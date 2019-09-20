PaySign Had A Scare, And We Took Advantage

We think the good times can last for quite a while, given the rate of their pharma market penetration and the upcoming Premier Card.

The shares are still not cheap and they are rather volatile, but there are few companies with the metrics of PaySign, boasting 50%+ revenue growth and triple digit profit growth.

On closer inspection we don't think these scares are all that scary so we opened up a position for the SHU portfolio.

Priced for perfection, investors were getting scared by a restricted cash issue and a downward revenue guidance, and the shares fell almost 50%.

Our previous article on PaySign (PAYS) a provider of pre-paid cards and processing services was only written in June but the stock has been very volatile since then.

As you can see, the shares reached as high as $18 before falling back to below $9, this is all a little curious because the progress the company is making is rather smooth and, of course, impressive:

But one can make the case that at $18, the shares were rather overvalued at more than 20x 2019 sales so that's one factor that explains the volatility. Here is an overview from the Q2 earnings deck:

Apart from valuation concerns, the other issue that drove the shares back to earth was a change in that 2019 revenue guidance, from a range of $38M-$40M to $35M-$37M on the delay of onboarding new plasma-industry programs originally planned for the first half of 2019.

The stock price reaction was predictable for a high-growth, high-valued growth company like this, they usually get punished very heavily when the sailing is a little less smooth than investors bargained.

But the slaughter was pretty brutal and we took advantage to take a position for the SHU portfolio when the stock was at $9.76 on September 9.

The onboarding issue seems a mere delay, and more promising, the company didn't adjust their adjusted EBITDA guidance downward (still $10M-$12M for the year), which suggests to us that the company is doing very well.

It has to be pointed out that if that adjusted EBITDA guidance materializes, the leverage is pretty impressive, from the earnings deck:

Not only does it constitute a triple digit growth, with lower revenue it implies an even bigger adjusted EBITDA margin, at mid-point (of both revenue and adjusted EBITDA) it implies a 30.55% adjusted EBITDA margin, up from 20.9% in 2018.

That didn't seem to warrant such a huge sell-off to us, which is why we opened that position in the stock for the SHU portfolio.

Growth

Here is how the company evolved:

Starting off in plasma, were it still takes market share but the payments platform allows it to be leveraged into other verticals, so the company moved into other sectors, most notably pharmaceuticals.

We couldn't find a break-down of the segments in the SEC filings but there is little doubt the pharma segment is up and running, from the company website:

Our co-pay assistance payment solutions have been utilized by companies such as Johnson and Johnson, Pfizer, Novartis, GlaxoSmithKline, Shire, Genzyme, Novo Nordisk, Forest Laboratories, Abbott, Alcon, Wyeth and others. Our co-pay assistance payment solutions helped launch some of the world’s best-selling pharmaceuticals, such as Viagra®, Vyvanse®, Restasis®, Ilevro®, and many others.

In the Q2CC, management argued that pharma now constitutes 20% of revenue, up from 15% in the prior quarter so this is ramping pretty fast, with more to come (Q2CC):

And in the third quarter of last year and in the first quarter of this year, we implemented several new pharma client programs and we've seen a maturation of those. We are preparing to onboard additional programs as well.

One might also notice that they seem ahead of their pharma growth which they expected to reach 20% of revenue for the year but we're already at that run rate in Q2.

These cards open up a variety of revenue streams:

The company explaining its competitive advantage:

We take this with a pinch of salt as it really depends which competitor one is considering (we for instance are quite impressed with the capabilities of Intelligent Systems (INS)). More interesting is what they list as technological differentiators:

The key element why we like this company a lot is the opportunities its platform contains for leveraging to other sectors, from the Q2 10-Q:

We have developed prepaid card products for healthcare reimbursement payments, pharmaceutical assistance, donor compensation, corporate and incentive rewards and expense reimbursement cards. We plan to expand our product offering to include payroll cards, general purpose re-loadable cards and travel cards. Our cards are offered to end users through our relationships with bank issuers. Our products and services are aimed at capitalizing on the growing demand for stored value and reloadable ATM/prepaid card financial products in a variety of market niches. Our proprietary platform is scalable and customizable, delivering cost benefits and revenue building opportunities to partners. We manage all aspects of the debit card lifecycle, from managing the card design and approval processes with banking partners and card networks, to production, packaging, distribution, and personalization. We also oversee inventory and security controls, renewals, lost and stolen card management and replacement.

And a platform often allows the ability to create new revenue streams through innovation, one of which seems to be the company's Premier Card, which is about to launch (Q2CC):

So we have a commitment from one client that we are preparing to implement by the end of August. Probably the latest would be early part of September but we do expect to go live by the end of August...We have several clients that are interested in being able to offer this product to their customers as well and we're continuing to evaluate that. So one of the advantages we have is we have over 2.5 million cardholders on our platform and therefore they are a captive audience.

Note that the company hasn't factored in any revenue from the Premier Card this year, but they do expect it to be a material contributor to earnings next year.

Q2 results

From the 10-Q:

Just a few points of note:

Revenue grew 56.8% y/y.

Gross profit increased 92/3% to $5M or 58.3% of revenues.

Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA grew 123.3% to $2.6M.

Net income increased 137.5% to $1.7M.

These are rather impressive figures, needless to say.

Margins

Margins are taking off and we already noted above that 2019 will accelerate things with adjusted-EBITDA margin guided at 30%+ with a 1000bp gain on last year.

Indeed, in Q2 gross margin already gained 1036bp on Q2 last year, and the improvements aren't going to stop anytime soon (Q2CC):

We also expect on average similar gross margins to those experienced this quarter. And lastly, we anticipate further improvements to our operating leverage and therefore higher net income and adjusted EBITDA margins.

Cash

The graph is significantly overstating the cash generation as it includes restricted cash (dollars loaded to cards by customers and dollars to be loaded at a point in time).

From the $48.9M of cash that was on the balance sheet at the end of Q2, $42.6M was restricted. But still, if one detracts the restricted cash, the company's 'own' cash position nevertheless doubled in H1 2019 to $6.3M, up from $3.0M at the end of H1 2018. The company has no debt.

Investors got scared by that Q2 $42.6M restricted cash number as the Q1 number was $45.9M, and some thought this indicated a slowdown in business, but this is just lumpiness.

Risk

The main risk we see here is that the plasma market is growing at 10% CARG and that PaySign has been growing much faster than that mostly by taking market share from Wirecard, the main competitor.

Wirecard is much bigger, and the plasma market isn't nearly as important to them as it is to PaySign, which might have something to do with that as PaySign has been more focused to winning the plasma market (which they entered early in the decade).

There are no signs of this happening, but the company not publishing the number of plasma center clients or market share (which was 33% in 2018) anymore has opened them up for this concern.

Given their rapidly increasing foothold in the pharma market the risk isn't as serious as it was some time ago.

Valuation

Valuation, even on next year's estimated results, is still rather considerable but all the metrics have come down quite a bit and we don't see any barriers from a valuation standpoint. Analyst expect an EPS of $0.13 this year rising to $0.29 the next.

Conclusion

In the high-teens, the stock was priced for perfection so when there arrived some scares, it's no surprise the stock fell back the way it has. We think the scares are overblown.

Even if their gain in market share in the plasma center market is slowing (and there is very little hard data to suggest this is the case), it's no disaster as they are growing new verticals and next year have the addition of the Premium Card.

While the stock is still not cheap, the company is growing revenues at 50%+ and EBITDA and earnings considerably faster still and the company is already profitable and cash flow positive.

There aren't that many of these companies around, so that's why we took a position on the sell-off.

