Microsoft Board Authorizes Up To $40 Billion Of Buybacks - We Hope That's Not Their Best Idea

We're still at Buy - Long Term Hold - but our enthusiasm has been tempered.

But the scale of the buyback program authorization causes us concern.

We view the dividend hike as good for investors desirous of income and, at just a 1.5% annualized yield, not damaging to those looking for capital gain.

Microsoft's board last night hiked the dividend by 11% and signed off on a buyback program with a $40bn limit.

DISCLAIMER: This article is not directed at, nor intended to be relied upon by any UK recipients. Any information or analysis in this article is not an offer to sell or buy any securities. Nothing in it is intended to be investment advice and it should not be relied upon to make investment decisions. Cestrian Capital Research Inc or its employees or the author of this article or related persons may have a position in any investments mentioned in this article. Any opinions or probabilities expressed in this report are those of the author as of the article date of publication and are subject to change without notice.

Background

We went to Buy - Long Term Hold on Microsoft (MSFT) in June this year. The title of our note - Beating the Fade - referred to the fact that Microsoft has been successful to an unusual degree in keeping ahead and indeed taking the lead in multiple software product generations. We credited Satya Nadella's product thesis for the advances in the stock price in recent years. Between Office 365 and Azure the company has re-established itself as a leader in enterprise computing. The Board has been unafraid to invest heavily in product and indeed to suffer the short-term GAAP accounting pain of moving from an upfront license model to a monthly subscription model for Office. Taken together this bold stance has been tremendously successful.

Yesterday's News

Yesterday the board of directors of Microsoft announced that the dividend would be increased by 11%, to $0.51/share this quarter. Were that amount to be paid each quarter going forward, the yield would be around 1.5%. Paltry by historical standards for such a cash generative stock, but in the current era when cash offers little or no return, it's a yield worth having. At an annualized $2.04/share with 7.635bn shares outstanding, that amounts to a little over $15bn/annum paid out in dividends. As at the end of the June 30 quarter, MSFT generated $58bn in TTM operating cashflow and spent $4bn in capex, meaning EBITDA-Capex of $54m ergo about 3.5x cash cover for the dividend spend. So - for those investors who see dividends as merely a tax inefficiency - the dividend hike won't impact capital gain too much. Arguably it helps the share price at the margins b/c dividend investors will be a little more attracted to the stock, pushing the price up a little.

So far so good. Big news for dividend hungry investors, no biggie for capital gains focused folk.

The board of MSFT also authorized a $40bn share buyback program. Take note - the program was authorized, not executed. This is the board signing off on a management plan to spend $40bn on buybacks over an unspecified period of time at unspecified prices.

Now $40bn is a lot of money. But MSFT has a lot of money. At the June quarter this year, MSFT had $133bn of cash and marketable securities on hand, so even if the company blew the whole amount right away, it would still have ample liquidity.

The stock price was up today on the news. We think this was an irrational reaction. We ourselves - and remember, we're on record as saying we love this stock - found the news somewhat dis-spiriting. Below we explain why.

We Don't Like Buybacks From Growth Stocks

Microsoft is a growth company - despite its status as the most valuable company in the world. For the twelve months ending 30 June this year, MSFT grew revenues at 14% and EBITDA at 17%. Many a growth equity investor would be perfectly happy with that combination.

And it returned to growth because it was bold with product and it invested hard in what was at the time next-gen technology. When MSFT set out its stall with Azure and Office 365 it looked like it was eating its own lunch, cannibalizing its own installed base and its cash-gusher pay-upfront perpetual license business model. As we explained in our initiating coverage note, this product cycle innovation has been wildly successful for MSFT.

Today Azure looks like it will continue to vie with Amazon's AWS for the key cloud infrastructure position, Office365 looks like it will remain the dominant productivity application suite, and even PC shipments have started to rise. So it all looks rosy for Microsoft.

That's when tech stocks are at their most vulnerable.

The minute you think you're the king in software - you can be sure that your nemesis is waiting in the wings. You just don't know who the nemesis is, or in which wing they stand.

Nokia in cellphones. Destroyed by Apple. Nokia didn't see Apple coming.

IBM in PCs. Destroyed by Dell et al once Microsoft had delivered a merchant operating system to the market. IBM thought low end couldn't hurt them.

Oracle in on-premise applications. Now atrophying at the hand of the cloud kings, an architecture that Oracle were famously derisive of, before they were forced by the market to embrace it.

Sun Microsystems in enterprise workstations. Destroyed by Intel and Microsoft. Sun used to be utterly contemptuous of Wintel.

Sun Microsystems (again!) in server operating systems. Destroyed by open source. Sun cofounder Scott McNealy embraced this particular enemy but too late.

You see? In tech, when you think you own the market, watch out below.

When you think you own the market - or when you do in fact own the market - you should be investing hard into next generation lower-cost, faster-better-more-cheaper technology, or you should be holding your nose and paying big to acquire your nemesis in each of the segments you dominate.

What you shouldn't do is hand over a third of your cash to shareholders.

Because then you look like you don't have any better ideas as to what to do with it.

Let's look at Apple (AAPL). Apple in our view doesn't have any better ideas as to what to do with all the money. So it conducts large buyback campaigns. But MSFT - well, if they don't have any better ideas - we're worried about its market position and its stock price. At its current growth rate, we think MSFT is undervalued, as we've said repeatedly in our notes on the company.

But if growth tails off we would be a whole lot less enthusiastic about the stock.

We're Still At Buy - Long Term Hold. But We're Alive To That Changing

To reiterate - we're still at Buy - Long Term Hold on MSFT. We think the company will continue to win share in the enterprise and the datacenter. We think Azure will continue to grow. We think some new products like HoloLens 2 will be successful. We think CEO Nadella has the right combination of aggression, conservatism and wariness. We think the company is still undervalued vs. its growth compared to its peers. And although the stock is at an all time high, the yield is good compared to cash deposits and if you want or need to buy a stock today, Microsoft is one of the best risk-adjusted stocks we can think of. So we're still at Buy.

But the big buyback news puts us on notice that this may change.

We won't know for a while - but we will be looking closely at the rate of new product innovation, share gain in non-core areas, and the Azure rate of growth and share gain vs. Amazon AWS. And the rate of buybacks. We're looking for a slow pace of deployment in buybacks - there will be a time when a dip comes along that MSFT could use.

We'll watch these things carefully. We'll report back in due course. We'll write up the September quarter as soon as we have the numbers.

Cestrian Capital Research, Inc - 19 September 2019.

Enjoyed this article? Sign up to our Marketplace subscription service "The Fundamentals" for our best and most timely Seeking Alpha content. Our work is prepared with institutional discipline. But we keep it simple.

We aren't trying to blind you with science. We focus on long-only equity investments. Nothing else. We cover space and tech. Our ratings are crystal clear and long-term focused. We keep our prices low. $29/month or $299/year. Prices rise 1 October (to $39/month or $349/year) Want to sign up? Now's a great time. We look forward to seeing you in our members-only chatroom.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MSFT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We are long MSFT on a personal account basis.