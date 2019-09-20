Hess And Its Attractive Guyana Prospect

Hess presents an excellent long-term profile, but I recommend trading short term about 30% of your position, due to the oil price volatility and meager dividend yield.

Hess owns 30% of the prolific Stabroek prospect in Guyana, which makes the company a possible acquisition target.

In the second quarter of 2019, Hess posted better-than-expected net loss to common shareholders of $6 million, or $0.02 per diluted share.

Investment Strategy

The New York-based Hess Corporation (HES) is a US-based independent oil and gas producer with substantial revenue primarily originating from the US (onshore and offshore). These revenues represent 70.6% of the total output in 2Q'19. The company also owns a midstream segment focusing exclusively on the Bakken region.

Hess Corporation can be seen as a possible long-term oil investment, primarily because of its diversified revenue streams and potential gross from Guyana prospect (with no need to issue equity or debt to fund Guyana).

One potential to consider as well is that HES is also a right takeover candidate for Exxon Mobil (XOM). The Bakken and Guyana assets are a perfect fit for the US oil supermajor.

However, while I consider HES as an excellent long-term investment, I firmly believe that you should trade short term about 30% of your position, and possibly a little more. Two apparent reasons are the small dividend yield received at the moment and the stock being a bit overbought due to the Guyana potential.

Hess's business model relies heavily on two main segments

First, a strong presence in the Bakken shale, with production expected to increase to 200K Boe/d by 2021 and an actual 140K Boe/d achieved in 2Q'19.

Second, an ongoing effort focusing on the company's massive offshore project in Guyana conducted in collaboration with Exxon Mobil (XOM), which will begin producing commercially (Phase I) in 2020 with about 120K Boep/d. Phase II has been already approved as well:

ExxonMobil approved funding for the Liza Phase 2 development after it received government and regulatory approvals in May 2019. Expected to startup by mid-2022, the project plans to use the Liza Unity FPSO to produce up to 220,000 barrels of oil per day. Pending government approvals, a third development, Payara startup could be as early as 2023 and production would reach an estimated 220,000 barrels of oil per day.

Hess Guyana Exploration, which is a subsidiary of Hess Corp., owns 30% working interest, while Exxon Mobil is the operator of the prolific Stabroek block and owns 45% working interests.

Hess and Exxon announced their 14th discovery in the Stabroek block, called the Tripletail #1 well (In the Turbot hub), on September 16, 2019.

The XOM/HES Stabroek prospect represents now over 6 MMoe/d recoverable resource.

The company expects that it can install up to five production platforms in the block over the coming years, with a total production of 750k Boe/d by 2025.

On August 29, 2019, the company announced that the Liza Destiny, Guyana’s first oil production vessel, arrived at the Stabroek block.

HES owns a working interest in the Stabroek block, but also acquired 15% interest in the Kaieteur block, which is adjacent to Stabroek in Guyana:

Blocks XOM HES Nexen TOTAL S.A. Ratio Petro. Cataleya JHI Mid-Atlantic Repsol Tullow Eco Atlantic O%G Stabroek 45% 30% 25% - - - - - - - - Kaieteur 35% 15% - - 25% 15% - - - - - Canje 35% - - 35% - - 17.5% 12.5% - - - Orinduik - - - 25% - - - - - 60% 15% Kanuku - - - 25% - - - - 37.5% 37.5% -

As shown in the image above, in addition to the Guyana prospect, HES owns 33% interest in Block 59 and Block 42, which are adjacent.

John B. Hess, the CEO, said in the company's 2Q'19 conference call:

A key driver of our strategy is our position in Guyana. The 6.6 million acres Stabroek Block, where Hess has a 30% interest and ExxonMobil is the operator is a massive world class resource that is uniquely advantaged by its scale, reservoir quality, cost, rapid cash paybacks and strong financial returns

Hess Corp. 2Q'19 Balance sheet and Trend - The Raw Numbers

Hess Energy 3Q'17 4Q'17 1Q'18 2Q'18 3Q'18 4Q'18 1Q'19 2Q'19 Total Revenues in $ Billion 1.64 1.29 1.39 1.57 1.83 1.68 1.60 1.70 Net Income available to common in $ Million -624 -2,689 -117 -142 -53 -16 28 -6 EBITDA $ Million -1,729 -1,751 528 569 712 693 765 757 EPS diluted in $/share -2.02 -8.57 -0.38 -0.48 -0.18 -0.05 0.09 -0.02 Cash from operations in $ Million 88 343 210 425 423 881 238 675 Quarterly CapEx in $ Billion 513 554 400 493 540 664 671 624 Free Cash Flow in $ Million -425 -211 -190 -68 -117 217 -433 51 Cash and cash equivalent $ Billion 2.53 4.85 3.73 2.91 3.00 2.69 2.30 2.21 Long-term Debt in $ Billion 6.71 6.98 6.57 6.44 6.69 6.67 6.56 6.53 Dividend per share in $ 0.25 0.25 0.25 0.25 0.25 0.25 0.25 0.25 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Million 314.5 313.5 309.5 297.5 294.3 291.5 299.7 302.2 Oil Production 3Q'17 4Q'17 1Q'18 2Q'18 3Q'18 4Q'18 1Q'19 2Q'19 Oil Equivalent Production in K Boe/d 299 300 255 265 297 289 299 293 Global liquid price ($/b) 46.97 55.44 61.82 66.28 66.08 55.24 55.91 61.37 Global Natural gas price ($/M Btu) 3.35 3.69 3.86 4.12 4.11 4.82 4.43 3.92

Trends, Charts, and Commentary: Revenues, Free Cash Flow, and Oil & Gas Production Worldwide

1 - Quarterly revenues and other income were $1.697 billion in 2Q'17

In the second quarter of 2019, HES posted a net loss to common shareholders of $6 million, or $0.02 per diluted share, up from a net loss of $142 million, or $0.48 per diluted share, compared to the same quarter last year.

John B. Hess, the CEO, said:

[O]ur full year production now expected to come in at the upper end of our guidance range and our capital and exploratory expenditures projected to come in under our original guidance.

The midstream section had a net income of $35 million in the second quarter of 2019, compared to $37 million in the first quarter of 2019. Midstream EBITDA before non-controlling interests was $127 million in the second quarter, compared to $129 million in the previous quarter.

2 - Free cash flow (not including divestiture) and net debt

HES's free cash flow yearly is a loss of $282 million ("TTM") with a gain of $51 million in 2Q'19.

Meanwhile, the company is paying around $302 million annually for the dividend, and is also implementing an aggressive share repurchase program. However, net debt (including the midstream) was up this quarter to $4.32 billion.

Cash and cash equivalents were $2.21 billion (excluding the midstream), total liquidity was $6.1 billion, including available committed credit facilities, and total debt was $6.525 billion on June 30, 2019. The net debt-to-capitalization ratio at the end of the second quarter was 26% (including finance lease obligations).

CFO John Reilly said in the conference call:

During the second quarter, we entered into a new, fully un-drawn $3.5 billion revolving credit facility maturing in May 2023, which replaced our previous credit facility that was scheduled to mature in January 2021.

3 - Quarterly production analysis

HES produced 293K net Boe/d in 2Q'19 (including Libya).

Production details are as follows:

Production in the Bakken was 140K Boe/d in 2Q'19 with 70% oil.

COO Greg Hill said in the conference call:

In the third quarter, we expect net production to average between 270,000 and 280,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, excluding Libya, as continued ramp up of the Bakken is expected to be partially offset by planned maintenance at our JDA asset in Southeast Asia and the impact of Hurricane Barry in the Gulf of Mexico in early July. Based on our year-to-date performance and our expectation of strong production growth from the Bakken, deepwater Gulf of Mexico in Southeast Asia in the fourth quarter, we now forecast full year 2019 net production to average between 275,000 and 280,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, which is at the upper end of our previous guidance range.

In the Gulf of Mexico, net production for the company came in at 67K Boe/d.

Guidance 2019

For the full year 2019, production will average between 270K and 280K net barrels of oil equivalent per day (excluding Libya), or approximately 10% above 2018 production.

Conclusion and Technical Analysis

Hess Corp.'s second-quarter results were better than expected due to higher production in the Bakken and Gulf of Mexico and a comfortable oil price of $61.37 in 2Q'19.

The big story here is the company's 30% stake in Guyana, of course, which is on its way of a breakeven portfolio decreasing to $40 per barrel by 2025. Furthermore, the company indicated that it will not need to issue equity or debt to fund Guyana and has no significant near-term debt maturities.

Technical Analysis (Short-term and Mid-term)

HES is forming an ascending wedge pattern with line resistance at $70 and line support at $60. However, the first intermediate support is about $64.80 and could be a possible buying target, assuming you sold about 25% of your position at $70.

Depending on how the price of oil moves, the stock could eventually either re-test the resistance at $70 (I recommend selling about 25% at this level) or drop to $60, which is the support. If the oil price situation is turning bad, HES may eventually experience a negative breakout and a potential test of $53.75.

In conclusion, it is crucial to trade HES short term depending on future oil prices.

