FedEx: Worst Day Since 2008

Nearly every broker on the street cut either its rating or price target on FedEx (FDX) on Wednesday, in response to a weak set of earnings from the company and equally weak guidance. With fear surrounding the stock, Wednesday’s performance saw the worst intraday loss since 2008, which is difficult to imagine. The company has several problems at the moment, and it’s unclear how it plans to pivot. FedEx needs to address the competition headwind directly and create a more competitive offering to prevent the growth of other key players in the industry. Additionally, the company and its stock are also reliant on business conditions improving, which with PMIs having rolled over, doesn’t seem all that likely in the short-term absent a trade deal.

Source: FreightWaves

Walking Through Quarterly Earnings

FedEx reported revenues of $17.05 billion, which were flat on a YOY basis. Operating income, however, fell on the same timeline to $977 million from $1.07 billion. A margin decline of 60bps for operating income also occurred, as certain costs increased. This ended up impacting the bottom line, where the company reported net income of $745 million versus $835 million last year. Chairman and CEO Frederick Smith said that the challenges experienced during the quarter were reflective of a weaker global macro environment, which is primarily the result of trade issues. In relation to the negative margin development, the company referenced the “loss of business from a large customer,” as well as a mix shift that led to higher costs and lower yields.

There’s a lot to unpack here, but first I want investors to focus on guidance. The company is forecasting earnings of $10-$12/diluted share before the adjustment of the mark-to-market retirement plan factor. That’s not currently something the company is able to forecast. The company is also factoring in a 24-26% effective tax rate due to lower than expected earnings in certain international locations. With earnings lower from the previous guidance of $11-$13/diluted, there’s both a valuation concern and a broader worry that the factors independent of FedEx are going to cause earnings guidance to be cut again at the next earnings report, should trade headwinds not abate.

FedEx lost Amazon back in June, as FedEx decided not to renew one of its contracts. This is due to a greater rivalry between the two companies and directly impacts the FedEx Express segment. In order to quantify the loss, FedEx estimated back in June that Amazon was less than 1.3% of company-wide revenue. That equates to roughly $884 million using 2018 revenue figures. Factoring in a potential 1-2% growth rate, we’d be looking at around $900 million loss. So, while this is only 1.3% of the company, it’s still a difficult revenue loss to replace right now considering sales are flat.

In looking at where the losses actually came from this quarter, the loss of Amazon directly impacted the Express segment, with revenues falling 3% YOY. FedEx Ground, on the other hand, actually saw a nice increase, improving +8%. Yet, Freight mirrored the weakness that Express saw and also contracted 3% during the quarter. In line with what the company stated at a high level, operating expenses significantly increased. Rentals and landing fees spiked 12% YOY, completely offsetting the benefit from lower fuel costs. Additionally, purchased transportation costs increased 2%, while D&A rose 9%. This comes as salaries and employee benefits declined during the quarter by 3%.

The effect for certain segments was exacerbated where expenses rose and revenues fell. FedEx Express notably saw this development, as operating income fell 27% in the segment. This is supposed to be the backbone of the business, yet with operating profit for the segment falling by nearly a third on a YOY basis, there are clear, fundamental issues with the business that should serve as a stopping point for investors. This stock carries a lot more risk than what may be let on with a well-known brand name and gearing to global e-commerce.

Source: 8-K

It’s also concerning in the sense that the CEO is worried about Amazon and to imply otherwise is simply incorrect. Amazon is a very real risk factor for the company and I don’t expect that competitive pressure to go away anytime soon. He said Wednesday:

The last thing I’m going to say is we basically compete in an ecosphere that’s got five entities in it. There’s UPS, there’s DHL, there’s the U.S. Postal Service, and now increasingly, there’s Amazon. That’s who we wake up every day trying to think about how we compete against and give the best services to our sales force.”

If competition is only going to increase, where is the silver lining for this stock? It lies in trade tensions easing, for which there is a potential catalyst just around the corner. Next month, key meetings will take place in Washington and there is a chance that a trade war truce – whether temporary or permanent – is struck. This would restore business confidence and enable economic growth to get back on track on a global basis. I’m decently optimistic that something beneficial will result from the meetings, but there are by no means any guarantees.

In the company’s earnings presentation, management included charts of the U.S. PMI and the Eurozone PMI, which both have rolled over since early 2018 and trended below 50. That’s the level that is critically watched by investors, as reading and trends above 50 are generally indicative of economic expansion. Currently, they're under 50, both indicative of contraction and a harder operating environment for FedEx. While the company can lean on e-commerce to some extent, it needs the strength of the broader domestic economy, as well as major international economies, in order to see revenue and earnings growth.

Source: Investor Presentation

In terms of rate increases for the upcoming year, the company is planning to increase shipping rates by 4.9% for FedEx Express, Ground, and Home Delivery. Freight shipping rates will increase, on average, by 5.9% and will also go into the effect at the turn of the year.

Scoop At The Lows?

The stock is now down over 7% on the year and has been on a really poor run since the start of 2018. The stock peaked above $270 and has shed almost half that value now. The stock has a surprisingly low short interest at 2%, but perhaps that’s because investors believe in the name brand of the company and expect that the macro situation can’t get much worse than what it already is.

I’ll say that the stock does look cheap here and that may be another point to consider heading into the talks between the U.S. and China next month. The stock trades at an EV/Sales of 0.8x and a forward P/E of 11.5x, both of which are cheap in their own right. Against the logistics industry, which sports a 1.3x EV/Sales multiple and a 15x forward earnings multiple, a company like FedEx really shouldn’t be trading at this wide of a discount, especially when they are not alone in facing difficult business conditions. EV/EBITDA multiples echo the discount, with the current multiple for FDX at 7x versus a sector average of 7.8x and an Industrials average of 8.9x.

Source: StockCharts

The dividend isn’t also anything to get excited about, even after the big dip on Wednesday. The stock yields 1.5% and that’s really not much of a benefit to prospective investors. If the yield was in excess of, say, 3% or 4%, the stock would look a lot better today and there’s a larger bargaining chip to be had. The yield is exactly in line with the yield for logistics industry and falls only 30bps short of the yield for the Industrials sector, so it’s difficult to place blame on FedEx itself for not having a higher dividend for investors. Rather, investors searching for yield with beaten down stocks should likely look elsewhere.

Conclusion

I think buying the stock here, this week, requires investors to have quite the long-term view of the company. Since I do not expect trade tensions to ease right now, I fully expect the stock to continue to reflect weakness. Talks next month between the U.S. and China may result in a reprieve of downside, but FedEx is still left with a significant competitive threat that it needs to address via a new service or new pricing scheme. While the valuation looks cheap, and does help make a case to buy the stock on the dip, the prolonged issues in the macro environment, which have weighed on business conditions, don’t foretell an optimistic outlook for the shares. I think investors need to walk away from this stock for the time being.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.