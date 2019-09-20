BDCL And Its 16.7% Yield Might Warrant Your Consideration

Why Consider BDCL Again?

The primary reason to buy any of the 2x Leveraged High-Yield ETNs, such as the UBS ETRACS 2x Leveraged Long Wells Fargo® Business Development Company ETN (NYSEARCA:BDCL), is the high current yields. I have written about my portfolio where the most important constraint is to only include securities with current yields above 15%. Other constraints are the typical retail IRA account restrictions which preclude the use of short-selling, margin borrowing, most options strategies and futures contracts. Some brokerage firms also impose additional constraints on IRA accounts. I suspect that there are many individuals, particularly those either partially or totally retired, who either have somewhat similar constraints or might possibly benefit from adopting them. There is nothing magic about the 15%+ current yield threshold. Originally, in 2001, it was a 10% current yield threshold. It reached 30% in 2008 and 60% in March 2009.

I mainly use 2x Leveraged High-Yield ETNs in order to put my macroeconomic projections to use, in the investment arena, while sticking to my 15%+ current yield constraint. Other than junk bonds and other securities issued by individual distressed entities, 2x Leveraged High-Yield ETNs are about the only game in town to obtain current yields above 15%. BDCL has been the lowest yielding of the 2x Leveraged High-Yield ETNs that I follow. These include, in addition to BDCL, the UBS ETRACS Monthly Pay 2x Leveraged Closed-End Fund ETN (NYSEARCA:CEFL), the UBS ETRACS Monthly Pay 2x Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (NYSEARCA:MORL), UBS ETRACS Monthly Pay 2X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN Series B (MRRL), which is essentially an identical twin to MORL, ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN (SMHD). UBS ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN Series B (SMHB), which is based on the same index as SMHD but has some differences and the Credit Suisse X-Links Monthly Pay 2x Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (NYSEARCA: REML).

BDCL also has an identical twin: the UBS ETRACS 2×Leveraged Long ETRACS Wells Fargo® Business Development Company Index ETN Series B (LBDC), which is very thinly traded. While the current yield on BDCL has been lower than those of the other 2x Leveraged High-Yield ETNs, and at times at or below the 15% threshold, comparisons with the other 2x Leveraged High-Yield ETNs can be misleading. This is due to the fact that expenses and fees are deducted from the net indicative (asset) value of the other 2x Leveraged High-Yield ETN, rather than the income. In contrast, BDCL expenses and fees are deducted from the dividends. While typically called dividends, the payments from the 2X-leveraged ETNs are technically distributions of interest payments on the ETN notes based on the dividends paid by the underlying securities that comprise the index, pursuant to the terms of the indenture.

Taking expenses and fees from the net indicative (asset) value of the other 2x Leveraged High-Yield ETN, rather than the income, will over time, reduce the net indicative (asset) value of those Leveraged High-Yield ETNs. The lower net indicative (asset) value. will in turn reduce the dividends. I described the how deducting expenses and fees from the net indicative (asset) value of the other 2x Leveraged High-Yield ETN, rather than the income, impacts them in: Is An ETN Yielding 20%, Expected To Decline In Price By 4% A Year, Better Than One Yielding 15% Not Expected To Decline? , which included:

...To the extent that the dividends paid by 2x Leveraged ETNs, such as CEFL, are higher than they would be if the interest and tracking fees were taken from the dividend, the net asset value is expected to decline over time. This is separate and distinct from any return of capital associated with some of closed-end funds that comprise the index upon which CEFL is based. This factor was relatively very small when 3-month LIBOR was only 0.25% from 2010 through 2015. However, with 3-month LIBOR now at 2.75%, it is more significant. For example, the CEFL dividend yield on an annualized monthly compounded basis is now 19.75%, based on my projection of the March 2019 CEFL monthly dividend of $0.2547. That calculation is based on a projected annual CEFL dividend of $2.567. Adding the financing expense of 3.15% to the 0.50% annual tracking fee brings total expenses, including interest to 3.65%. If that was taken out of the dividends, rather than the net indicative value, the projected annualized monthly compounded basis would be 16.1%...."

Even though as is explained in "Applying Net Present Values And Internal Rates Of Return To 2X-Leveraged ETNs Yielding More Than 20%

...Deducting the fees and expenses from income rather than principal would not impact the actual returns received from investing in 2x Leveraged High-Yield ETNs. The expected decline over time of the net indicative (asset) value and dividends is a consideration. However, once the magnitude of this factor is understood, it should not be much of an impediment to investing in these 2x Leveraged High-Yield ETNs...

...there are some investors who are uncomfortable with the fact that deducting expenses and fees are from the net indicative (asset) value means that it is unlikely that 2X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETNs will pay their $25 face value at maturity. BDCL expenses and fees are deducted from the dividends. That does not mean that BDCL shares cannot go down. From its first trading day on May 25, 2011 the price of BDCL has declined from $25.52 to $14.59 as of September 17, 2019. However, the total return, assuming reinvestment of dividends was 116.10%. That is a 9.70% average annual return over that 8.32 year period. The total dividends of $26.67 per share more than offset the decline in share price. Even without counting any reinvestment of dividends the total return was 61.67%. That is a 5.94% average annual return over that 8.32 year period.

Lower Short-Term Interest Rates Will Boost the BDCL Dividend

In my first Seeking Alpha article published on June 21, 2013, Federal Reserve Actually Propping Up Interest Rates: What This Means For mREITs, I set forth a proposition that contrary to the widely held belief that the Federal Reserve was artificially depressing interest rates, it was actually preventing them from falling even more than their then very low levels. Additionally, as described in my July 11, 2013, Seeking Alpha article, A Depression With Benefits: The Macro Case For mREITs, my premise was that government policies shifting the tax burden from the rich and onto the middle class results in much more funds being available for investment relative to productive uses for those investable funds. That tends to put downward pressure on interest rates.

These two articles were the basis for my view that interest rates would be lower and for longer than was the then current consensus. Many market participants thought that the Federal Reserve would continue raising rates for much longer than they actually have done. Those market participants also did not think that as of September 18, 2019, the Federal Reserve would have cut short-term rates two times. Regarding my premise that the Federal Reserve was not artificially depressing interest rates, but rather actually preventing them from falling even more than their then very low levels, there are two points: There are now over $17 trillion of securities trading with negative interest rates. More interesting to me. is that on September 17, 2019 the Federal Reserve attempted to lower short-term rates using repurchase agreements. The Federal Reserve apparently ran into technical difficulties when doing so, because they had not attempted to lower rates in that manner for many years. So much for the argument that the Federal Reserve was artificially depressing interest rates.

As might be expected on September 18, 2019, the Federal Reserve did not explicitly say that there would be any further rate cuts. However, now many market participants think otherwise. Interest rates, specifically 3-month LIBOR, are the major expense that is taken out of the BDCL dividend. That rate has already fallen from 2.75% to 2.13% as of September 17, 2019. It should be noted that when comparing BDCL to the other 2x Leveraged High-Yield ETNs, the relatively high 0.85% BDCL tracking fee is somewhat offset by the fact that the implicit interest expense on the BDCL leverage is just 3-month LIBOR with no add-on. For CEFL the tracking fee is only 0.50%, but the financing expense is 3-month LIBOR plus 0.40%.

Risks That Should Be Considered

The business development companies that comprise the index upon which BDCL is based are probably more vulnerable to slowing economic growth or a recession than the mREITs in the indices that MORL, MRRL and REML are based on. Agency mortgage-backed securities generally have no credit risk. The closed-end funds that the index that CEFL is based on, in some cases, contain securities with significant credit risk, such as junk bonds or risky common stocks that could be impacted slowing economic growth or a recession. The index that SMHD and SMHB are based on contains some mREITs but also risky high-dividend yield common stocks. Another possible consideration is that the actual holdings of the business development companies that comprise the index upon which BDCL is based are generally more opaque than the holdings of mREITs and closed-end fund. The mortgage-backed securities and other instruments held by mREITs are generally actively traded which allows analysis of the individual mREIT portfolios. The closed-end funds that the index that CEFL is based on, mostly own publicly traded securities, and in all cases only own securities who price can be ascertained every business day, as the closed-end funds must report their net asset values daily. The risky high-dividend yield common stocks, as well as the mREITs in the index that SMHD and SMHB is based on, are all listed on major exchanges and report the financials as is required of such securities. In most cases there is very little easily obtainable information about the individual investments made by the business development companies that comprise the index upon which BDCL is based.

The diversification provided by ETNs reduces much of the risk associated with individual securities. However, systemic risk still exists and appears to be growing. As was discussed in Trump's Trade Policies: America's Brexit?, concern that Trump's trade policies could cause an economic collapse are well founded. In mREITs Are Underperforming As Interest Rates Decline. Why? I said:

...For those who might want to consider how bad things could really get, consider this thought experiment: Imagine that sometime in the last twenty years, an analyst at the Ministry of Finance of the People's Republic of China approached their superior with this idea: How about we have China accumulate trillions in holdings of sovereign and similar risk-free debt securities, mostly American treasuries, and then do something which collapses the world economy. Then, China can use its hoard of bonds to buy up assets around the world at distress prices. Assume the superior then takes that suggestion to the parent agency of the Ministry of Finance, which is the State Council of the People's Republic of China. After some discussion, the State Council concludes that the analyst at the Ministry of Finance had an interesting idea. However, the negative consequences to China that could occur if the rest of the world thought that China had engineered a collapse of the world economy, made the idea too risky. Now fast forward this thought experiment to 2019 and assume the State Council is trying to decide on how to respond to Trump's trade war. They might decide to dust off the analysts' idea to utilize their bonds to buy up assets around the world. All they would have to do was to pretend to be working toward an agreement, but never quite reach one. This would allow Trump and the United States to take the blame for the collapse of the world economy, that ensued. That scenario may be far-fetched. A more likely outcome is that hundreds of years from now, Trump is only remembered as the president who started and lost a trade war. What would signal that Trump lost the trade war? That would be when China and much of the G20 countries enter into a comprehensive multinational trade agreement where the USA is excluded. Many foreign leaders detest that Trump has reneged on agreements signed by previous American presidents, such as the Iran nuclear deal. This is true even if some of them have some sympathy for some of Trump's arguments. China and many other countries remember that when China joined the WTO, it agreed to considerably harsher conditions than other developing countries. President Clinton and, then later, Bush forced China to accept changes in China's economy and trading practices, before agreeing to allow China into the WTO, that were considerably stricter than were imposed on any other country previously or since. That Trump is essentially now trying to force new changes in China's economy and trading practices irks many world leaders. That includes those world leaders whose view is that China's development since it was admitted to the WTO in December 2001 suggests that some additional reforms by China are now appropriate. A similar result, in terms of the isolation of America and subsequent reduction in American living standards, could occur if Trump withdraws from the World Trade Organization. Trump might quit the World Trade Organization in response the enormous financial penalties that will be imposed on America for the tariffs Trump has already imposed. Those tariffs constitute blatant violations of WTO regulations. Those cases, which have already been filed, are now slowly working their way through the World Trade Organization adjudication process. Included in the pending cases is the case just filed by China regarding the new additional tariffs that took effect on September 1, 2019...

Developments involving Iran, suggest a possible even more dire possibility. It is now apparent that President Obama and the leaders of the six other major countries that signed the 2015 Nuclear Agreement with Iran, took into consideration or were at least informed by their top military advisers, of Iran's military capabilities when determining that signing the agreement was preferable than trying to have a war to prevent Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons.

While President Trump was not alone in criticizing the 2015 Nuclear Agreement with Iran, he appears not to have given the weight to the consequences that reneging on an agreement could entail, that many other critics of the agreement probably would have given. Many of the other critics of the 2015 Nuclear Agreement may not have reneged on an agreement in place.

Trump is absolutely correct that America alone could totally defeat Iran in any war. America could also have totally defeated the communists in Vietnam. However, in terms of willing to accept ongoing casualties for a prolonged basis, the communists in Vietnam had the upper hand. Trump's critics in America and abroad never miss an opportunity to assert that if Trump had not chosen to withdraw from the 2015 Nuclear Agreement and impose sanctions, there would be not now be the possibility of hostilities. In: MORL-MRRL Spread Hits An All-Time High. Opportunities In The 20%+ Current Yield ETNs, I said:

...The situation with Iran is extremely difficult to predict. It appears that Iran is playing their extremely weak hand, with great skill. This contrasts with Trump's squandering much of the American advantages of overwhelming military and economic power, previously amplified by strong alliances. All of Iran's moves so far seem to be well thought out. Iran is slowly increasing its uranium enrichment, and will exceed the levels specified in the 2015 Nuclear Agreement. If the 2015 Nuclear Agreement was still intact with American still adhering to it, Iran would not now be increasing its uranium enrichment. World opinion now is mostly that Trumps' withdrawn 2015 Nuclear Agreement and punishing economic sanctions against Iran, have left Iran with little choice now, but to take some action. Trump and others' view that sanctions would force Iran to quickly renegotiate a new deal were very unrealistic and are now putting Trump in a very poor position. Trump's critics and opponents will be pointing out that Iran is now increasing its uranium enrichment as a direct result of Trump's withdrawal from the 2015 Nuclear Agreement. Trump knows that if a shooting war with Iran occurs, he will be blamed for all American losses and for causing a war that could have been avoided simply by adhering to the Nuclear Agreement. A major point made by opponent of the 2015 Nuclear Agreement, was that at its expiration Iran could have resumed uranium enrichment. A costly war would emphasize the fact that but-for Trump's withdrawal from the 2015 Nuclear Agreement, that war could have been avoided. When the 2015 Nuclear Agreement expired in the future, if necessary, that could be dealt with by a united front of all of the signatories to 2015 Nuclear Agreement. Iran has played its very weak hand smartly, by signaling that any war will be very costly. First, Iran demonstrated that it can attack targets such as oil tankers, in such a way that it cannot be definitely proved that Iran was responsible. Next, Iran shot down a $176 million RQ-4 Global Hawk surveillance drone. American military forces and their allies are still fighting opponents Afghanistan, Iraq and Syria as well as minor actions in Africa. A great advantage that American military forces and their allies have, is provided by surveillance drones. The Taliban, Al-Qaida, Isis and other enemies would have loved to shoot down a Global Hawk surveillance drone, and thus possibly, temporarily deny American military forces the great advantage the Global Hawk provides. However, shooting down a Global Hawk was far beyond their capabilities, as the RQ-4 flies far above the range of ordinary anti-aircraft weapons . Iran signaled that it can shoot down RQ-4 Global Hawks. Iran says it was over Iranian territorial waters at the time. The Americans say it was in international waters. Many nations that in the past would automatically accept America's version of such events, have expressed doubt as to which side is correct. This illustrates the degree that Trump has reduced America's credibility in the world. To the extent that the Global Hawk was further from Iran, than Iran asserts, it suggests that Iran can shoot down Global Hawks at a greater distance from its territory. This demonstrates that any ground war in Iran will likely have to be fought without some of the advantages that Global Hawk provides against less sophisticated opponents. If America's allies were even considering aiding an effort to invade Iran, this makes them less likely to participate in such a potentially costly undertaking. While, Iran's military is no match for even America without any allies, invading and occupying Iran could make the fiasco of the second US-Iraq war look like a picnic. Military experts are almost unanimous that the only way to eliminate Iran's nuclear capability would require forces on the ground. Simply employing air strikes, armed drones and/or missiles could not assure the destruction of the hundreds of well-hidden underground nuclear facilities..."

The recent demonstration by Iran that it can do serious damage with drones and cruise missiles, has given Trump and Saudi Arabia reasons pause and seriously consider the costs of any retaliation they might otherwise consider. It is likely that Trump's decision to call off the air strikes against Iran in retaliation for downing the RQ-4 Global Hawk, was motivated less by concern for casualties in Iran, as Trump claimed, but rather by fear of possible American losses that Iran's newly shown antiaircraft capabilities, suggested could occur during those strikes, had they taken place.

It appears that Trump's response to the very significant damage to the oil facilities in Saudi Arabia will be more sanctions, on top of the current "maximum sanctions" already in place. If there is no military response to this major attack by Iran, it is highly unlikely that gradual increases in Iran's nuclear capability could prompt a military response that could effectively prevent Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons. The American military could win a war that would effectively prevent Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons. However, that would entail tens of thousands of dead Americans in a ground war. As it would be so obvious that it was Trump's choice to withdraw from the 2015 Nuclear Agreement, that was the direct cause of that loss of life, the hatred of Trump by the families of the casualties of the unnecessary war, could force Trump to spend the rest of his life in hiding, probably outside of the United States.

Those factors do not preclude some horrendous military conflict from still occurring, as Trump feels possibly boxed-in or some other event triggers such a war. This probably is now the biggest risk for both investors and everyone else.

October 2019 BDCL Dividend Projection

The table below shows the components of BDCL along with the price, weight, dividend, ex-dividend date and contribution to the third quarter BDCL and LBDC dividend, for each. The dividends listed in the table are the sum of the dividends that will impact the quarterly dividend. Thus, for a monthly payer, the figure in the dividend column is the sum of the three monthly dividends with ex-dates in the third quarter. Likewise, any special dividends with ex-dates in the third quarter are added to the regular dividends. In the frequency column, "q" denotes quarterly and those that pay monthly have an "m". From this data, I calculated a projection for the next quarterly dividend of BCDL of $0.5754.

There were some factors and changes that will impact the October 2019 dividend. TPG Specialty Lending Inc (TSLX) maintained its quarterly dividend at $0.39, but increased its special third quarter dividend to $0.04 from $0.01 in the prior quarter. Hercules Technology Growth Capital Inc (HTGC) maintained its quarterly dividend at $0.32, but increased its special third quarter dividend to $0.02 from $0.01 in the prior quarter. TCG BDC Inc (CGBD) maintained its quarterly dividend at $0.37, paid a special dividend in the second quarter of $0.08 and did not pay a special dividend in the 3rd quarter. Newtek Business Services Corp (NEWT) increased its quarterly dividend to $0.58 from $0.46. Gladstone Investment Corp (GAIN) maintained its monthly dividend at $0.068, but decreased its special third quarter dividend to $0.03 from $0.09. BlackRock Kelso Capital Corp (BKCC) decreased its third quarter dividend to $0.14 from $0.18. Capital Southwest Corp (CSWC) increased its quarterly dividend to $0.40 from $0.39, and paid special dividends of $0.10 in each quarter. Saratoga Investment Corp (SAR) increased its third quarter dividend to $0.56 from $0.55. Portman Ridge Finance Corp (PTMN) decreased its third quarter dividend to $0.06 from $0.10, and had paid a one-time special dividend of $0.669672 in the second quarter.

Conclusions and Recommendations

BDCL is more equity market sensitive than the other 2x Leveraged High-Yield ETNs. The equity markets seemed to be trading off of every development in the trade and tariffs situation. Recently, fears of an economic slowdown or even a recession and related credit concerns seem to have become important. The $trillion federal budget deficit suggests that interest rate risks cannot be completely dismissed. All 2x leveraged high-yield ETNs have interest rate risk, since their dividends fluctuate inversely with the borrowing costs implicit in their leveraged structure. However, MORL and REML have relatively greater exposure to interest rates than BDCL and CEFL. It is highly unlikely that any of the business development companies that comprise the index upon which BDCL is based would hold any longer-term obligations with fixed coupon rates. The only debt securities that business development companies would normally hold in the course of their business, would be loans to the companies that the business development companies have invested in. Those debt instruments would usually be convertible into equity and have adjustable interest rates. Thus, they would tend not to be hurt by higher interest rates. BDCL has the most idiosyncratic risk, since the business development companies that comprise the Wells Fargo Business Development Company index upon which the fund is based have specific risk factors that impact that sector.

Protectionism still poses various risks to the markets. Tariffs always increase prices, thus raising fears of inflation, which could increase interest rates or prevent the Federal Reserve from further cutting rates. The Smoot-Hawley tariff demonstrated the damage protectionism can do to the world economy in the 1930s. The protectionist tariffs are already causing damage. The trade situation with China seems to be volatile. As the retaliating country China has, by far, the upper hand. China has now announced that it is lowering tariffs on goods from all countries except the USA. This will spare China's consumers and producers from some of the higher prices resulting from China's retaliatory tariffs against the USA. American consumers and producers are getting no such relief. China is taking advantage of Trump picking trade fights with almost all of the world. China will probably be able to strengthen trade ties with countries including: Canada, Australia, Japan and the EU, to a degree China could never have been able to accomplish until Trump.

The future direction of both the stock market and bond market could be categorized as a question of which macroeconomic factors are more powerful. The massive shift in the tax burden from the rich to the middle class, which was significantly exacerbated by the 2017 tax bill, will initially make much more funds available for investment. However, this will also eventually result in over-investment. This will result in another recession. The other macroeconomic question is what the impact of protectionism and tariffs will be. Tariffs raise prices and reduce economic activity. The possible result could be stagflation if the Federal Reserve attempts to offset the inflationary impact of the tariffs by raising interest rates high enough to reduce economic activity. This suggests diversification among securities that are more sensitive to equity markets and those more sensitive to bond markets.

Since 2012, I have been willing to collect and reinvest the 15%+ yields on a monthly or quarterly compounded basis that 2X Leveraged ETNs pay, while the ultimate answers to questions about the outlook for the economy and securities markets are revealed. I still am. My base view is that there will likely be more reductions than increases in the Federal Funds rate during the next five years. Furthermore, the possibility exists that Trump's trade policies could precipitate a Lehman collapse like event. In a scenario like that, 2X Leveraged mREIT ETNs would be one of the best places to be. BDCL, CEFL, SMHD and SMHB might not do so well in a financial crisis when credit spreads could soar.

If you are reading this, you probably are an investor in, or at least a potential investor in 2X Leveraged ETNs such as MORL, MRRL, REML, CEFL, SMHD, SMHB, and BDCL. In my article, "BDCL: The Third Leg Of The High-Yielding Leveraged ETN Stool," I said that BDCL is correlated to the overall stock market and may be a very good diversifier for investors seeking high income who are now heavily invested in interest rate-sensitive instruments.

Previously, I pointed out in the article "17.8%-Yielding CEFL - Diversification On Top Of Diversification, Or Fees On Top Of Fees?" those investors who have significant portions of their portfolios in mREITs and, in particular, a leveraged basket of mREITs such as MORL, MRRL and REML could benefit from diversifying into an instrument that was correlated to the S&P 500 (SPY).

I still tend to believe that the massive tax-policy-induced increase in inequality will cause increasing excesses of loanable and investable funds, above commercially reasonable ways to utilize those funds. This will eventually result in an overinvestment cycle with a recession, and that will ultimately be very good for the 2X Leveraged ETNs. However, there does exist some possibility that there may be some reversal of the shift in the tax burden away from the rich and onto the middle class as a result of the 2020 election.

Taking all of this into consideration, I'm still a cautious buyer of 2X Leveraged ETNs and have added to them recently. When one of the UBS 2X Leveraged ETNs based on similar index as another can be bought lower than the other one, it would make sense to buy whichever was cheaper. Until September 6, 2018, MRRL, REML and MORL traded very close to their net asset (indicative) values, as MRRL and REML still do. When MORL was trading at a large premium to net asset value, selling MORL and buying REML was a good move. This was particularly relevant for those whose MORL was held at Fidelity, which allows new purchases of REML but only allows sales of MORL. It might be noted that while Fidelity does not now allow new purchases of SMHD, it does, as of now, allow new purchases of SMHB. While all 2X leveraged ETNs have some possibility of early redemption, the possibility is more remote for SMHB than for SMHD. That is possibly why Fidelity allows new purchase of SMHB and not SMHD. If UBS were to stop selling new shares of BDCL, a large spread could emerge between BDCL and LBDC, similar to that of MORL over MRRL.

I am still a cautious buyer of BDCL, primarily as a high-yielding diversifier in my portfolio of other high-yielding 2X leveraged ETNs. It is somewhat annoying that two of the components of BDCL do not currently pay any dividends and do not seem likely to do so anytime soon. My projection of $0.5754 for the BDCL October 2019 BDCL dividend would be a annual rate of $2.3014. That would be a 15.8% simple yield, with BDCL priced at $14.59 and an annualized quarterly compounded yield of 16.7%. If someone thought that over the next five years market and credit conditions would remain relatively stable, and thus, BDCL would continue to yield 16.7% on a compounded basis, the return on a strategy of reinvesting all dividends would be enormous. An investment of $100,000 would be worth $185,679 in five years. More interestingly, for those investing for future income, the income from the initial $100,000 would increase from the $16,732 first-year annual rate to $31,070 annually.

BDCL components and contributions, prices as of September 17, 2019

Name Ticker Weight % Price ex-div dividend frequency contribution Ares Capital Corp ARCC 10.45 18.93 9/13/2019 0.42 q 0.0681 Main Street Capital Corp MAIN 9.64 43.49 9/18/2019 0.615 m 0.0400 Fs Kkr Capital Corp FSK 9.6 5.78 9/17/2019 0.19 q 0.0927 Prospect Capital Corp PSEC 7.25 6.59 9/27/2019 0.18 m 0.0581 TPG Specialty Lending Inc TSLX 4.95 20.76 9/12/2019 0.43 q 0.0301 Hercules Technology Growth Capital Inc HTGC 4.87 13.22 8/9/2019 0.34 q 0.0368 Apollo Investment Corp AINV 4.13 16.94 9/19/2019 0.45 q 0.0322 Golub Capital BDC Inc GBDC 4.06 18.7 8/16/2019 0.32 q 0.0204 New Mountain Finance Corp NMFC 3.63 13.51 9/12/2019 0.34 q 0.0268 Solar Capital Ltd SLRC 3.07 21.07 9/18/2019 0.41 q 0.0175 Tcg Bdc Inc CGBD 3.02 14.99 9/27/2019 0.37 q 0.0219 TCP Capital Corp TCPC 2.94 13.47 9/13/2019 0.36 q 0.0231 Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc BCSF 2.92 18.9 9/27/2019 0.41 q 0.0186 Goldman Sachs Bdc Closed End Fund GSBD 2.54 20.47 9/27/2019 0.45 q 0.0164 Fifth Street Finance Corp OCSL 2.44 5.22 9/12/2019 0.095 q 0.0130 PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd PFLT 1.63 11.63 9/16/2019 0.285 m 0.0117 Newtek Business Services Corp NEWT 1.53 23.81 9/19/2019 0.58 q 0.0109 PennantPark Investment Corp PNNT 1.53 6.25 9/16/2019 0.18 q 0.0129 Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC Corp TPVG 1.5 16.43 8/29/2019 0.36 q 0.0096 Gladstone Investment Corp GAIN 1.39 12.37 9/16/2019 0.234 m 0.0077 Fidus Investment Corp FDUS 1.37 15 9/5/2019 0.39 q 0.0105 BlackRock Kelso Capital Corp BKCC 1.34 5.1 9/13/2019 0.14 0.0108 Barings Bdc Inc BBDC 1.32 10.11 9/10/2019 0.14 q 0.0054 Capital Southwest Corp CSWC 1.32 21.6 9/13/2019 0.5 q 0.0090 Qxford Square Capital Corp OXSQ 0.99 6.28 9/20/2019 0.201 m 0.0093 Gladstone Capital Corp GLAD 0.98 9.55 9/16/2019 0.21 m 0.0063 Solar Senior Capital Ltd SUNS 0.9 17.42 9/19/2019 0.3525 m 0.0053 Stellus Capital Investment Corp SCM 0.88 13.59 9/27/2019 0.3399 m 0.0065 Monroe Capital Corp MRCC 0.76 10.37 9/13/2019 0.35 q 0.0075 Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate Corp OCSI 0.72 8.22 9/12/2019 0.155 q 0.0040 THL Credit Inc TCRD 0.7 6.7 9/13/2019 0.21 q 0.0064 WhiteHorse Finance Inc WHF 0.58 14.1 9/20/2019 0.355 q 0.0043 Horizon Technology Finance Corp HRZN 0.57 11.92 9/18/2019 0.3 m 0.0042 Saratoga Investment Corp SAR 0.53 24.6 9/12/2019 0.56 q 0.0035 Medley Capital Corp MCC 0.53 2.7 q 0.0000 MVC Capital Inc MVC 0.47 8.98 7/24/2019 0.15 q 0.0023 Sutter Rock Capital Corp SSSS 0.47 6.41 0.0000 OFS Capital Corp OFS 0.46 11.895 9/20/2019 0.34 q 0.0039 Alcentra Capital Corp ABDC 0.43 8.77 9/25/2019 0.18 q 0.0026 Capitala Finance Corp CPTA 0.43 8.45 9/19/2019 0.2499 m 0.0037 Garrison Capital Inc. GARS 0.4 6.94 9/5/2019 0.23 q 0.0039 Portman Ridge Finance Corp PTMN 0.31 2.37 8/9/2019 0.06 q 0.0023 Great Elm Capital Corp GECC 0.26 8.45 9/27/2019 0.249 m 0.0022 Investcorp Credit Management Bdc Inc ICMB 0.19 6.75 9/25/2019 0.25 m 0.0021

Disclosure: I am/we are long BDCL, MORL, MRRL, SMHB, CEFL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.