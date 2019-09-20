Market Volatility Bulletin: Stocks Fail To Close Higher, But That Shouldn't Be Concerning

VVIX not sky-high, but it is still priced for VX futures to move.

I find it healthy to see a mix of sectors that closed the day higher vs. lower, even as stocks fade all-time highs.

Market Intro

CNBC: Thursday Close

US stocks (SPY, DIA, QQQ, IWM) closed flat on Thursday, but the general trend was that they began the session with gains, which subsequently wore off - even to a loss of about half a percent for small caps. Trade concerns were blamed for the failure to maintain the day's highs, but who can know for certain.

Spot VIX reached a low of 13.31 before turning about-face and heading up to 14.

Thoughts on Volatility

SectorSpdr: Thursday close

In one sense, Thursday's movement in equities served to disappoint - the morning rally failed. Who really knows why it failed, but as noted above, this pattern proved pervasive from index to index.

On days like this, it's good to look at the sector-level performance to see how things played out at a somewhat more granular level. The cyclicals (XLE, XLF, XLI, XLY) closed the day lower, while rate-sensitive and defensive sectors (XLU, XLV, XLP) finished flat or higher. That means that a fair few sectors managed to hold their ground, which is promising both in terms of lower volatility (lower correlation) as well as providing evidence of pockets of confidence even as the broad indices came off their highs.

Yeah, Thomas, that is strange. Thank you for sharing. On the one hand, such a datum might belie the seeming confidence investors place in risk assets to chase indices to all-time highs.

The other way of looking at this information, however, is that if the S&P does manage to beat a path higher - by whatever means necessary - there may be a surge of newfound optimism as 19 stocks find a host of fair-weather friends. This, in turn, could generate a path toward a rather rapid advance after what has amounted to nearly two years with little in the way of gains.

Not that the economy is giving plenty of encouragement for a rip higher. Both domestically and abroad, growth is increasingly harder to come by, even from stalwart engines such as China (assuming, of course, that you ever believed the official figures).

I tend to believe that the economy has hit a soft patch. That doesn't mean recession is right around the corner, ready to pounce at any moment. It signifies that another surge in stocks is quite likely to leave valuations even more stretched, which augurs for higher future volatility, but says very little at all about the near term.

Term Structure

Speaking of near-term volatility measures, let's look in on spot VIX. The index is well off the highs of last month (around 24.50) - in fact currently we're only at about half those levels.

The Fed cut rates on Wednesday, and global risk assets appear to have digested the news pretty well. I'd mentioned that in July, the wheels began to come off a couple days after Powell's mention that the prior hike may have been a "one and done". I'm interested to see if the spot VIX doesn't look for a near-term retest of around 17 or so before settling back lower. In any event, I'd say the practical range for the spot index (absent an exogenous shock of course) is 12-18.

October ("V") is the new front-month VX futures contract. For a contract that won't expire until October 15th (last full day), the M1-M2 contango is quite high (8.0%).

More importantly - and more impressively - the spot-M1 roll yield that drives roll decay is at 16%, a real headwind for long-vix positions (VXX, UVXY) to overcome. VX futures have to move decidedly higher to justify that kind of decay, and while anything is possible, I fail to see it...

Looking at my doubt from the perspective of VVIX, however, there is - some - room to look for upward movement in VX futures. The VIX of VX futures, while not exactly high, is also not scraping the bottom of its three-month range (closer to 80).

What that tells me is that VX futures options traders see decent room for a relatively quick move. That doesn't mean quick move higher... just a quick move.

VX shorts and related ETP-holders (SVXY, ZIV) could be treated to a double treat:

favorable roll decay at a significant level

a pull lower on the front end of the VIX futures curve

VVIX is not intended as a directional signal: like VIX itself, it just speaks to the likely magnitude of future moves, not the direction.

Wrap-Up

