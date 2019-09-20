JNK: CCC Bond Market Is Signaling 'Sell High Yield'

After the economic slowdown is over, inflation is likely to rise, and JNK is likely to see a very long bear market.

If a recession occurs, JNK is likely to fall 30% or more, and there is reason to believe "more" is likely.

While the 5%+ dividend is nice, it does not compensate for the extreme decline in corporate solvency over the past decade.

With interest rates at extreme lows, investors continue to frantically search for investments that generate an acceptable yield. Interest rates want to go higher. As witnessed by the ongoing repo market fires, the world is running out of cash and the free market is beginning to demand higher rates.

If rates go higher, people will put more money into their savings accounts and the repo market shortage would end due to an increase in excess reserves (which would stabilize IOER). Despite this, the Fed lowered rates again, which only serves to further decrease cash and push investors into increasingly risky investments.

One of those riskier-yielding investments is junk bonds. Indeed, high-yield bonds have generally missed out of the recent bond market rally as corporate credit spreads (specifically CCC and below) have risen on the back of recession concerns.

In my opinion, this trend of underperformance is only beginning. U.S. corporate debt to GDP is at an all-time high, and I expect investors who fueled the excessive increase in debt to be hurt the most when the debt bubble inevitably pops.

The global economy is slowing and risks are starting to appear in the U.S. money market. Even more, the Fed's insistence on lowering rates is boosting inflationary fundamentals, and in my opinion, creating a situation where it could lose control of rates. Put simply, it may be one of the last times investors can sell bonds at a profit.

I expect the pain to be felt the most (at least initially) among high-yield bonds. One popular way to bet on these bonds is through the SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (JNK) that invests primarily in BB and below corporate debt. In my opinion, now is the time to sell (or even short-sell) JNK.

Introduction to The SPDR High Yield Bond ETF

Before we get into the nitty-gritty trends of JNK, let's go over the broad details just so we know exactly what we're dealing with. The ETF was unfortunately incepted at the end of 2007 and begun its life with a roughly 42% decline. Of course, the government stepped in to rescue the market and the fund quickly rebounded from there. Due to increasing monetary and fiscal risks, I would not expect the government to come to the rescue again.

The ETF is currently the second most popular high-yield fund (next to HYG) with a total AUM of $10.3B. Let's take a look at that AUM and the ETF's price over time to see how fellow investors are positioned:

Data by YCharts

As you can see, the popularity of the fund has been relatively stable over the past decade despite its falling dividend yield. The fund has seen strong inflows this year following a bit of turmoil last fall during the equity sell-off.

Let's get a better idea of how the fund is exposed to other assets and financial market movements. To do so, I use the method of least squares to estimate how much a 1% change is likely to impact the price of the ETF. This is akin to "Beta," but for an array of assets. Here is the exposure I found for JNK: (Data Source - Google Finance)

Logically, the fund has very high exposure to investment-grade corporate bonds (LQD). The ETF has a lower weighted average maturity than LQD and more financial risks, so it has more exposure to short-term rates and the S&P 500. Importantly, the fund has essentially no exposure to crude oil which dispels the myth that junk bonds are crude oil dependent.

Rising Interest Rates and Spreads To Hurt JNK

You have probably heard that U.S. non-financial corporate debt has reached an extreme high. Take a look at corporate revenues vs. debt:

(Source - Federal Reserve Economic Database)

Corporate debt has grown by over a trillion dollars since 2008 due to excessively low-interest rates, and in my opinion, investors not demanding adequate interest to account for greater risks.

U.S. corporate profit margins are also relatively high by historical standards. Just have a look at the S&P 500 net margins:

While they are slightly lower than in the early 2000s, they are near that peak and look to be topping out. Ray Dalio's Bridgewater makes a very good case for "peak margins" in its report "Peak Profit Margins?".

Profit margins have been generally high over the past few decades as interest rates have fallen and real wages were stagnated. This is changing though, take a look at median real weekly earnings in the U.S.:

(Source - Federal Reserve Economic Database)

Imagine this scenario: Wages continue to climb while corporate revenues stagnate due to a slowing global economy. Profit margins will fall, and many companies will quickly become less solvent which will increase corporate credit spreads. Because corporate debt is so high, companies' profit margins will fall even further as refinancing at higher rates increases interest expense. This would make the companies even less solvent and the only factor that could save them in the U.S. government (again).

This is essentially what occurred in 2008, but this time the amount of debt is higher, and I don't think the Federal Reserve has the power to push that much QE into the system again without the risk of inflation.

In the past, there was secular deflation due to automation and international outsourcing, so inflationary pressures were low. Although inflation is low today, the fundamentals that push it higher are rising quickly, and I have a hard time believing that the Fed will be able to use QE again.

Put simply, I can easily see a scenario where corporate interest rates rise to their 2008 levels and remain at that high level.

During the 2000 tech bubble implosion, corporate bond yields rose about 5% across the board (less for BB and more for CCC). In 2008, they rose an average of around 12%. Thus, we can assume yields will rise around the same amount during the next recession. In my opinion, with the lack of solvency in the S&P 500 arguably higher than in 2007, they could easily rise even more.

JNK has 50% of its exposure in BB-rated corporate bonds and the other half in CCC and B. It also has an average weighted maturity of roughly six years. Using the fund's current positioning and maturity, here is our estimated price impact of an increase in "B" rated corporate rates:

(Self-Sourced)

With interest rates so low, JNK's sensitivity to higher rates is extremely high. While a 10%+ jump may seem unlikely, they have risen that much before, and in my opinion, the corporate debt fundamentals are even worse today. Still, even a 5% increase, which is almost guaranteed in the event of a recession, is likely to result in a nearly 30% drop in JNK's price.

We can already see cracks forming in the CCC and below-average debt yield:

(Source - Federal Reserve Economic Database)

B and BB yields have been falling due to the falling Treasury rates, but CCC yields are rising. CCCs tend to lead the others in the event of a recession and may be adding yet another recessionary signal today.

Wages are rising, growth is slowing, strange shocks are occurring in money markets, the yield curve is flat, and CCC yields are rising. To me, it seems clear that the newly minted mountain of corporate debt is about to see its first major shock. The high-yield bonds in JNK are likely to be the first to feel that shock, and I would be surprised if dividend returns manage to be greater than the negative impact of higher rates on JNK's principal value.

The Bottom Line

Overall, JNK looks like it will struggle going forward. Cracks are beginning to form for the corporate debt market, inflation looks as if it will surprise to the upside, and the Federal Reserve is running out of ammunition to cut interest rates.

I have a model to help forecast the price of the ETF that uses trends in equity, bond, and commodity markets to forecast the price of JNK. Here is my current price trend expectation for JNK:

(Self Sourced. Price data source - Yahoo Finance)

Of course, forecasts like this should be taken with a grain of salt. One economic event could completely change the forecast and delay the decline. Even more, the model is far from perfect and real results are unlikely to follow it precisely. Still, I personally see this trend to be the most likely path for JNK.

JNK is a clear "sell". Although I did not use its cousin ETF (HYG) in this analysis, I see it is a "sell" as well.

Investors looking for yield may want to look toward investments that will benefit from rising inflation and are not too exposed to the credit market. A few areas where I see these opportunities are in Treasury inflation-protected securities (TIPS), MLPs (AMLP), and REITs (particularly timberland and international (IFGL) ones). All of these assets generate a real yield and will benefit in the event that inflation rises. None are very exposed to corporate credit spreads as well.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in JNK over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.