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ: PFF), which is important to us due to its influence on the behavior of all fixed-income securities. I'll just remind you about last year's rally in the fixed-income borne from the redemption of the two "giants" HSEA and HSEB and the released cash of over $600M used from PFF to buy more of the rest of its holdings.

Conclusion

As fixed-income traders, we follow every preferred stock or baby bond which is listed on the stock exchange. As such, FTAI-A is no exception, and the homework we always do we share it with the public. It is not necessary for the IPO to be an arbitrage and a bargain, but in many cases, the new security happens to be better than the ones already trading on the market.

The company is satisfactorily leveraged, as it is one of the lowest leveraged companies in the sector, it is paying an early dividend of $111M for its common stock, 20x times more than its only preferred stock. However, as negatives should be noted the company's poor performance in the last few years and as a result, the poor debt payments coverage. Also, there are not enough preferred stocks in the sector and a further comparison cannot be made. Moreover, the fixed-to-floating preferred stocks' charts do not provide us with any comprehensive enough view. After all, it is always good when considering a specific issue to see it from different angles. Overall, I recommend being cautious with this one and frequent monitoring of the common stock.

Trade With Beta Coverage of Initial Public Offerings is only one segment of our marketplace. For early access to such research and other more in-depth investment ideas, I invite you to join us at 'Trade With Beta.'

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.