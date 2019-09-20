ChangYou: How To Trade The Privatization Deal

We think the deal is almost certain to go through, as it's a win-win situation for both sides, and it will happen fairly soon.

Investment Thesis

Sohu.com's (NASDAQ: SOHU) offer price at $10 for Changyou.com (NASDAQ: CYOU) is very generous, showing its determination of the privatization deal. Since SOHU has majority holding of CYOU's shares and voting rights, we believe this deal is a win-win situation for both sides. The privatization will eventually go through, either at the current offer price or at a higher adjusted price. So, we think the current $9 share price presents good opportunity to trade the acquisition deal. We suggest investors to go long CYOU at the current price and wait for the deal to go through. In case there is objection from the board, investors can increase their long position when the share price jumps on the news, because we believe the company is largely undervalued and presents good long-term value.

SOHU's Privatization Offer

On Monday, September 9th, SOHU offered to purchase all Class A of CYOU that it doesn't already own for $5/share, or $10/ADS. The non-binding proposal will make Changyou a private subsidiary of Sohu, if the deal goes through. This proposal represents a premium of 69% over the closing price of Changyou's ADSs on September 6, 2019, and a premium of 57% over the average closing price of its ADSs during the last 30 trading days.

Right after the announcement, CYOU share price jumped more than 50% to over $9, and has stayed relatively flat after that:

Source: Yahoo Finance

Currently, the share price is trading around $9, 10% below the proposed acquisition price, which represents the concern from the market that this proposal may not go through. In our opinion, though, the privatization of CYOU will go through in the near future, and investors should take advantage of this opportunity when the price is still well below the offer price.

Why We Think The Privatization Will Definitely Go Through

We strongly believe that CYOU's privatization deal will go through successfully, as this is a win-win strategy for both the private investors and SOHU itself.

First, on the shareholders side. This is not the first time that SOHU has offered to privatize CYOU. In May 2017, Mr. Charles Zhang, founder and CEO of SOHU, proposed to acquire all of the outstanding Class A and Class B ordinary shares of CYOU, including Class A ordinary shares represented by American depository receipts of the company (the “ADRs”, each representing two Class A ordinary shares), for $21.05 in cash per Class A or Class B ordinary share, or $42.10 in cash per ADS. That represented a premium of 50% to the average closing price of CYOU's ADSs during the previous 90 trading days, and a premium of 9% to the closing price of the company’s ADRs on May 19, 2017.

The proposal looked quite similar as the current one, except for the much-higher target price. At that time, the private investors still felt the offer price didn't justify the true value of the company, hence it led to the failure of the privatization deal.

Source: Yahoo Finance

Apparently, that was a missed opportunity. CYOU share price has been way down due to the unsatisfactory business and financial performance. Also, in 2018 and 2019, the company issued two special cash dividends of $9.4 per ADR. Considering SOHU holds about 2/3rd of CYOU's outstanding shares, the two special dividends are essentially transferring capital to SOHU:

Source: CYOU's Seeking Alpha Page

We expect the shareholders (represented by independent boarder members) of CYOU would say "yes" to the deal, primarily due to two reasons:

CYOU has been undervalued for a long time, and value investors should have lost their patience with the company due to the fact that its parent company, SOHU, has been transferring whatever is still valuable in CYOU to SOHU. As Sohu holds all of the Class B ordinary shares of Changyou that are currently outstanding and holds 90% of voting power of the company, the investors won't get any benefit from sticking to the shares versus cashing out now.

The two special cash dividends account for $18.8 per ADR in two years, which means that anyone with a cost below $28.8 should see a profit from this privatization deal.

Second, on SOHU's side. We believe Mr. Zhang is determined about CYOU's privatization deal. The 57% premium offered on the proposal shows how much he wanted the deal to go through. Also, we believe there are two major reasons why SOHU wants to make this happen as soon as possible:

CYOU has been undervalued for a long time, and the company will be worth much more to SOHU once it becomes private. The most likely outcome for the company is to go back and list again in China, just as its predecessors such as Giant Interactive Group Inc. (NYSE: GA) and Perfect World Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: PWRD). Both these companies de-listed from the US and went public in Shenzhen. Now, both of them (002558.SZ and 002624.SZ) enjoyed over 30x in P/E, which is much higher than CYOU's 4x, even though they are generating comparable revenue. This represents a 7x-8x market cap compared to the current level.

It has come to a point that the privatization should happen as soon as possible. Although we have analyzed in another article that SOHU itself has been struggling with being undervalued by the market, Mr. Zhang has never given up his dream of taking the company back to the center of the stage. His recent efforts, including rolling out the new social network app ("Huyou"), will require significant capital input in order to get meaningful market share and user base. In this sense, the sooner SOHU can take CYOU private and list it again in China, the sooner it can capitalize on the deal and support the new projects that the company is betting on.

In our opinion, it's possible that SOHU will be willing to offer a higher price in the short term if CYOU's board didn't accept the deal in the first round. But the process shouldn't take long.

Risk Factors

CYOU's price is quite stable now around $9, leaving a risk premium of 10% for the deal. In case the deal doesn't go through, the market is most likely going to react negatively in the short term. In our opinion, though, this is much less of a concern, as the company should be worth much more than this price given its strong cash flow and shockingly low valuation:

Source: CYOU's P/E compared to peers

Conclusion

In summary, we think the privatization deal is a win-win for both CYOU and SOHU, and is highly likely to go through in the near future. There is currently a 10% premium for long investors, and likely more, since SOHU will be willing to offer a higher privatization price.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CYOU. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.