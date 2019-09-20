Grain Markets To Trade Sideways To Lower On Renewed U.S.-China Trade Concerns And Favorable Weather

Weather pattern remains favorable for the late planted corn and soybeans with warmer and wetter than normal weather expected over the next two weeks.

Upside potential to grain prices tempered after news that U.S. could raise tariffs substantially on China if no trade deal is reached.

Investment Thesis

Agriculture commodity prices will continue trading sideways, but with downside risk potentially outweighing upside potential given increased worries on the U.S.-China trade tensions.

Grain prices finish mixed on Thursday; corn and soybeans finish higher after strong export data but tempered due to favorable weather and increased trade concerns

On Thursday, the U.S. December corn futures finished up 0.51% to $3.7288, with the U.S. November soybean futures up 0.65% to $8.9375 and the U.S. December wheat futures finishing lower 0.18% to $4.8712. For the less-volatile, unleveraged Teucrium ETF grain products, the Teucrium Corn ETF (CORN) finished up on Thursday 0.20% ($0.03) to $14.82, with the Teucrium Soybean Fund (SOYB) up 0.20% ($0.03) to $15.33 and the Teucrium Wheat Fund (WEAT) lower 0.48% ($0.03) to $5.21. Figure 1 below is a price trend chart of the front-month December futures contract for corn over the past month.

Source: Investing.com

Figure 2 below is a price trend chart of the front-month November futures contract for soybeans over the past month.

Source: Investing.com

Figure 3 below is a price trend chart of the front-month December futures contract for wheat over the past month.

Source: Investing.com

On Thursday, the December Chicago Soft Red Winter Wheat (SRW) futures were seen down 2.4 cents to $4.836, with December Kansas City Hard Red Winter Wheat (HRW) futures down 0.4 cents to $4.034. MGEX's Hard Red Spring Wheat (HRSW) December contract was also up $0.074 to $5.206. Figure 4 below is a price trend chart of the front-month December futures contract for spring wheat.

Source: MGEX

USDA posts strong export data for corn and soybeans on Thursday

The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) released its weekly net export sales report for the week ending September 12, Thursday morning.

The 2019/20 wheat export sales for the week ending September 12, 2019, came in at 286,600 metric tons. These came in below traders' expected range of 299,000-599,000 metric tons. The 286,600 metric tons were down 53% from the prior week and 47% from the four-week average. The main buyers of the new wheat crop last week were from the Mexico, Colombia, and South Korea.

The 2019/20 corn export sales for the week ending September 12, 2019, of 1,464,600 metric tons exported came in above traders' expectation range of 889,000-1,295,000 metric tons. The main buyers of the new corn crop last week were from Mexico, Japan, and Costa Rica.

The 2019/20 soybeans export sales for the week ending September 12, 2019, of 1,728,100 metric tons exported were well above traders' expected range of 708,000-1,089,000 metric tons. The main buyers of the new soybean crop last week were from China and unknown destinations.

Weather continues to support late planted crop development with extended warmth into early October and a normal to wetter than normal pattern

We're just now entering into a more stable weather pattern over the next couple of weeks as large upper level flow pattern will yield a cool West U.S. and a warm Central and Eastern U.S. This is good news for farmers as the extended warmth will support in the development of the late planted corn and soybeans and protect against the risk of any early season frost or freeze. Figure 5 below is a map from the 12z ECMWF ensemble depicting the 1-8 day (September 20-27) temperature pattern.

Source: WeatherBell

Figure 6 below is a map from the 12z ECMWF ensemble depicting the 8-15 day (September 27-October 4) temperature pattern.

Source: WeatherBell

In terms of precipitation, rainfall will be on the increase across the central U.S. An upper level trough/low pressure system currently over the western U.S. will translate eastward. As it does so, showers and thunderstorms will develop first across the northern Plains Friday/Friday night before the threat shifts southward across the central Plains. Heavy rainfall potential will exist across the central Plains into the mid-Mississippi Valley Saturday into Sunday as the upper low draws plenty of moisture from Imelda. The heaviest axis of rainfall will be from northeast Kansas into northern Missouri where rain in excess of 3 inches is possible. The rain this coming weekend will be beneficial for areas across eastern Iowa, west-central Illinois into Indiana. Figure 7 is a map from the U.S. Drought Monitor depicting areas of drought or abnormally dry conditions.

Source: Drought Monitor

Figure 8 below is a map showing the seven-day accumulated precipitation forecast (Thursday evening to next Thursday evening) across the Lower 48.

Source: NOAA

Figure 9 is a map from the 12z GEFS depicting a drier than normal pattern across the eastern U.S. and a normal to wetter than normal pattern over the central and western U.S. in the 2-8 day time frame (September 20-27).

Source: Tropical Tidbits

The storm track may shift a bit farther to the north in the 8-14 day time period as upper level ridging intensifies/expands across the southeastern U.S. around Day 8. Ultimately, dryness could intensify/expand across the southern and eastern U.S. over the next couple of weeks due to a lack of rainfall. Meanwhile, much of the grain belt will be in a normal to wetter than normal pattern over the next couple of weeks. Overall, the weather pattern (through early October) is favorable for the continued progress of the late planted corn and soybean crops. Figure 10 is a map from the 12z GEFS depicting a drier than normal pattern across the eastern and southern U.S., and a normal to wetter than normal pattern over the northern and central U.S. in the 8-14 day time frame (September 26-October 3).

Source: Tropical Tidbits

U.S.-China trade concerns increase ahead of October talks

On the trade front, worries about the upcoming U.S.-China trade talks increased on Thursday.

The concern was prompted when Michael Pillsbury, a prominent adviser to President Donald Trump, told the South China Morning Post that Trump would raise tariffs substantially on Chinese imports unless a trade agreement can get done.

Formal talks between the United States and China are expected to resume in October.

Final Trading Thoughts

Thursday's net export sales data served as a catalyst for the bulls, but favorable weather conditions expected over the next couple of weeks plus heightened concerns surrounding trade present downside risk to the grain market. Because of this, expect for the grain markets to trade within a range, but with downside risk potentially increasing. Overall, the market remains bearish.

