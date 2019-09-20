An Interview With REX Shares President On The MLP Space

We cover risk-return features of the index, contrasting it with the well-known Alerian Index and also crude.

Spotlight goes into their ETN product - BMLP - and the index that it tracks.

A couple of years ago, a friend introduced me to Scott Acheychek, president of REX Shares. REX creates unique ETPs that traders may find compelling, such as its MicroSectors line of ETPs.

Scott and I have managed to meet up a couple times, and he invited me out to attend the opening bell ceremony on the floor of the NYSE this past June. It was a great event, with brief footage here from the NYSE website (Scott’s the tall blonde guy right by the podium).

I recently followed up to do an interview with Scott about a product that REX recently started to market for BMO. The product is called the Dorsey Wright MLP Index ETN, and goes by ticker symbol BMLP.

Tell readers about REX Shares, Scott.

Sure thing. REX is an ETP architect. We specialize in creating and distributing new and unique products to the marketplace. We are traders and structurers at heart so we look to create products that we would want to trade ourselves.

Just to make sure readers get the thrust of our conversation, what is an MLP?

An MLP is a Master Limited Partnership, a partnership that earns at least 90% of its gross income from qualifying sources such as transportation, processing, storage, and production of natural resources and minerals. An MLP is structured as a two-tiered entity made up of limited partners and general partners. Limited partners have passive interests with limited rights and are entitled to cash distributions. General partners manage the partnership itself. This structure makes it easier to raise debt for operating purposes, such as buying new facilities or equipment, and is the way most MLPs scale their businesses.

In short, the MLP was created to allow certain partnerships to gain the liquidity of a publicly traded security, like a stock, while maintaining the tax benefits of a partnership. The MLP structure provides tax advantages to the business and to the shareholders as the entities distribute the majority of their cash flow to shareholders, allowing them to not pay tax at company level. The absence of taxes at the company level gives MLPs a lower cost of capital than is typically available to corporations, allowing the MLPs to pursue projects that might not be feasible for a taxable entity.

How is investing in an MLP different from just trading crude oil or buying energy companies?

There are important differences between buying shares of a stock and buying a stake in an MLP. With MLPs you are buying units of the limited partnership whereas stock is shares in a specific company. Buying crude is much different than equities or MLPs as that would be a futures contract purchase.

MLPs are very notable for their yield; typically a consistent yield that is often substantially higher than the average dividend yield of equities.

Can you tell me more about Dorsey Wright and their strategy?

Dorsey Wright & Associates is a business segment of Nasdaq, a market leader in data analytics, passive indexing and smart beta strategies, such as the DWA MLP Select Index which we utilize within the BMLP ETN.

The DWA MLP Index uses the Dorsey Wright Relative Strength Ranking Methodology, which on a monthly basis reviews a given universe - in this case MLPs - and compares the assets within the universe each month, and ultimately allocates the index on an equally-weighted basis to the 15 best relative strength performers.

In the past, Scott, you have spoken with me about ways to improve upon the current MLP benchmark (Alerian MLP Index). Can you elaborate on this discussion? For ETP followers the Alerian MLP index forms the basis for AMLP & AMJ, two of the largest MLP ETPs.

Sure, Alerian deserves a lot of credit for launching the first real time pricing MLP index. While their Index is recognized as a benchmark index and is even referred to as an ‘MLP index,’ it must be noted that the holdings are limited to just Midstream companies.

The beauty of BMLP and the DWA MLP Index is the selection universe is all MLPs (sans-financials) so long as they meet size and liquidity constraints; Downstream, Upstream and Midstream are included. Each month, BMLP is rebalanced on an equally-weighted basis to the best relative strength performing MLPs, and the laggards are removed. To draw a parallel with equity investing, I wouldn’t want to be limited to just large caps or mid caps, etc.

We believe the combination of an equally-weighted basket coupled with the selection of the best-performing MLPs, not just midstream MLPs, has allowed the Dorsey Wright MLP Index to not only outperform during bullish market environments, but during downturns as well.

Here are two charts; the first shows the annualized returns since mid-2015 when the index was launched, and the second demonstrates the historical returns of both since that time.

You’ll notice the Dorsey Wright MLP Index has outperformed during every single calendar year since launch, which compounds nicely when you look at the chart of those 4+ years. I included the crude futures index for the long-term chart as well:

The crude index makes me shake my head at those that hold USO for a long term holding - I think a lot of folks fail to understand how that holding works from a mechanical standpoint. You mentioned the importance of MLP indices performing while in bullish and bearish environments. How did the DWA MLP Index perform during the oil sell-off of 2015-2016 and then since then?

During the crude sell-off of 2015 into 2016, I would argue the Dorsey Wright MLP Index benefited, comparatively, by allocating to the best performing MLPs regardless of up/down/midstream during this time. As you can see it outperformed the Alerian index by over 10% and the crude index by 20+%.

Since the end of that oil sell-off, the DWA MLP Select Index has returned over 100%, while the Alerian MLP Index has returned roughly 70% and crude (the Bloomberg WTI Crude Index, not spot) has returned ~60%.

Interesting. So the BMLP/ Dorsey Wright MLP Index has outperformed AMLP/AMJ (the Alerian index) during pretty much every time period since launch. Do investors face an increased level of vol by having a smaller basket of MLPs with BMLP/Dorsey Wright MLP Index versus Alerian (AMLP/AMJ)?

Great question. BMLP/Dorsey Wright MLP index does have a smaller basket but because it reviews the constituency on a monthly basis for best relative strength performers and possibly dumping any laggards, it actually has been historically less volatile than Alerian!

Here are the average realized vols since index inception versus Alerian and a chart of the 30-day over this same time (see below). You’ll note both indices, unsurprisingly, faced significant increased vol during the massive oil sell-off we spoke about earlier.

Why would someone trade an ETN to gain access to the MLP space as opposed to an ETF structure?

There are a couple key differences and I encourage anyone looking at either wrapper to do their homework to see which is better for them. Worth noting the Dorsey Wright MLP index is only available inside an ETN, BMLP.

Exchange traded notes offer investors 100% participation in an MLP index minus fees, no slippage or tracking error. Additionally, investors pay income tax on 100% of the distributions they receive and capital gains on the difference between the investor’s purchase price and sales price of the ETN. There is no tax deferral on distributions, cost-basis reduction or double taxation. By owning the ETN, investors receive a simple solution to an otherwise complicated investment (no schedule K-1s).

Fantastic. Well, thank you for taking the time to share your information and enthusiasm about the product, Scott. Where can readers get a hold of you if they have further questions?

Thanks, Adam. I’m excited that investors have this way to take part in the MLP space. Readers can ask questions here in the comments section, or they go to our website to learn more about BMLP, sign up for our research, or reach out to us.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.