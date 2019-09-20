Universal Looks To 'Downton Abbey' To Continue Momentum Into The Fall

It’s rare to see multiple high profile movies going up against each other in mid-September but investors are seeing audiences will show up if they feel the content is strong enough.

The movie, which has already successfully opened in the UK, was made on a micro-budget and is expected to be competitive at the box office despite heavy competition.

“Downton Abbey” was a break-out surprise hit when it debuted on TV in 2010 and continued to build audiences until its 2015 finale.

Universal and its Focus Features division will be releasing the “Downton Abbey” movie into theaters this weekend as it looks to continue that momentum the studio built over the summer.

Universal recently saw a number of small-budget films turn in big profits for shareholders while also navigating a successful debut for "Fast & Furious" spin-off "Hobbs & Shaw."

Welcome back to Downton Abbey.

This weekend the Emmy-winning PBS drama makes a return engagement to the world of pop culture through a feature film follow-up – and early indications are it will be a boon for Hollywood and Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) investors.

First as always, some background.

If you are not familiar with Downton, the series ran from 2010 to 2015 compiling around 50 total episodes. For a British TV show, that’s the equivalent of a Seinfeld or Friends type run. UK TV series are usually just a handful of episodes per season (or series as they are called overseas) and then like that, they are gone.

Downton broke the mold and its successful jump across the pond to the US catapulted the series to a brand new level. The overall plot on paper isn’t even that exciting as it revolves around the fictional Crawley family and their staff in early 1900’s England.

Sounds like gripping stuff right?

Although actually, it was!

As the series went on and the character development grew and the storylines played out, audiences really began taking an interest in this rich dysfunctional family. Downton isn’t a comedy, but it does have plenty of comedic moments, largely thanks to Dame Maggie Smith who plays the family matriarch.

Smith, started the show as the most well-known name, but by the time it ended, the entire cast had become “names.” Hugh Bonville, Michelle Dockery, Dan Stevens, the list goes on. The series also welcomed top tier guests including Shirley MacLaine and Paul Giamatti, but never did it in a stunty way.

The success of the show and its cast was also part of the reason why it ended when it did. UK series don’t have the same 7-year deals as US shows so the cast isn’t locked in for an extended period of time, meaning actors could opt out at any time – and many did.

However the fact the show retained all of its value and appeal with those departure is a credit to creator Julian Fellows. The talented showrunner took full advantage of those exits including one which was probably the most talked about and surprising departure across any show at the time.

So when Fellows wrapped up Downton will an actual happy ending for all the characters, people were curious what he could do for an encore - should a film happen. And now years later here we are – and Fellows has seemingly worked his magic again.

The film version, distributed by Focus Features (a subsidiary of Comcast), will pick up the storyline as the family prepares for a visit from the Queen, beyond that the cast and crew are keeping everything close to the vest – as per past tradition.

Though those so inclined can get a full breakdown now as also per past tradition, the UK got the new installment first, so it’s already in theaters overseas. The funny part is that’s never mattered, US critics and reporters have always respected the often months-long wait for the show to hit American screens following its original airings. Viewers seemed content to wait and not spoil themselves – even that exit I mentioned was handled without great fanfare out of respect for US audiences.

And those same audiences are already lining up to welcome back the Crawleys and company. The film did $2.2 million in sneak previews last weekend and the movie has so far earned over $12 million internationally. With a budget estimated around $13 million, the movie is already profitable and here the movie is projected anywhere from $15 million to $25 million when it bows this weekend.

What’s interesting to me though are the financial and business implications here.

When looking at the box office this weekend you’ll see that Downton will be going up against the latest Rambo film and the Brad Pitt led Ad Astra – each of which are also looking at the same box office range of earnings. It’s really fascinating on a few fronts as it shows investors that audiences are still willing to come to theaters if they feel the content is strong enough.

That’s a stark difference from both general analyst expectations and what we’ve seen off-and-on this summer. It’s rare to see three high profile movies going up against each other in mid-September. Yet because of Disney’s four-film attack over the summer that’s where we are at now.

For purposes here though this type of opening would be a nice win for Focus and its parent company Universal. The lead film division of the Comcast-owned studio is coming off a summer that defied a lot of expectations.

The studio’s micro-budget horror film Ma turned $5 million into $45 million, the world without Beatles drama Yesterday and raunchy comedy Good Boys both flipped $20+ million budgets into $75 million+ earners and The Fast & The Furious spin-off Hobbs & Shaw is currently sitting at $170 million – all of this domestically.

Internationally the films all padded their returns, especially Hobbs & Shaw which added another $580 million to the till. In addition The Secret Lives of Pets sequel, despite being muted in buzz by Disney’s arsenal roped in $400+ million, which while that is considerably less than the original is still a huge win (especially given a low-ish budget).

Yes, it may not be the billion dollars summer the Mouse had, but Comcast and its investors should be happy as it turns the calendar to fall.

Downton is Focus’ lone wide release this season and it’s being looked at to set the table for its big brother’s roster which starts next weekend with animated kid-pic Abominable and ends in December with the live-action Cats.

It remains to be seen how Universal’s fall slate will ultimately perform, but for now investors should feel good that one of Comcast’s key divisions seems well positioned for the stretch run.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.