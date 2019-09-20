Reviewing My Investment In Wells Fargo Over The Last 4 Years Shows Surprising Results

Regular investments via an automated savings plan have helped to keep out emotions and build a sizable position and solid and growing stream of income.

Not only is it vastly underperforming its main peers, but in fact it is the only big bank whose stock price depreciated over that time period.

Wells Fargo (WFC), one of the world's largest and leading banks in terms of net income, is one of the core stocks in my diversified portfolio. I am investing a fixed amount of money into this stock every month via an automated stock savings plan I started in December 2015.

Over that almost four-year long period, the price of the stock has dropped by around 12%. Following Trump's election win in late 2016, the stock soared to over $55 and reached an all-time high of $63 in early 2018 following a hawkish Federal Reserve. The launch of the trade war in spring 2018 and the subsequent escalation and de-escalation have sent Treasury yields down and ended the Fed's brief interest rate hike cycle.

On top of that, shady business practices at Wells Fargo, i.e., opening up fake accounts, have led the Fed to issue an asset cap of $2T on Wells Fargo initially until the first half of 2019 and later extended until the end of the year. While that still allowed Wells Fargo to grow deposits and loans, this growth was below that of its peers, most notably JPMorgan Chase (JPM) and Bank of America (BAC).

It takes years for the bank to rebuild and overhaul its governance practices and establish sound controls to prevent such a scandal from reoccurring.

Still, despite that asset cap, Wells Fargo's business has remained fully intact, with the bank able to hit and exceed its expense targets for 2019 and 2020 and at the same time buying back stock in large volumes, a whopping $18B for 2018 for instance.

During that period, despite the stock price dropping 12% compared to December 1, 2015, the dividend increased from $0.38 to $0.51, representing growth of 36% with the latest dividend increase amounting to 13.33% alone.

Over that period, it would have been easy to turn exuberant when the stock price hit all-time highs and panicky when it dropped to five-year lows in the summer of 2019.

In order to overcome this recency bias and not get distracted by daily noise and quarterly earnings ups and downs, I believe the better way to play Wells Fargo is to invest on autopilot via an automated savings plan and just leave your holdings untouched and let the compounding and cost averaging do their job. In this article, I am going to show my own investment path with Wells Fargo, its results and put it into perspective.

One way to invest in Wells Fargo

When I started my savings plan with Wells Fargo almost four years ago, investors did not know about the massive internal scandal at the bank that was boiling and its repercussions. My investment decision was based on the fact that Wells Fargo is a very reliable dividend payer, a strong and profitable bank and one of the few that emerged stronger from the financial crisis. I considered it to be a safe buy-and-hold investment which over time will produce ample income and function as a cornerstone of my portfolio. It was an easy decision to take back then.

Now almost four years later, it turned out that this was one of the worst investments in the large-cap banking sector I could have made with Wells Fargo underperforming all its big U.S. and Canadian rivals. In fact, every single stock appreciated over that rather long period. Particularly striking is the gap in performance to the two leading U.S. banks JPM and BAC, two stocks I am holding in my portfolio as well, but for which I haven't set up such an automated savings plan.

Data by YCharts

Keeping that in mind, it is now time to discover how my investment in Wells Fargo performed over that period via an automated savings plan. We can certainly not expect sizable returns, but given the overall -12% performance of the stock, it is telling to see if the automated savings plan helped improve performance and by how much.

This chart depicts all my individual purchases in Wells Fargo. The bars represent the stock opening price on the day of purchase and the label annotates the respective number of shares I have bought. For this to work as it does, it is important that the broker allows to buy fractional shares. For me as a German investor, the only broker with this feature and automated savings plans is consorsbank.de, but for U.S. investors there are numerous ones. The chart is no rocket science, and you can easily see that the higher the stock price, the fewer the shares were purchased.

It is also evident that there are a few gaps in monthly purchases (for instance, no December 2018 purchase), which was a rare occasion on which I deliberately paused the savings plan as I needed to keep my capital. On the other hand, I exploited the extremely low stock price in August 2019 and purchased a full three shares.

Certainly, the invested amounts are small on a monthly basis, but contributing around $55 every month for years (and for even more years in the future) will ultimately also accumulate a lot of capital which in turn will produce a lot of income (more on that later).

Over a long time, multiple single purchases of around $55 every month can also generate a significant position and income. Here is a chart showing how each single purchase has performed so far as well as the accumulated stock gains (excluding dividends and transaction cost) over time.

At first glance, there is obviously a lot of red here and little black/gray with the latest purchase from August 2019 obviously being by far the best one. In fact, out of 42 individual monthly purchases only 12 or less than 1/3 have shown a positive performance to this date. Even more striking is that all purchases in 2017 and 2018 so far have only generated unrealized stock losses.

If we now plot the running totals of these purchases (dark blue) and the accumulated net dividends received (light blue) over time and split horizontally we can already visually depict that as the accumulated losses increased the accumulated dividends received were lifted as well. The latest dividend hike for Q3 has elevated accumulated net dividends received to a similar level as total accumulated stock losses.

Factoring in transaction cost, we can see that total accumulated performance (shown in purple on bottom chart) is still in the loss area, but thanks to ongoing purchases and solid dividend growth, losses have been shrinking rapidly. Overall, total performance over that period amounts to a meager -4%. That is definitely anything but great, but still much better than a one-time investment back in December 2015.

Finally, here we can see how these purchases (shown in pink) are plotted on Wells Fargo's stock price chart. On the bottom of this chart, I have shown how the dividend payments have developed over time.

Investor Takeaway

There certainly were much better stocks to invest in the financial sector than Wells Fargo over the last four years as that accounts scandal and the subsequent asset cap and negative reputation adversely impacted the stock price. This was something which completely caught me and others by surprise and almost impossible to predict unless you had insider knowledge.

Corporations have always produced scandals and will do so in the future as well; however, if you are unlucky enough to pick such a stock, it is much better to do so by investing via an automated and regular savings plan. This takes out all the emotions and allows investors to effectively cost-average down and build a decent position while the business starts to turn itself around.

Despite the significant underperformance and small unrealized loss, I am not too disappointed with Wells Fargo in my portfolio. I have been able to build a sizable position that is producing solid income, and once that asset cap is lifted and trust restored, I am expecting the stock to appreciate significantly.

What do you think about Wells Fargo as an investment and generally investing via automated savings plans?

