General Mills: Definitely Not At These Levels

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) is a global food colossus. Today, shares are sliding a bit after earnings but are likely to resume sideways action. On the long side, is there value here worth buying for the dividend yield of 3.6% being offered? We believe that the stock is a Hold and there is no opportunity for either a trade or a meaningful long-term investment at these levels. In short, we need a pullback before committing new capital, but we think existing shareholders should hang tight. We believe this is the case given the dividend, recent and projected performance, and possible opportunities for company growth. Our thesis is that you should wait to buy this name until there is demonstrated growth in sales and margin improvement. With the equity risk attached, a 3.6% yield is just not something to be excited about. Those holding the stock should be happily reinvesting the dividends. This is especially true if you plan to hold for 30 years and build a position in a retirement portfolio. That said, we must look at the business of this long-standing company to ensure that there isn't more downside ahead following this slight pullback on earnings.

First, let’s talk about the dividend

The stock rallied early in 2019 and has been trading mostly sideways since then. Now, normally we would say this is a good thing for a high-yield, or moderate high-yield, name like a telecom or a real estate investment trust. But at 3.6%, the yield is only a little better than a high interest savings account or a CD at the bank. We do not consider this to be a high-yield name. It is above-average yield. Even at these levels, we still encourage reinvestment of dividends to compound growth. Make no mistake, historically, General Mills has been considered a dividend raiser for over a decade, hiking the payout each year. We like that, but at these levels, too much equity risk for the underlying company exists. The name is attractive to some because the dividend has been consistently raised. That said, we reject all claims that "now is the time to buy." Still, the dividend growth is clear.

While these dividend payments are nice, if the share price starts falling on bad news for the company, the dividends only put a dent into losses, even if they are "unrealized." For example, let's say you purchased shares at $55. Well, the shares are now at $54. It only takes two quarters of dividends to get that back, should the stock not move. But what if shares fall back to $45 and stay there? In that case, it is going to take about five years of dividend payments to recoup the capital losses. Some may be okay with that. We are not, and we think that the company is not showing us enough growth to risk new capital here. To see the stock move higher, we need to see real improved performance. Right now, performance is improving, but the market had already priced the stock for some company growth relative to the start of 2019. Let us discuss.

Recent performance

Earnings were better than what was expected from the consensus estimates. We had no real expectations other than expecting sales to be relatively flat to within 2% of last year, based on historical performance. It was slightly positive to see that the company beat against these expectations on the earnings line, thought it was a touch short on revenues. Nothing exciting here.

Let us delve further. Sales came in at $4.00 billion, missing consensus estimates by $82 million. This was one of the weaker points on the quarter, whiffing on the top line. Sales have consistently just missed estimates over the last year. Revenues were down 2.2% from last year, and the revenue trends have not been pretty:

Source: SEC Filings, graphics created by Quad 7 Capital

We can all agree that this is a painful trend. What is more, it is not as if there has been a crazy restructuring to cleave off underperforming assets in order to significantly increase profitability. And actually, you have to consider that the company has acquired the pet line in Blue Buffalo. So, the sales trend is pretty bad. In the just-reported quarter, some currency issues weighed, but organic sales were once again limited. They fell again as organic net sales decreased 1%. However, most of this was driven by price increases, a strategy the company continues to turn to over and over.

Masking a problem

The thing is, pricing power is masking a larger issue with volumes. Looking more closely at the data, we see that there were significant volume reductions to be aware of. Volume was down 7 points in Europe and Australia. In addition, Asia and Latin America saw heavy declines, with volumes down 5 points. One small saving grace was that in North American retail as well as convenience stores, there was just a 1-point volume decrease. This is a troubling trend overall. Further, weakness in cereals as well as lack of execution in selling its innovative yogurt products has weighed, while the input costs of these products have risen in many cases.

While the volume issues have weighed, the company's ongoing cost savings initiatives have a small positive benefit. They have been effective enough to expand gross margins, as rising input costs globally are being offset by the higher prices being charged for the company’s products. Gross margin rose to 34.7% this quarter. Even when we adjust for some of the items impacting the ability to compare to last year, we see an increase. Adjusted gross margin rose 160 basis points to 35.2%.

The key takeaway here is that the company is continuing to see pressure on the top line but is increasing its profitability on sales, which is positive. This is a sign the company is improving, but we think this positive result has been priced into the stock for a while. The cost savings initiatives of the company did boost operating profit 10%, but if we adjust for currency, these were up a bit less, though still a positive 7%. This is a turnaround from 18 months ago when the company was struggling mightily. Given the results, earnings saw a boost:

Source: SEC filings, graphics by BAD BEAT Investing

Earnings came in at $0.79 on an adjusted basis, beating estimates by a $0.02. This was up 13% from last year. So, how does this growth impact the outlook for the name?

Looking ahead

Expectations on our end are for continued top line weakness. The company has got to find away to boost organic net sales. Competition is stiff, and costs are rising. It is not easy. However, we are pleased profitability is up on margins and earnings, and this prevents us from being bearish. What about for the rest of the year?

Despite the weakness here in Q1, we think the company will see flat-to-slightly positive organic net sales on the back of an extra week of business in 2020, as well as currency issues. We are looking for at least $2.9 billion in operating profit on the expectations that margins will continue to improve, driving profit up single digits. On the bottom line, we think this will translate to a 2-6% increase in earnings per share. As such, this means we think the stock can hit at least $3.30 in earnings per share. This is much better than the zero growth we saw just two years ago. However, the stock itself is up substantially since then.

Valuation considerations

Given the stock is at $54, is there value here? We believe the stock is slightly overvalued based on the many valuation metrics we employ as part of our approach to spotting bad beat plays. Take a look at the valuation analysis our junior analyst Stephanie prepared:

Source: Calculations conducted by BAD BEAT Investing analyst Stephanie using most recent data available relative to consumer staples sector; graphics by BAD BEAT Investing

We do think that this indicates the stock is a Hold here. It is not a Sell, but it definitely is not a Buy. We see continued cash flow growth as a positive for the company, and on this metric, it is about average value. That said, continued expense management and working capital discipline will boost cash flow.

From a value perspective overall, General Mills is now only slightly attractive here. While the company still has an above-average dividend yield, it is not high by any means. Enterprise value-to-sales on both a trailing basis and forward basis are not enticing. On a simple price-to-earnings ratio, the stock still has some value, but on most other metrics, the name is either average value or overvalued. In addition, GIS is growing into this valuation slowly. Lest we forget, the multiple has expanded in 2019 as performance stabilized and some metrics improved. But at $54, this is fairly valued at best. However, we would not initiate a new position, even at 16 times earnings and 15 times forward earnings. We want to see a demonstrated improvement before getting behind this name. Right now, the critical metrics are questionable with a fragile balance sheet, and that is why we have been avoiding the name since shares fell under $60.

Take home

General Mills is stabilizing, and that is a positive. Growth in some of the key metrics represents a huge turnaround from where the company was just 18 months ago. Penetrating international markets even deeper and effectively managing its pricing while properly advertising will be the simplest path to continued success. There is immense brand competition, but longer term we want to see management really push its innovative new products, drive increased brand recognition internationally and make a concerted effort to grow the business. The key to remember is that there will always be demand for all food companies. Further, the world’s population is growing, so the customer base for General Mills also continues to grow

If the company does not deliver expected or better-than-expected results and a reaffirmed outlook moving forward, we could see this stock easily falling back into the $40's range. That would make the valuation mildly attractive, but right now it is unattractive to our firm at $54.

So, what should you do? If you're on the sidelines, stay there. A wise strategy here for shareholders is to monitor the situation to see if the company's plans lead to demonstrated sales growth, continued margin improvement and better earnings. We caution you to consider that simply raising prices is not the answer here. There needs to be real organic growth. When that occurs, we would be bullish.

