The Fed Under-Delivers: Yes, The S&P 500 Has A Problem Here

I also discuss several asset classes that should perform extremely well regardless of what the Fed decides to do with rates going forward.

I propose several scenarios under which certain asset classes should react to the Fed Funds rate decision and their subsequent commentary on future monetary policy.

Markets are approaching new-all time highs, the Fed under-delivered, and a recession may be much closer than many anticipate.

S&P 500: What To Expect Going Forward

With the S&P 500 (SP500)/SPX approaching new all-time highs, the Fed has made its decision. However, lowering the Fed Funds rate with a divided Fed is not exactly what the market wanted, and it appears the Fed may have under-delivered after all.

SPX 1-Year

The following was written before the Fed decision was made; however, I feel it very much applies to markets today, considering the Fed's disappointing position towards equity markets and the U.S. economy in general.

In my view, the Fed will cut by 25 basis points, and will likely provide a somewhat, but not too dovish of a statement following the rate decision. Moreover, the Fed may or may not hint at another rate cut by the end of the year, and the introduction of future QE cycles.

In other words, this is one of the most uncertain times I have ever seen throughout my 18-year trading/investing career. Furthermore, as I’ve written in prior articles, the Fed is likely behind the curve already, and will probably not be able to delay a recession for much longer. Whether the Fed actually wants to delay the recession or not is another issue, which is also discussed in detail in the highlighted article.

A few plausible scenarios that are likely to occur going forward

Concerning the S&P 500/SPX and stocks in general in the short term, (roughly from now to the end of Q4): If the Fed does nothing, no cut, and is not as “dovish” in their statement as the market expects, we are probably going to see a sharp correction in stocks (10% or more). This could also mean that we are essentially already in a bear market, despite most major averages nearing all-time highs.

However, this would make the Fed appear somewhat incompetent, as the markets clearly need support to move higher, many crucial economic indicators are worsening, the economy appears to be weakening, and inflation is low enough to permit a rate cut of 25 basis points or more. Thus, this scenario seems unlikely, and I give it about a 20% probability of occurring.

PCE Inflation YoY

In my view, the Fed should cut by 50 basis points, but unfortunately, that is not likely going to happen. Probability wise I give it about a 1% chance.

The likeliest scenario is that the Fed will cut by 25 basis points, and will be somewhat neutral to slightly dovish in their statement. This will pretty much meet market expectations, and should support equity markets, for now.

Nevertheless, we will likely see a correction of around 3%, possibly even 5% in stocks following the Fed meeting unless the Fed delivers a solid, dovish speech following the cut coupled with talk about future QE.

In reality, the likeliest scenario may turn into a 'buy the rumor sell the news' type event. Still, we could see a nice year-end rally following the correction in such a scenario.

Now, if the Fed cuts by 25 or 50 basis points and is dovish, mentions the probability of another rate cut by year-end, and hints at future rounds of QE, stocks are likely to go right through prior highs, and should rally significantly following the Fed meeting, into year-end. (Price target: 3,300 3,500 in SPX in this scenario).

However, this scenario is also not very likely and I only give it a 10-15% probability of occurring (with a 50-basis cut the probability is much lower as mentioned before).

Longer-term, going into 2020 and beyond, I expect a recession coupled with a choppy, somewhat grizzly, but tradable bear market. My probability for a recession in 2020 is at around 75-80%.

Concerning Gold/Silver/Miners, GSMs:

If you are a long-term investor like me, there is essentially no reason to worry here in my view, no matter what the Fed does or says today. As I’ve written in numerous previous articles, the Fed will eventually, (if not today, in December, in 2020, and/or in 2021), will be forced to bring the funds rate down to zero or go negative, and will likely introduce more rounds of QE, due to the essential inevitability of a recession.

This type of monetary policy will significantly expand the monetary base; thus, gold, silver and other GSM-related assets will likely go much higher regardless if there is a correction or not following this Fed meeting.

However, if you are a trader, especially trading futures, be careful, because we are likely to see some wild fluctuations following the rate decision. If the Fed doesn’t cut at all, short term, GSMs will tank, but should recover, possibly rather quickly. Remember we are likely in a long-term bull market concerning GSMs. I would also consider utilizing call options, on iShares Silver Trust ETF (SLV) and other GSM-related assets.

SLV 1-Year

If the Fed cuts by 25 basis points and provides a somewhat neutral statement, we could see a slight correction, followed by a consolidation period, and then GSMs should continue to move higher into year-end and beyond.

If the Fed cuts by 25, and is dovish, hinting at another rate hike by year-end, and at future QE, GSMs are likely to take off and go substantially higher from here, into year-end, and beyond.

I’m not expecting a significant chance for a 50-basis point cut but this would naturally be extremely bullish for GSMs. So, if by any chance the Fed cuts by 50 basis points, back up the truck, because this asset class will go much higher under lower rate, higher inflation, and QE induced conditions.

Concerning Oil:

We need the price to stabilize and stay above $58 technically speaking, at least above $55 to avoid a meltdown in oil-related equities. My assessment is that unless we see a significant slowdown in the global economy oversold oil names like Schlumberger (SLB), Halliburton (HAL), and others can go much higher into year-end.

WTIC 1-Year

However, for this scenario to materialize we will need to see oil WTIC to go and stay above $60, and preferably move higher, into the $70-$80 range. If the Fed is relatively accommodative, and the global economy doesn’t begin to melt down before year-end, I believe it is quite plausible that oil can move into the $70-80 range by year-end.

That is why oil and oil services names are amongst my favorite sectors right now, as oil could move higher and many quality companies like SLB, HAL and others are very cheap stocks, provide solid dividends, and are extremely oversold.

Nevertheless, longer term (in 2020), oil and oil-related names will likely suffer as the global economy slows and the U.S. probably goes into a recession sometime in 2020-2021.

Concerning Bitcoin and Digital Assets:

Of course, I like Bitcoin (BTC-USD) and other strategically important cryptocurrencies like Litecoin (LTC-USD), Zcash (ZEC-USD), Dash (DASH-USD), and other systemically important transactional coins that are likely to be used for high volumes of transactions in the future. By the way, at the time of writing this article, Altcoins are taking off, outperforming Bitcoin by a wide margin.

This suggests that the digital asset market is alive and well, and is likely to move much higher long term, regardless if the Fed inflates the money supply today, next year, or in 2021. The Fed will eventually need to inject massive amounts of capital to support the markets in, before, and/or after a recession. This is incredibly bullish for Bitcoin, strategically important altcoins just like it is extremely bullish for GSMs.

The Bottom Line: This is What I Write Now

The Fed cut by 25-basis points, but it was a very divided Fed decision. Furthermore, the follow-up speech was more hawkish than I and many others had anticipated. it seems like the Fed's projections regarding the economy are somewhat decoupled from the real economy, and reality in general. Moreover, much of the statements were backward-looking, and in my view did not accurately represent the current weakening state of the U.S. economy.

Is the Fed "allowing" a recession to materialize in the U.S.? I don't know, but it sure seems like some members on the FOMC committee are either clueless, or are deliberately not willing to support U.S. equity markets at this time.

Therefore, I am very cautious and skeptical, especially about the SPX and equities in general going forward. This does not necessarily mean that stocks can't go marginally higher, but the recession is likely a lot closer than the Fed "expects" and many market participants believe. In fact, if we do not get above the 3,030 level on the SPX within the next few trading sessions we may see a major selloff and we could even be in a bear market already, despite markets trading near all-time highs.

Some stocks/sectors I prefer if we get above 3,030 SPX going forward include energy, financials, certain technology/healthcare names, and a few others. I think that GSMs and Bitcoin/systemically important altcoins, should do well regardless of moves in the overall market.

Also, please keep in mind that this is a very short-term outlook, 0-6 months. Beyond or during this time frame, many equity positions will likely need to be liquidated, and it will probably be more prudent to short the equity market when this time arrives.

I want to wish everyone all the best in these uncertain times, and although the market is likely to become a lot more challenging for most market participants going forward I wish everyone a rewarding 2019 and beyond.

