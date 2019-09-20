Ross Stores: A 10-Year, Full-Cycle Analysis

Source

Introduction

Traditionally, most of my analysis on Seeking Alpha has focused on how to avoid losses and how to profit from the price cycles of classic cyclical stocks. There is another group of stocks, however, whose stock prices and earnings fluctuate far less than the classic cyclical stocks I have traditionally written about. While these stocks aren't as cyclical as a "classic cyclical," they can still be subject to large swings in sentiment and can go through what I call "sentiment cycles." Recently, I have been adopting some of the techniques I've used with classic cyclicals and applying them to sentiment-driven cyclicals. Today's stock is one of those.

One of the major assumptions I make for both approaches is that history is the most reliable guide to the future. My experience has been that 80% of the time, even if we looked at nothing else, a stock will behave in a similar manner as it did the previous cycle or two unless there is a disruption to its core business. For this reason, I don't rely much on predictions of future earnings or sentiment that aren't supported by their existence during past cycles. That doesn't mean that "this time is different" isn't true sometimes - it just means that my analysis isn't counting on this time being much different. That said, if I think a stock is currently a "Buy" based on my 10-year, full-cycle analysis, before I invest, I will examine the forward-looking trends and narratives more carefully to make sure there aren't major changes in the works that could affect the business.

The main differences you'll find between my analysis and others' are that: 1) I focus on a clear 10-year time frame and the compound annual growth rate (aka CAGR) one might expect over that period of time; 2) I assume we will experience a recession during that time period, and I build that into the expected returns; 3) I try to calculate the expected returns based on a full business cycle; 4) I usually share both a basic shareholder return estimate and a more conservative shareholder return estimate, where I lower expected returns for companies with higher debt levels and raise them for companies with higher cash levels; and 5) I usually provide an "opportunity risk/reward analysis" if a stock is a "Sell" so that we can get an idea of how likely it is that the stock will trade low enough to become a "Buy" again over the next few years.

As part of the analysis, I calculate what I consider to be the two main drivers of future total returns: Market Sentiment returns and Business/Shareholder returns. (Within the Business/Shareholder return category, I further break down where the future expected returns will likely come from: dividends, buybacks, business reinvestment, and earnings growth. This can help paint a clearer picture for investors who prefer to get their expected future earnings from one category or another.) I then combine the CAGR estimates from Market Sentiment and Business/Shareholder returns together to get an expected 10-year, full-cycle CAGR estimate. Currently, I consider an expected 10-year CAGR >12% a "Buy," 4-12% a "Hold" and <4% a "Sell."

With that, let's get into the analysis.

How Cyclical Are Earnings?

Since I use different approaches for analyzing a stock based on how cyclical earnings are, historical earnings cyclicality is the first thing I examine. Let's take a look at Ross Stores's (ROST) historical earnings using a F.A.S.T. Graph, which is a great tool for this sort of analysis:

I break down earnings cyclicality into five basic categories. The first category I call "secular growth." This category describes earnings that continue to rise every year even during economic recessions. The next three categories are "low," "moderate" and "deep." "Low" is usually for businesses which have earnings that have a history of declining in the single digits percentage-wise during downturns but not much further than that. "Deep" I consider earnings that fall more than -50%, and "moderate" somewhere in between low and deep. And last but not least are businesses whose earnings go negative during cyclical downturns but recover soon after that, which I call "highly cyclical." For businesses that have earnings in the deep or highly cyclical categories, I use an entirely different type of analysis, so it's important to determine at the outset which category a stock falls into.

In 19 out of the past 20 years, Ross Stores has grown EPS. 2005 was the only year EPS declined, and that year it declined -18%. For me, this is good enough to place Ross's historical earnings in the "low" category, and on a scale of 1-8, I would rate Ross a "2" in terms of historical EPS cyclicality.

For stocks ranked a "2", their price cycles are not usually explained as much by earnings fluctuations as they are explained by changes in market sentiment. In Ross's case, with EPS this stable, it is appropriate to use a 10-year, full-cycle analysis (which focuses on earnings and sentiment) rather than the shorter-term, price-cycle-based analysis (which focuses on historical price cyclicality). So, using a 10-year, full-cycle analysis is what I will do.

Market Sentiment Returns

In order to estimate what sort of returns we might expect over the next 10 years, let's begin by examining what return I could expect 10 years from now if the P/E multiple were to revert to its mean from the previous economic cycle. In order to estimate that, I'm going to shorten the time frame of the F.A.S.T. Graph so it starts about 2007, a little before the last cyclical peak.

Ross's current blended P/E is 24.40, while its normal P/E this past cycle has been 18.33. If over the course of the next 10 years, the P/E were to revert to 18.33 and everything else was held equal, it would produce a 10-year CAGR of about -2.82%.

Business/Shareholder Yield

There are four components to the business/shareholder yield: the dividend yield, the expected buyback yield, the portion of the earnings yield that the business keeps to reinvest itself, and the full-cycle earnings growth rate. Ultimately, the business/shareholder yield is going to be limited by the earnings yield so let's take a look at that.

Data by YCharts

Ross's forward earnings yield is currently 4.15%.

Since I'm using historical EPS estimates from the F.A.S.T. Graphs for many of my calculations, I like to have a way to quickly check to see if a business is taking on debt (or already taken on debt) as a way to prop up those EPS numbers (often through stock buybacks). I like to look at free cash flow to equity/enterprise value yield in order to highlight potential problems. Looking at the longer-term chart typically also will show events like acquisitions, because there will often be a downward spike in the FCFE/EV yield. I tend to avoid stocks that have made bigger acquisitions or mergers and stocks that are borrowing money to buy back shares. So this is a good, quick check for me to know whether I need to dig deeper or not.

Data by YCharts

Okay, right now Ross has a forward earnings yield of +4.15% and a FCFE/EV yield of +4.60% as of the end of last quarter. Sometimes if there is a significant disparity between these two numbers I use both of them and create a range of return expectation, but since these are so close together, I'll just go with the more conservative forward earnings yield of +4.15% for my calculations.

The way I think about this is that if I could theoretically buy Ross's business for $100, I would earn $4.15 on that investment the first year. Of course, in reality, not all of the earnings get paid out to investors. Some of the earnings might be used to reinvest in the business and some might be used for stock buybacks or to pay down debt. The portion the investor receives directly comes via dividends. The current dividend yield is ~0.95%. So, right now, out of a $100 investment, you can probably expect to receive $0.95 back this year on that investment.

Personally, I don't really care how management chooses to allocate earnings, as long as how earnings are allocated isn't completely irrational. It is perfectly fine for me if a business takes its earnings and reinvests them in the business as long as they can do so successfully. And, if the business is no longer growing much, I am perfectly happy collecting a large dividend. Or, if the company's shares are cheap, I'm also happy with them buying back stock. Mostly what I care about is what the earnings yield is, and how much I can expect it to grow over the next 10-years so that I can estimate my likely return on an investment over that time frame.

Currently, 0.95% is coming back in the form of the dividend. Let's see if we can expect something to come back in the form of a stock buyback.

Examining the buyback history serves two purposes. The first is, much like the dividends, we want to know as investors how our money is being allocated. If the stock price of the business is low, then buybacks are a very efficient way of returning money to shareholders, especially if they are paid for with earnings instead of borrowed money. If the stock price is high, then buybacks are not a wise use of funds, because the returns might be lower than an investor might be able to get if they received a dividend and invested in something else or if the business invested in itself. The worst case is when a business is borrowing money to buy back expensive shares. Businesses that do this are to be avoided. It's a flashing warning sign that management's interests are not aligned with shareholders.

Second, since I use long-term EPS trends in order to estimate earnings growth, I want to know how much stock was repurchased over the last cycle so that I can back out those stock repurchases when making my earnings growth estimates.

Data by YCharts

Since 2007, Ross has repurchased about 35.11% of their shares. It's worth drawing attention to the steady slope of this line. It is remarkably commendable because Ross Stores is one of only two stocks I've covered so far that consistently bought back shares during the 2008 recession (the other was McDonald's (MCD)). If businesses are buying back shares all the time regardless of how high the stock is valued, my view is that they better keep buying back shares when the stock price is cheap, and their shares outstanding chart should look like the one above. This is a sign of very good management, in my opinion.

I will back these share buybacks out of EPS estimates later in the analysis, but first I want to estimate how much shareholder yield we might expect from buybacks based on the most recent trends of 3 years and 1 year.

Data by YCharts Data by YCharts

This past year Ross has reduced its shares outstanding by -2.51%. I'll assume that's the rate they will continue to buy back shares with the stock price at current levels.

If we take the buyback expectation of +2.51% and the dividend of +0.95% and put them together, we get +3.46% for the expected shareholder yield. This number is less than the earnings yield (which is good) and leaves 0.69% for Ross to reinvest in its business.

Given this capital allocation, for investors who are primarily interested in income, Ross might not be the stock for them since Ross chooses to spend the majority of its earnings on buybacks. If Ross can continue these buybacks during the next recession, however, for investors who like buybacks, those buybacks will likely reduce volatility and improve relative performance if the market suffers a major decline at some point within the next couple of years. Personally, I think Ross could be a sleeper, and I would rather own it than most of the big box retail stores out there.

Since I am interested in how much money Ross might be earning over the next 10 years, I also want to take into account any additional earnings from EPS growth that might occur over this time period. I'll estimate that by looking at the previous cycle which runs about 13 years from 2007 to 2020, and I'll remove the effects of stock buybacks. When I do the math on that, I get a cyclically adjusted earnings growth rate of +16.12%, which is a fantastic rate. This is a true growth business, which has been rare to find this cycle.

Now, what I want to do is to apply that growth rate to current earnings looking forward 10 years to get a final 10-year CAGR estimate. The way I think about this is, if I bought Ross's whole business for $100, it would pay me back $4.15 per year, and that amount would grow at 16.12% per year for 10 years. I want to know how much money I would have in total at the end of 10 years on my $100 investment, which I calculate to be about $202.78, and that translates to a +7.33% 10-year CAGR.

10-Year, Full-Cycle CAGR Estimate

Potential future returns can come from two main places: market sentiment or business/shareholder returns. If we assume that market sentiment reverts to the mean from the last cycle over the next 10 years, Ross will produce a -2.82% CAGR. If the business/shareholder yield and growth are similar to the last cycle, Ross should produce a +7.33% 10-year CAGR. If we put the two together, we get an expected full-cycle, 10-year CAGR of +4.51%. Since this number is the more conservative of the range of expectations, it puts Ross Stores in the 'hold' category, and that's currently what I rate the stock at.

Ross Stores is one of those stocks that is high quality enough that it's reasonable to buy some around fair value because it rarely trades at a big discount. I estimate that around an 18 P/E is fair value for the stock, and I would start getting interested as a buyer around those levels. If the stock reached $125 per share over the next few months I would take profits around there because the future return expectation would fall below my 4% threshold, and I would wait to get back in at lower price.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.