EWC: Falling Property Prices To Push Equities Lower

I expect EWC to be hit particularly hard by this new trend due to its high exposure to banks.

The country's property prices are finally beginning to fall on the back of lower foreign investment and a slowing economy.

Due to an ongoing property bubble, Canadian households are as indebted as their U.S counterparts in 2007.

Many banks in Canada are levered nearly 20 to 1, and financials make up 40% of the iShares MSCI Canada ETF.

(Source - Pexels/Burst)

Economic growth in Canada has lagged behind that of the United States in recent years as the energy market has been weak and the country's property bubble has taken a toll on disposable income.

The Canadian stock market is closely tied to the price of crude oil. In fact, there is a 0.6 correlation between the daily percentage changes of crude oil and the iShares MSCI Canada ETF (EWC) as opposed to 0.45 between crude and the U.S. (SPY). This is because the ETF has relatively high exposure to the country's energy production sector and the Canadian dollar is tied to oil through the value of Canada's exports.

Despite the fact that I expect crude prices to rise, I am very negative on the Canadian stock market. Canadian energy producers trade at a premium to their U.S counterparts, and the country's financial sector looks much like that of the U.S. in 2006-2007.

The primary economic risk in Canada is the country's household debt and likely illiquidity when property prices inevitably return to realistic levels. The current average home price-to-income ratio in Canada is 7.9X (meaning it would take the average Canadian 7.9 years to pay off a home if they devoted 100% of their income to it). To put it in perspective, that measure peaked at around 6X in the United States in 2006 and is roughly 4.5X today.

A major factor that has boosted home prices has been Chinese property purchases. Now that the Chinese economy is slowing, that property market inflow is stopping, and home price growth is trending toward negative territory. It is likely to become negative YoY in the coming months, and when that occurs, the country's huge household debt level is likely to boil over.

Indeed, Canada avoided the U.S. housing bubble and crisis in the 2000s and seems to be mimicking it very closely today. With Canadian equities back at an all-time high, a great short opportunity may be at play for the Canada ETF (EWC) that has high exposure (40%) to Canadian banks that will be hit the hardest.

The iShares Canada ETF

Before we dig into the specifics on Canada's debt and the fundamentals of the companies in EWC, let's go over the basics. The fund is very old and has been trading since 1996 and currently has a high total AUM of $2.7B.

It has 90 holdings that are heavily concentrated in financials and commodity sectors. Take a look at the fund's sector breakdown below:

(Source - iShares)

On the surface, the fund looks cheap as it has a weighted average "P/E" ratio of 15X (compared to 21X or so in SPY and IVV). But, when you take into account the fact that it is primarily made up of the most cyclical economic sectors, it is actually more expensive. U.S. banks, energy, and materials trade at "P/E" valuations less than 15X and pay higher dividends than those in EWC.

Let's have a closer look at the companies in the fund.

Smells Like Money Problems

Below is a table of the fundamentals of the largest holdings in EWC. Collectively, they make up over 80% of the total assets of the fund.

Note, "Typical" denotes harmonic mean for valuation data and median for others

(Data Source - Unclestock)

As you can see, most of these companies are not cheap, particularly when debt is taken into account. The typical company has a valuation around 16X, but an EV/EBITDA around the same level, indicating that investors do not consider debt much when assessing these companies. Revenue growth is pretty strong, but low current account ratios are indicating possible illiquidity if that trend fails to continue.

The big banks have extremely high leverage and many are levered nearly 20 to 1. Remember, Canadian banks have no reserve requirement and are allowed to leverage themselves much more than their U.S. counterparts (infinitely more to be precise). Overall, they are more leveraged than U.S. banks were in the 2000s and a Canadian banking crisis looks more likely than many expect.

While total liabilities to total assets for many of the big banks have fallen slightly in recent years, the fact remains that leverage is very high and booked asset values are likely to fall in the event of a property market slowdown. All of these banks have Tier 1 capital ratios around 7% while most U.S. banks have ratios around 14%.

Let's take a closer look at the Canadian economy and the property market situation in particular. In my opinion, the property market is the primary catalyst that will push all of the companies in EWC lower.

Debt Rising and Property Starting to Fall

To begin, take a look at U.S. home prices to GDP per capita vs. that of Canada since 2000:

Note, units are indexed to 1 in January 2000:

(Source - Federal Reserve Economic Database)

As you can see, the affordability of U.S. homes rapidly improved following the 2008 explosion while Canadian affordability deteriorated much further.

This is also reflected in household debt to GDP:

(Source - Federal Reserve Economic Database)

In fact, the current Canadian household looks just like the average U.S. household in 2008 with a debt to GDP ratio of 100%.

The situation is eerily similar to that of the U.S. Home prices are propped up by a government-sponsored entity that ensures mortgages to individuals with poor credit history who want to borrow with near-zero down payments (Called Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation). Many individuals (and foreign investors) buy second homes thinking they will go up forever, which has caused the country's home vacancy rate to be five times higher than that of the U.S.

Of course, bubbles like this can go on for a long time, and many in the investment community have been signaling a Canadian housing bubble for years. The difference is back then home prices were still rising; today they are falling:

(Source - CEIC)

The catalyst that I believe will pop this household debt and financial bubble in Canada was finally activated over summer as YoY home price growth crossed into negative territory. As it continues lower, I imagine it will create a negative feedback loop where mortgage defaults climb and cause mortgage rates to rise which in turn will cause property to fall even further and an eerily familiar situation will ensue.

The Bottom Line

As household insolvency turns into household illiquidity, the Canadian banks that make up 40% of EWC will be hit. These banks have been operating at very high leverage for decades and they have been resilient. In my opinion, that is all the more reason to expect their strength to decline as long periods of no shocks tend to result in excessive risk-taking.

Rising energy prices may help offset this immediate risk, but if commodity prices fail to rally, it could become even worse as the Canadian oil and other commodity producers have been struggling to turn a stable profit and have similar cash shortages.

Overall, EWC looks like a great short at this level. I've been waiting for the right opportunity to make this bet for about two years. Why? I want to see equities at a high point in conjunction with negative YoY home price growth.

Here is my base-case scenario price prediction for EWC:

(Data source - Yahoo Finance)

Of course, the actual result is likely to be far different than my prediction. I do have a high margin of error, but I imagine EWC will be at least under $27 by year-end.

The Canadian dollar has been falling and may reverse to the upside if crude oil breaks higher. This is a major risk factor when it comes to short selling the ETF. The Canadian government may also intervene to stop home prices from falling (as governments tend to do) which could kick the can down the road.

That said, following recent events regarding PM Justin Trudeau, it seems that the conservative candidate Andrew Scheer is more likely to win next month. Scheer seems less likely to support such an intervention so that risk is slightly mitigated. Overall, EWC seems like a clear "sell".

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in EWC, TD,BMO,CM,RY over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.