Medallia: Follow The Smart Money To 60% Potential Upside

Sequoia and its managing partner Doug Leone see value here. Why not ride their coattails?

Valuation multiples across the industry are frothy, and Medallia's is no exception - but compared to peers, it trades at a discount.

Investment Thesis

Medallia Inc. (MDLA) is a software company in transition. Around two decades old, it has hummed along providing customer experience solutions for enterprises. The company helps businesses collect data on client experiences and organizes it in a manner that allows for real-time decision making.

With the onset of cloud-based software, Medallia's product has evolved into a much more useful tool for businesses to gather real-time data on customer experiences than in the past. As with other SaaS companies, Medallia has seen explosive growth in high-quality recurring revenues.

The thesis here is simple: follow the money. Sequoia Capital, one of the most successful venture capital firms in history, saw value in Medallia at a $2.4 billion valuation. A managing partner of the Sequoia, Doug Leone, personally bought $11 million worth of stock on the open market at around $28 per share.

At a current price just above $30, and a low EV/Sales multiple compared to peers, I'm following the smart money and buying Medallia.

Valuation

Readers familiar with the SaaS industry are aware of the frothy multiples in the space, and Medallia's stock is no exception - it changes hands at around 10.7X EV/Sales (TTM).

Data by YCharts

Sure, Medallia stock is expensive, but not without reason. Its core product, Medallia Experience Cloud, is a software-as-a-service based solution. SaaS assets are beloved by investors, who are willing to pay steep premiums for software.

When I first started looking at SaaS companies, I was initially taken aback at the valuations. At the time, investors were paying around 6x sales for growing SaaS companies, even those that were unprofitable. But I began to understand why these companies were so beloved:

1. Sticky revenues due to high switching costs,

2. High cash flow margins upon maturity,

3. Minimal variable costs to add users.

Paying 6x sales for a marginally profitable company might seem ludicrous, but it can make sense to the right acquirer.

For example, an acquirer like Constellation Software (OTCPK:CNSWF) lets its acquired companies grow revenues at 20% per year for a while. Then, it cuts down on growth expenses (sales force, R&D) and earns 60%+ operating margins. Next, it raises prices faster than customers churn and lets the money print.

Or Cisco (CSCO) or Oracle (ORCL) might fold a software company into a suite of complementary products, allowing for fast revenue growth without substantial investment. An opportunity for a quick doubling or tripling of sales due to a broader customer base can make even the most expensive companies look dirt cheap.

Regardless, the days of paying 6x sales for cloud-based software companies are over for now. Today, sales multiples approaching 10x are more common:

(Source: The SaaS Valuation Environment in Mid-2019)

Compared to its SaaS peers, Medallia feels reasonably valued. SaaS revenue gross margin was 82% for the last quarter, which is exceptionally high. Therefore, I think a standard industry multiple of 9.5x EV/Forward Sales is conservative.

Management guided for between $385 million and $388 million of FY 2020 revenue. Applying a 9.5x EV/Forward Sales gives us a fair value of $3.66 billion with a current enterprise value of around 3.5 billion - the valuation is right in line with the company's SaaS peers.

But Medallia has a closer peer, Qualtrics, which recently sold to software giant SAP for 16.5x forward sales. If Medallia were to realize a similar valuation in an M&A transaction or multiple re-rating by the market, that's over 60% upside from today's prices.

Closing The Gap

The most significant catalyst to the story is the publicity the company will receive from high-profile investor involvement. Continued buying from Sequoia or its managing partners could provide support for the stock price, as it seemed to do in the past. But perhaps more importantly, increased visibility will attract bidders for the stock or the company as a whole.

With its growing, high-margin business, there is no reason management can't "grow into the valuation" either. Margins are already improving as revenue growth decelerates. Despite being 20 years old, the company is in the middle of an evolution. It has plenty of white space to grow, due to the transition of its product to a cloud-based service.

Conclusion

Between the fair valuation and support from the world's most talented venture capitalists, Medallia looks very interesting here in the low $30s. To the right buyer, the company could be worth $48 or more, as proven by SAP's $8 billion deal for Qualtrics.

Following Sequoia and Doug Leone into this investment for exposure to the rapidly growing SaaS space makes sense. The risk-reward balance is very favorable for a long position in Medallia.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MDLA, CSCO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.