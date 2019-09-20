Aerojet Rocketdyne Just Got A Little Less Risky

By winning a slot in the Northrop Grumman GBSD consortium, the company just laid to rest one key risk it was facing.

Background

We've covered Aerojet Rocketdyne (AJRD) for some time, commencing in September 2017. The stock has performed very well, being up nearly 50% since then - more than twice the broader equity market as represented by the S&P500. Value creation has been driven by (a) restructuring and latterly (b) growth in the backlog from which revenue growth is expected to follow.

The company is one of two providers of solid rocket boosters in the US market. The other is Orbital-ATK - now Northrop Grumman (NOC) Space Systems following NOC's acquisition of Orbital which completed in 2018.

The GBSD Opportunity

The big opportunity for solid rocket boosters that has been on the horizon for some time now is the US government's 'Ground Based Strategic Deterrent' ('GBSD') project. This is a very large contract worth in the region of $85-100bn. Its purpose is to replace the US' aging fleet of Minuteman III ground-based nuclear missiles, which are now reaching the end of their serviceable life.

Securing a slot in this project has been a must-win for AJRD. Without such a win, the strategic relevance of the company would be reduced materially.

This week the company confirmed that it had indeed won a place on the ticket.

Not the Lineup We Expected

We have felt for some time that AJRD would be involved in GBSD one way or the other. Although governments dislike duopoly markets, they dislike monopolies even more. So we thought the US federal government had plentiful motivation to see AJRD involved in GBSD one way or the other. Our own assumption was that NOC would win a prime slot and use their own rocket motors; and that another large defense corporation would win another prime slot with AJRD sat behind that prime. Northrop was bidding as a prime; Boeing was expected to bid as a prime; so we expected to see the GBSD project awarded to NOC on the one side and BA plus AJRD on the other.

What has actually happened so far is that there is only one prime contractor bidding for the business - Northrop Grumman (NOC). Boeing (BA) declared the competition skewed in NOC's favor and declined to bid. Subsequently it seems Boeing have both pressured NOC to allow them to join the ticket, and also pressured the US Air Force to have the USAF pressure NOC to allow them to join the ticket. That all of this is in the public domain is remarkable. Boeing does not look in a strong position with this administration right now.

Fortunately for AJRD we believe NOC's sensitivity to potential claims of monopolistic behavior meant that NOC had to fold AJRD into the consortium. So we expect material revenue to flow to AJRD from this contract over the next 3 years plus.

We're Still At Buy Despite The Stock Price Run Up

At last night's closing price of $52.10/share, the company is valued at 2.1x TTM revenue and 11.6x EBITDA. The balance sheet is strong - in a net $58m cash position. Backlog is growing. The company just secured its position in the next big strategic government project. And based on our recent conversations with the management team, confidence in the business is strong. We remain at Buy - Long Term Hold.

Cestrian Capital Research, Inc - 20 September 2019.

