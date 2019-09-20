Buy The Habit Restaurants: Market Too Bearish Despite Steady Growth And Clean Balance Sheet

The Habit Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:HABT) known for its specialty flamed grilled burgers and laid-back "California vibe" has had a difficult history in the stock market with shares down nearly 80% from its all-time high following the IPO back in 2015. The story has been disappointing growth and low profitability margins. On the other hand, we highlight that the company remains profitable and free cash flow positive with a solid balance sheet. We think the stock is worthy of an investment consideration based on some valuation measures that suggest the stock is relatively cheap. This article recaps the latest earnings release and our view on where HABT is headed next.

(Source: FinViz.com)

Q2 Earnings Recap

The Habit Restaurants reported its fiscal Q2 earnings on July 31 with GAAP EPS of $0.09 per share, which exceeded expectations of $0.06, although down from $0.10 in Q2 last year. Revenues of $118 million also beat expectations and increased 14.7% year over year based on an increase in stores. Comparable sales grew favorably by 3.9% y/y with management noting online ordering and third-party delivery services like "Postmates" and "DoorDash" supporting growth and store level momentum. The additional costs related to those services added to total operating expenses leading to a decline in the operating margin to 2.9% in Q2 from 3.8% last year.

HABT Q2 results. Source: Company IR

Habit ended the quarter with a total of 262 restaurants, up from 231 ending Q2 last year, 90% of which are company operated. In Q2 the company opened seven restaurants including three franchises while maintaining a plan to open 21-23 company-owned restaurants in total this year. Management noted during the conference call it had signed new franchising agreements during the quarter including a plan for 25 locations in the country of Cambodia over the next five years. Habit currently has franchise locations in China and sees the international market as part of its long-term strategic goals. Including U.S. franchisees, the company thinks it can reach 20% of stores franchised or licensed over the next couple of years (from 10% currently), which would naturally drive firm-wide margins and profitability higher.

For the full year, the company is guiding for revenue between $462 million to $465 million and comparable restaurant sales growth of 2.5% to 3.5%. If confirmed, the full-year revenue target at the midpoint would represent an increase of 15.3% compared to $402.15 million last year. The company slightly lowered its expectations of restaurant contribution margin at the top end to a range between 16.25% and 16.75% from 16.25% and 17%, citing an increase in food inflation pressure and an average wage rate increase to labor costs of approximately 5.5% for the year.

HABT 2019 guidance. Source: Company IR

In terms of consensus earnings estimates, the market sees HABT reaching EPS of $0.137 for the full-year 2019, which would be an increase of 5.4% from last year. Into 2020, the current consensus for $0.134 is essentially flat, highlighting the challenge for the company is driving profitability higher as it's been pressured on the cost side. We note that the company carries no long-term debt and maintains ample liquidity with a cash position of $30 million at the end of Q2.

Data by YCharts

Analysis and Forward Looking-Commentary

We previously covered HABT with an article back in the month of May when the stock was trading near $11.00 with a more bearish view at the time. Our argument was based on recognizing that HABT presents lower profitability measures compared to the leading stocks in the restaurant industry. While this fact remains true today, we think the decline in shares to the $9.00 level represents more compelling value for a growth story that remains largely intact.

Margins are indeed lower compared to other restaurants, but we see a gradual climb higher from here as possible. For context, HABT's operating margin of 3.0% in Q2 compares to 8.7% for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG) and even 8.0% for Shake Shack, Inc. (SHAK). Other restaurants that have a higher proportion of franchisee locations present even higher operating margins including industry-leading McDonald's Corp. (MCD) that generated an operating margin of 43% in Q2 for example.

Data by YCharts

The issue for The Habit Restaurants comes down to its high proportion of company-owned restaurants at 90% of the total, while the growth from peers has been based on more franchise locations which are more profitable as they transfer much of the store level costs off their income statement simply generating royalties and fees as revenue. The other weakness for Habit is that its primary market in California is recognized for having higher operating costs and wages which also suggests structurally lower margins. The dynamic, along with tepid earnings growth expectations between 2020 and 2021, is that the valuation multiples for HABT trades at a discount to the industry in terms of sales.

Considering the full-year revenue guidance of ~$465 million, HABT trades at a forward P/S ratio of 0.51x, well below other publicly-traded restaurants. The Cheesecake Factory, Inc. (CAKE) and Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (TACO) among the peer group in the graph below for example have the next closest P/S ratios at 0.76x and 0.77x respectively. Again, there are many important differences in explaining the range of multiples including growth expectations and earnings potential, but a lot of it is simply related to market sentiment which for HABT right now is poor. In our view, the sentiment is simply too negative. We point out that in contrast to some of these other companies, Habit is unleveraged and does not carry long-term debt.

Data by YCharts

On a price to free cash flow basis, HABT also appears relatively inexpensive at 21x, which is well below some of the recent high-flyers in the industry like Shake Shack and Wingstop Inc. (WING), each with a P/FCF multiple of 337x and 94.4x respectively. On the other hand, HABT's consensus EPS of $0.137 for the full year represents a forward P/E ratio of 68x, which is nevertheless on the expensive side reflecting its current growth stage expenses.

Data by YCharts

Takeaway

Overall, we think there are enough positives in the story to take a bullish view on The Habit Restaurants. The company may not have the same hype or brand momentum as a Shake Shack or even Chipotle, but we like its steady growth, positive comparable store sales, and solid balance sheet leading us to believe downside in the stock price is limited from current levels. Going forward, the increasing proportion of franchise stores should drive profitability margins higher representing upside for shareholder returns.

Motoring points will continue to be comparable sales, and we look for the company to meet and exceed its guidance targets. Along with broader cyclical risks of a potential downturn in the economy, risks that the company underperforms current expectations could present downside for the stock price. We rate HABT as a buy with a price target of $12.00 representing ~30% upside from current levels.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HABT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.