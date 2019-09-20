UVXY: Stay Short Volatility

The S&P 500 is headed for higher prices, which will bring down UVXY in all likelihood as the VIX falls in the face of price appreciation.

Since volatility is mean reverting, the long-run return of VIX is basically zero, which means that roll yield explains most of UVXY's return.

Over the last month, the ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (UVXY) has fallen by an astounding 30% in a drop, which carries forward the multi-year drop of the instrument. If you're unfamiliar with volatility ETPs, downside is the norm for most long VIX strategies and UVXY is no exception. With the five-year return clocking in at -99.96%, it is safe to say that the trend is likely to continue rather than reverse. It is my belief that based on the methodology of this instrument as well as the current market action in the S&P 500, we are likely to see UVXY continue falling at an accelerated pace in the immediate future.

Understanding UVXY

If you've dabbled in the volatility trading space, you've likely noticed that there's really only a handful of ETPs which give exposure and this exposure largely centers on VIX futures. Specifically, most volatility strategies follow one of the S&P Global volatility indices and UVXY is no exception.

The strategy for UVXY is pretty simple at first glance, but beneath its simplicity is quite a degree of complexity and nuance. UVXY gives a 1.5 times leveraged exposure to the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. This index is provided by S&P Global and constantly rolls exposure in the front two months of CBOE's VIX futures so that the weighted-average holding period is one month into the future from today's date.

This seems straightforward, but there's a lot happening beneath the surface. Let's start from the beginning. Volatility itself isn't a tradable instrument since it's just a calculation from price. To give traders an index of volatility that could potentially be traded and hedged, the VIX was created. The VIX is calculated through using options prices on a basket of S&P 500 index options with a maturity of around 30 days into the future. The CBOE created futures and options contracts which settle off of whatever the VIX is reported at and S&P Global created an index which gives the return as though one where tracking the front contracts of VIX futures.

When it comes to volatility, it is very important to understand that it is highly mean reverting. What I mean by that is that over most periods of time, it basically trends nowhere. To mathematically show this, here is the baseline drift of the S&P 500 for a 20-day window compared to the baseline drift of annualized volatility using data since 1992.

As you can see, the S&P 500 tends to increase (rising in 63% of all 20-day windows since 1992), whereas volatility tends to go nowhere. The implications of this market tendency means that if one could actually trade direct market volatility and hold a position in like it were a stock, the long-run return would be basically 0%. But you can't trade volatility this way. You must use futures contracts which settle off of the VIX and constantly roll exposure to keep up any sort of long-term exposure.

There is a funny tendency about VIX futures curves: they are almost always in contango. What I mean by this is that in most periods of time, the average market participant trades with the belief that volatility will be higher in the future than it is today. What this means for trackers of VIX futures is that to maintain constant exposure in a contango market, you will be required to sell out of the lower priced front-month futures contract and buy into the higher priced as the month progresses. This process results in something called "roll yield".

Despite popular belief, roll yield is not the gain or loss that arises from physically selling at a lower priced front-month contract and buying at the higher priced back-month contract. These are two separate contracts and no gain or loss results from shifting exposure between the two. Roll yield is instead the result of what happens when you hold exposure through time in any month but the front month futures contract.

There is a funny tendency of futures markets in that as time progresses, the back month futures contracts tend to trade towards the value of the front month futures contract. This process makes sense on an intuitive level because the uncertainty "premium" or "discount" because a little less uncertain through the passage of time in a normal market volatility environment (other commodities have cost of carry which has a similar effect). What this means for long exposure really has to do with the structure of the market.

When a market is in contango (which VIX futures are almost always in), if you are holding long exposure, roll yield will be negative because as time progresses the back month futures contracts will tend to trade down in value towards the front month contract. As you can see in the following chart of the latest VIX futures prices, the market is solidly in contango.

Since the VIX market is currently in contango, shares of UVXY are likely going to keep falling simply due to the roll yield. The fact that volatility largely goes nowhere over long periods of time means that roll yield explains most of the long-term returns of the instrument - which is exactly why shares have fallen by 99% over the last five years.

There is another unfortunate nuance with the S&P Global index used for UVXY in that since it targets a weighted-average holding period of one month into the future, exposure shifts more heavily into the back month contract as the month progresses. VIX futures settle next Wednesday which means that at present, the majority of holdings are in the second month futures contract exacerbating the negative roll yield.

Short-Term Catalysts

If you understand roll yield, you've got the general gist of UVXY and why it drops over almost every period evaluated. However, there are a few specific reasons to look for accelerated downside in UVXY in the near future.

The first of these reasons has to do with the inverse correlation between the S&P 500 and the VIX itself. When the S&P 500 rises, the VIX tends to fall.

At present, the S&P 500 is approaching an all-time high.

I believe that in the coming 5-10 trading days, we will see the S&P 500 clear resistance and push through. The reasons why I believe that more upside is possible rather than downside is due to the fact that momentum (as measured by the MACD histogram) remains strong and the trend is solidly upwards. If the market falls below 2,960 (low of prior retracement), then I believe we will see further downside in the S&P 500 and volatility will likely rise. However, as long as momentum remains positive and price remains above the low of the prior retracement, the odds favor the upside. When the market pushes into new highs, the VIX itself will likely fall and the shares of UVXY will accelerate to the downside.

Conclusion

The basic mechanics of UVXY mean that over most periods of time, it will be falling due to roll yield. The market is approaching an all-time high, and technicals strongly suggest that we will push through rather than falter. When the market hits new highs, the VIX tends to fall, which gives us good reason to short UVXY both in anticipation and participation of the decline in VIX.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.