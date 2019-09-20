Jack Henry & Associates: An Unknown FinTech Business

An investment in the company should return 7% for the next five years.

If seen through valuation metrics, Jack Henry & Associates (JKHY) might never pass a value investor screening process. The market has always priced Jack Henry at a premium, and I believe it will continue to do so.

Jack Henry’s business model commands a premium. It has a “sticky” business model with high barriers to entry into the banking system. It is entering the SaaS space with increasing cloud revenues and customer migration. Customers are locked in into 5-year contracts. The company's revenues are 79% recurring in nature.

Investors looking for a safe and growing dividend should look at a company like Jack Henry & Associates. I see this investment returning 7% compounded annually for the next 5 years.

Business Overview

Jack Henry & Associates is a leading provider of processing solutions, business automation processes and information management to community banks, financial institutions with less than $50 billion in assets and credit unions.

The company operates under three main brands. Jack Henry Banking serves the community banks and financial institutions. Symitar serves the credit unions. ProfitStars provides specialized products and services to help customers enhance their financial performance. ProfitStars’ technology application is sold to a variety of financial entities that are non-core customers.

The aim of the company is to help its banking and credit union customers offer the best customer experience, tailoring products to meet consumer demand with evolving trends in the financial services industry. One simple example of providing products to meet consumer demand would be mobile banking and the ability to deposit a check using a smartphone.

According to the FDIC, there were approximately 5360 commercial banks and savings institutions. That number has been decreasing due to mergers. From 2014 to 2018, the number of commercial banks and savings institutions has declined by 21%. Out of the 5360 commercial banks out there, Jack Henry supports 1030 of them, or 19% of the market share.

Within the credit union market, the Credit Union National Association estimates there are more of 5480 domestic credit unions, of which 830 are Jack Henry customers, for a market share of 15%.

The case for an investment in Jack Henry & Associates

Community banks and credit unions are facing industry headwinds as more customers migrate to bigger banks that offer more convenience and accessibility to banking services. As more customers change banks, deposits at these community banks and credit unions start to dried up. Customer deposits are the lifeblood of a bank.

As noted above, the number of commercial banks, saving institutions and credit unions is shrinking at an annual compound rate of 4%. Yet, for a company like Jack Henry, the shrinking market has not been a problem.

Instead, Jack Henry have been growing within its niche market shared by two other major competitors in the industry: Fiserv (FISV) and Fidelity National Information Services (FIS). The market is an oligopoly shared by these three companies.

Retention rates are high because the business is “sticky” and there are high switching costs. If a customer leaves the system or Jack Henry gains a customer, it is more the result of a bank merging with another bank or being acquired. In that case, the systems switched to the parent's operating system.

The stickiness of the business comes from the banking environment. Banks are heavily regulated and need to be risk-averse. Remember that Jack Henry provides the core operating system of the banks it has as customers. It is the backbone. Once the company gains a contract, the customer would stay with it for a very long time. The customer won’t risk any disruption in its systems.

Why would a small financial institution hire a company like Jack Henry & Associates?

At its core, this is a technology company. The purpose of all technology is to lower costs and increase production. This is what Jack Henry offers to clients. It helps bank managers automate back-end processes so they can focus more time on improving the business.

With the increasing pressure felt by community banks and credit unions from big financial institutions to stop losing market share, they need to offer better services to existing and potential clients. Improving services to customers will strengthen their relationship and stickiness with clients. During the last Investor Day conference, management talk about recent survey to banks CEOs on their willingness to invest more capital in tech spending:

And increase their online presence:

(Source: 2019 Investor Day presentation)

That has been one reason for growth in Jack Henry. The company offers an array of services with the mission to improve customer service. These services are in line with customer demands, such as online payment processing, check deposits by photograph, mobile banking apps and instant money transfers. Community banks need to offer these services to customers, which is a win for Jack Henry. It has opportunities for upsells and cross-sells with existing customers, which enhances lifetime value and customer retention rates. The more services dependent on a Jack Henry technology, the more likely that customer will stay with them, which explains the constant growth in revenues and steady margins, even in a shrinking total addressable market.

Growing Recurring Revenue: Client migration to the cloud

One of the key opportunities for Jack Henry is to migrate customers from an on-site solution to a cloud solution.

As more customers move to the cloud, recurring revenue becomes a prominent characteristic of the business, as the typical contract lasts 5 years, compared to an on-site contract with an average length of 1 year. This transition converts the company into a SaaS. The company has 79% of its total revenue being recurring in nature.

As of today, it seems the cloud migration is being well-accepted by new customers and current customers:

(Source: 2019 Investor Day presentation)

Out of the benefits customers get from the cloud migration, one of the most important ones is the savings they achieve from upfront capital expenditures. The savings come from the on-premises hardware installations and their responsibility to maintain their own data centers.

The shift in customer demand from an on-premises service into a cloud service can be seen in their increasing backlog:

(Source: Company filings)

From the above table, we can see how Jack Henry's cloud services backlog has been steadily increasing every year. Also found on the last annual report are comments about the strength in demand for cloud services:

Our outsourcing backlog continues to experience growth based on new contracting activities and renewals of multi-year contracts, and although the appropriate portion of this revenue will be recognized during fiscal 2020, the backlog is expected to trend up gradually for the foreseeable future due to renewals of existing relationships, existing in-house customers electing to migrate to the outsourced model, and new contracting activities.



(Annual report)

Financial Highlights and Valuation

Jack Henry's financial results are impressive. The following table is a 10-year history of operating results:

(Source: Company filings)

Key takeaways from the above table are:

Revenue has grown at a 7% compounded annual return. We could expect growth to be in line with historical results based on the recurring nature of the company's revenue sources. It has increased dividends every year. The 10-year CAGR for dividend growth has been 17%. The payout ratio has remained above 2x. I believe dividends are not only safe but increasing as well because of the strength of the business model plus management’s willingness to return capital to shareholders if they don’t find accretive acquisitions. Net margins have been steady and gradually increasing. The 24.8% net margin increase was because of tax reform.

Another positive highlight for the company is its slow growth in market share:

(Source: Company filings)

The relationship between revenue growth and a decreasing TAM is very interesting. I believe it highlights the earnings power of Jack Henry and the opportunity to cross-sell products, as its customers have to keep up offering more convince and better services to consumers if they want to keep market share.

If we talk about value ratios, Jack Henry might scare a lot of potential investors. The company is priced at historical highs on every valuation metric one can think of. The table below shows a 10-year history of EV/EBITDA, EV/Sales and P/E multiple ranges:

(Source: Koyfin.com)

An investor looking to buy Jack Henry when the valuation ratios made more sense might have missed the incredible rally in share price for the past 10 years. Jack Henry has always sold at a premium, so waiting for a dip might not be the right strategy.

Instead, I value the shares on future EPS potential five years from now. From future EPS, we can assign a historical payout ratio and dividend yield to come up with the share price.

Following those guidelines, I’ve come up with the future value for Jack Henry:

At a current price of $145.21, an investment in Jack Henry could return a 7% compounded annual return including dividends.

The confidence I get from making such prediction relies on the recurring revenue source of the company, possible margin expansion once more customers shift their businesses to the cloud, achieving more efficiencies within the company, and the “sticky” nature of the business model with more opportunities for upsells and cross-sells. There is also the possibility of an increase in market share.

An investment in Jack Henry is for long-term investors only.

Risks

Multiple contraction. Jack Henry is selling at a P/E multiple of 40x, at a 10-year high. A market sell-off created by a risk off scenario can punish high-multiple stocks. Jack Henry is part of the S&P 500. Recession risks. If a recession hits small community banks, it will impact revenues as fewer transaction fees or defaults and loss of customers occur. Revenue growth depends on product innovation and an increase in services. Jack Henry must invest in new technologies. Failure to do so might decrease customer satisfaction and loss.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.