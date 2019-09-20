Construction Partners, Inc.: Paving The Road For Revenues And Profits

(Sourced by Company)

“And the man said, They are departed hence; for I heard them say, Let us go to Dothan. And Joseph went after his brethren, and found them in Dothan



- Genesis 37:17”

Today, if you take the main road leading into Dothan, you would found yourself in the bucolic Southern town of about 65,000 citizens located in southeastern Alabama, near the Florida-Georgia state line. Upon your arrival in Dothan, you will find the corporate offices for Construction Partners, Inc. (ROAD), one of the nation’s fastest-growing civil infrastructure companies. The company is concentrating its growth by focusing in on five southeastern states: Alabama, Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, and North Carolina. As a region, the Southeast, including populous states Florida, Georgia and North Carolina, contributed the biggest share of roughly a fifth to U.S. GDP.

Construction Partners’ business model is built around seeks publicly funded projects for local and state roadways, interstate highways, airport runways and bridges. In the private sector, its efforts are directed paving and sitework services for office and industrial parks, shopping centers and local businesses, and residential subdivisions.

Construction Partners has 32 hot mix asphalt (HMA) plants, strategically located in the five states where it has its focus on infrastructure projects. The company has the full capability to produce the material used to surface the highways, roads, runways and commercial sites. It also sells HMA and aggregates in some markets to local customers.

The company also has a commitment built around being an environmentally conscious producer of America’s most recycled and reused material - asphalt pavement. Nearly 30% of the materials it feeds into its plants to produce HMA are recycled asphalt pavement, saving money and preserving landfill space. It is also steadfast in using environmentally friendly, energy-saving technologies in every line of business. Additionally, most of its HMA plants are fueled by natural gas, reducing energy consumption and operating costs.

According to Engineering News-Record, Construction Partners is the 29th-largest heavy contractor and the 138th-largest contractor overall in the United States based on fiscal year 2018 revenue.

History of Construction Partners

The roots of the company can be traced back to Couch Construction, which had a major leadership role, going back several decades, where it was the major construction player in the southeast part of Alabama. Over the years, the roll-up of smaller regional operations was undertaken, where in 2001, SunTx Capital, a Dallas, Texas, investment firm founded by Ned Fleming, created Construction Partners. Mr. Fleming earned a BA degree from Stanford University and an MBA degree from the Harvard Business School. He serves as the Chairman of Construction Partners.

Charles Owens serves as the CEO for Construction Partners, where he brings an impressive and lengthy career in the infrastructure construction market. Owens was serving as the President of the North America operations for Superfos Construction, a Danish-based corporation that had international exposure in the infrastructure industry. Mr. Owens holds a BA degree in Business Administration from Troy University, where, in full disclosure, I obtained my BA degree in Business Administration.

On May 8th, 2018, SunTx opted to sell 2,250,000 shares in an IPO at a price of $12.00. The company (Construction Partners) sold 9,000,000 shares with an overallotment option for the underwriters. Construction Partners netted approximately $110.4 million from this IPO and will use the funds for expanding the company’s operations and potential acquisitions that fit its business model.

Results of Operations

The following table sets forth selected company financial data for the three months ended June 30, 2019 and June 30, 2018 (in thousands, except percentages):

Construction Partners - Latest Quarterly Report and 2018 Comp 2019 2018 %+/_ Revenue: $227.29M $195.07M 16.50% GP $38.092M $29.469M 29.30% G&A ($15.97M) ($14.79M) 8.00% Net Income $17.20M $13.40M 28.30% EBITA $31.28M $22.68M 37.90%

In each metric category, Construction Partners showed a positive gain other than for the G&A expenses (where it exceeded the 2018 comp by 8%). However, when you consider the company grew revenues by 16.50%, it should be expected to see the G&A expense increased. Any company would take a revenue growth that doubles the G&A growth. The 37.90% in EBITA growth is simply a fantastic improvement by management.

Construction Partners FY2019 Outlook - Stated on May 14, 2019 2019 2018 Potential Low High Actual Growth Revenue $790M $810.0M $680.1M 19.10% Net Income $40.8M $44.0M $50.8M EBITA $88.5M $92.5M $75.5M

It should be noted, the FY 2018 net income includes the positive after-tax impact of $10.6 million from a third-party settlement recorded in Q2. If one removes this one-time income item, then the comp indicates the real comparison and the actual growth expected for FY2019.

Latest News

On September 17th, 2019, the company announced that SunTx would be offering a secondary for 5,000,000 shares with an option for 750,000 more shares for 30 days. The shares were priced at $14.25. Normally, secondary offerings result in the stock trading down, but in this case, the stock had previously closed at $14.40, a mere $0.15 discount from the offering price. It reacted on a positive note and actually traded up by $1.17 to close at $15.57, a nice 8% gain for the day (9/18/19) on more than 2 million shares. The trading volume greatly passed the normal 180,000+ seen on average for the daily volume.

The reason for the positive reaction relates to fact that the shares are those held by SunTx, and after the conclusion and depending on the overallotment numbers, it will still own about 32.6 million shares - either 44% or 41%, based on the overallotment results. By undertaking this action, SunTx is merely adding more liquidity to the market by increasing the float in the shares. With the miniscule shares in the float, institutional and major investors can’t take a position without paying through the nose for the trade. The market makers would make a killing when offered the opportunity to cover the sudden demand for the shares.

Retail investors already having a position should be elated over this activity, and they should be expecting more in the future from SunTx if the current revenue and profits numbers are delivered by the management.

Key Points

Infrastructure and the upgrades expected in this market are in a long-term upward trend for both the need and the funding.

Construction Partners operates in the largest areas of new manufacturing and population growth, where highway transportation has added to the degrading of interstate highways and bridges.

The company operates in a market project size where one cancellation or project completion date delay will skew the overall quarterly and yearly financial results.

The political climate should be stable for this market segment, with a slight edge to growth if there is a change in White House occupancy.

Caveat

This article topic assumes there isn’t another 2008 recession looming on the horizon. The Federal Reserve Chairman's recent comments about the worldwide slowdown in economic activity weren’t reassuring for capital expenditures.

Good luck with your future investing decisions!

Closing stock price (9/18/2019) - $15.57

Update: Back in 2017, I shared an article about another infrastructure investment: Hannon Armstrong (HASI). This investment has been very rewarding, and I’m still adding shares through the company's dividend reinvestment program. I’ve experienced a 50%+ capital gain, and with my reinvesting option, I’m current getting a 7%+ dividend rate. This company is a prime candidate for investing in needed infrastructure opportunities - where not only the opportunity for stock price increases but also a nice dividend income offer a nice asset to own. Construction Partners does have a dividend policy for current retail owners, but it has issued nice dividends to SunTx. Going forward, it would be nice to see a small dividend being paid to the "little" people!

Disclosure: I am/we are long ROAD, HASI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.