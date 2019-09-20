Wall Street Breakfast: Pumping Continues Amid Repo Panic

Futures up modestly

The U.S. is temporarily exempting more than 400 types of Chinese products - like Christmas lights, plastic straws and printed circuit boards - from tariffs, according to documents set to be published today by the U.S. Trade Representative. The exemptions stem from more than 1,100 exclusion requests made by American companies and other entities, with the move keeping U.S. stock futures in the green, but not by much ( up 0.2% ). More economic stimulus? China overnight cut its new one-year benchmark lending rate for the second month in a row, taking a more accommodative stance due to the Sino-U.S. trade war.

Stir the brew

It's quadruple witching day, which refers to the simultaneous expiration of market index futures, stock futures, market index options and stock options. The event can lead to higher volatility and more trading volume, giving speculators an opportunity for quick arbitrage opportunities. It also happens four times during the year - on the third Friday of March, June, September and December - and has been historically positive for the markets.

GM strike continues

Officials from the United Auto Workers union are saying talks with General Motors (NYSE:GM) aimed at ending a four-day nationwide strike are likely to extend into the weekend. The walkout of 48,000 UAW members has rippled through GM's supply chain, triggering temporary layoffs at its assembly plant in Oshawa, Ontario, as well as the carmaker shifting healthcare insurance costs to the UAW. GM shares are off 0.3% premarket to $37.68/share on the news, extending the stock's decline since the strike action began last week to around 3% .

iPhone 11 goes on sale

Lines are forming outside major Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) stores across the globe as shoppers line up to score the newest models of the iPhone 11. Analysts are betting the new smartphone will be a key sales driver for the tech giant heading into the holiday season, with JPMorgan expecting iPhone 11 shipments to reach 184M units in 2019 and 195M units in 2020. Others focused in on the device's aggressive pricing in U.S. dollars, which was discounted to previous rollouts, and the impact it would have on Apple's overall profit margins.

Go deeper: Bluesea Research says Apple has given the iPhone 11 a big price cut.

Eighth death linked to vaping

Another person has died from a vaping-related lung disease, bringing the nationwide death toll to eight. The Missouri man's lungs were unable to provide enough gas exchange, leading to heart failure and near cardiac arrest (he later died from acute respiratory distress syndrome). Vaping-related illnesses have so far sickened 530 people, according to the CDC, with more than half of those patients under the age of 25.

Go deeper: 'Altria Is In Deep Trouble' by Stefan Redlich.

Improving rare earth supply

President Trump and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison are set to release a plan today aimed at securing the supply of rare earth minerals amid growing concerns that China could cut off shipments of the treasured commodities. Rare earths are a group of 17 chemical elements used in everything from high-tech consumer electronics to military equipment. Australia contains only 2.8% of the world's rare earth reserves but accounts for more than half of the new projects in the global pipeline.

Prime energy

Ahead of today's big global climate strike that is urging an "end to the age of fossil fuels," Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) placed an order for 100K electric delivery vehicles from Rivian. Prototypes of the new vans are expected to take to the road next year, with the entire order being deployed within five years. Current goals? Amazon plans to convert its delivery fleet to 100% renewable energy by 2030 and already runs 40% of its fleet on renewable energy.

Go deeper: Overview of Amazon financials.

Drone deliveries put to the test

Walgreens (NASDAQ:WBA) and FedEx (NYSE:FDX) are partnering with Alphabet's (GOOG, GOOGL) Wing drone business in a new test delivery program. It will see food and beverages, over-the-counter medications and other household items be eligible to be delivered by drones in Christiansburg, Virginia this October. The city was selected as the test market, as Wing has been working closely with nearby Virginia Tech in Blacksburg to explore drone delivery as part of a DOT test program.