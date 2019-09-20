Venture Corporation: Resilient In The Short-To-Mid Term Thanks To New Product Launches And Diversified Customer Base

Venture Corporation is a mid-to-long term beneficiary of clients potentially shifting their product sourcing away from China, but some clients are holding back on new orders in the near-term.

The company's mid-term revenue outlook is positive, considering positive consensus revenue growth for its clients in FY2019-FY2020, and the fact that certain customers were resilient during the Global Financial Crisis.

Venture Corporation delivered stable earnings in 1H2019 notwithstanding difficult economic conditions; 2H2019 earnings are likely to remain firm on the back of new product launches by its clients.

Elevator Pitch

Singapore-listed EMS (Electronics Manufacturing Services) company Venture Corporation (OTCPK:VEMLY) (OTCPK:VEMLF) [VMS:SP] trades at an attractive 12.6 times consensus forward FY2019 P/E which represents a discount to the stock's historical 10-year forward average P/E of approximately 14 times.

Venture Corporation has shown its resilience with flat revenue and earnings growth YoY in 1H2019. Looking ahead, 2H2019 earnings are expected to be supported by new product launches by some of its clients, while its diversified client base should limit any earnings risks in the mid-term. While Venture Corporation could be affected by certain customers holding back on new orders due to U.S.-China trade tensions and slowing global economic growth, the company with the majority of its manufacturing facilities in Southeast Asia could benefit from clients diversifying their product sourcing away from China.

The stock's 4.4% dividend yield and strong net cash position accounting for 16% of its market capitalization should provide support for the company's current valuation.

This is an update of my original initiation article on Venture Corporation published on February 13, 2017. Venture Corporation's share price almost tripled from S$10.30 on February 13, 2017 to S$29.60 on April 16, 2018. The stock's subsequent share price correction in the past one and a half years resulting from U.S.-China trade tensions and slowing global economic growth offers an entry opportunity for investors, with Venture Corporation last trading at S$15.76 as of September 19, 2019.

New Product Launches To Support Near-Term Earnings

Venture Corporation delivered an impressive set of financial results for 1H2019. Top line and bottom line were flat YoY despite difficult economic conditions. Venture Corporation's revenue grew by +1.3% YoY to S$1,832.2 million, while net profit increased by a marginal +0.1% YoY to S$181.7 million. Net profit margin was maintained at 10% over the same period.

Looking ahead, Venture Corporation's earnings are likely to remain firm in 2H2019 with new product launches by its clients. Waters Corporation (WAT), an analytical laboratory instruments company is launching new mass spectrometers in the second half of the year; while tobacco company Philip Morris International (PM) is introducing an upgraded version of its IQOS 3 Device, a tobacco heating product in 2H2019. Semiconductor company Marvell Technology Group (MRVL) plans to launch its first 5G products, including its Fusion baseband and OCTEON Embedded Processors and its Ethernet switches in 3Q2019. Also, Venture Corporation should continue fulfilling orders for genome sequencing firm Illumina’s (ILMN) NovaSeq for the remainder of the year, with Illumina guiding at its recent 2Q2019 earnings call on July 29, 2019 that it expects "NovaSeq shipments in 2019 to be flat to slightly up from 2018."

Diversified Customer Base Provides Resilience In The Mid-Term

No one knows for certain how long U.S.-China trade tensions will continue for and whether slow global economic growth will eventually lead to a recession. This is where diversification becomes important.

Venture Corporation is estimated to generate its revenue from a portfolio of more than 5,000 products and over 100 customers. There is only one single unnamed customer that accounted for over 10% of Venture Corporation's revenue in FY2018. The company's client diversification improved further in FY2018, where only 46% of its trade receivables balance at end-2018 was due from its top ten customers by revenue versus a much higher 66% as of end-2017.

To evaluate the resilience of Venture Corporation's clients, I review its customers' historical revenue growth during the 2008-2009 Global Financial Crisis and consensus forward estimates of future revenue growth. Note that Venture Corporation does not disclose the names of its customers publicly, so this is a list of client names generated from the company's product disclosures, media articles, sell-side analyst reports and other relevant sources.

Historical And Forecasted Revenue Growth Rates Of Venture Corporation's Selected Clients

Client / YoY Revenue Growth 2008A 2009A 2019F 2020F Agilent (A) 6.5% -22.4% 4.3% 8.1% Broadcom (AVGO) 11.3% -12.7% 8.4% 4.9% Fortive (FTV) n/a n/a 13.8% 6.3% HP (HPQ) 13.5% -3.2% 0.2% -0.4% IBM (IBM) 4.9% -7.6% -2.2% 3.9% Illumina 56.1% 16.2% 5.7% 13.8% Keysight Technologies (KEYS) n/a n/a 9.6% 6.4% Lumentum (LITE) n/a n/a 12.5% 9.8% Marvell Technology 1.9% -4.9% -6.7% 15.0% Medtronic (MDT) 8.0% 8.3% 3.1% 4.8% NCR Corporation (NCR) 6.9% -13.2% 3.8% 1.7% Oracle (ORCL) 3.7% 15.3% 1.5% 2.3% Philip Morris 12.7% -2.6% 1.1% 5.0% Thermo Fisher (TMO) 7.7% -3.7% 4.5% 5.9% Trimble (TRMB) 8.8% -15.3% 5.6% 6.5% Waters Corporation 6.9% -4.8% 0.1% 4.6%

Source: Author's Work And Consensus Estimates

As per the table above, the market consensus expects most of Venture Corporation's clients to deliver positive revenue growth for FY2019 and FY2020. It is also notable that some of the company's customers manage to deliver positive sales growth during the 2008-2009 Global Financial Crisis, which I attribute to the defensiveness of these clients' end markets. These include genome sequencing firm Illumina, medical device company Medtronic and database management company Oracle. Another handful of Venture Corporation's customers saw revenue declines of under -5% YoY in 2019, which include HP, Marvell, Philip Morris, Thermo Fisher and Waters Corporation.

Going forward, Venture Corporation is expected to achieve YoY revenue growth rates of +4.1% and +3.3% YoY for FY2019 and FY2020, according to consensus sell-side analyst estimates. This seems reasonable, considering its clients' revenue growth expectations in the next two years, as per the table above. That being said, I acknowledge the risk that a full-blown recession sets in and client orders as a whole drop drastically.

U.S.-China Trade Tensions Are A Double-Edged Sword

Trade tensions between the U.S. and China are both a blessing and a curse for Venture Corporation.

On one hand, Venture Corporation is expected to be a mid-to-long term beneficiary of clients potentially shifting their product sourcing and supply away from China to other markets. The company has the majority of its manufacturing facilities located in Southeast Asia, namely Malaysia and Singapore. It bought a building located at No. 6 Jalan Firma 1, Tebrau Industrial Estate, Johor Bahru, Johor, Malaysia in February 2019, which should further strengthen its manufacturing base in the country.

In January 2018, Venture Corporation acquired a freehold property in Silicon Valley located at 481 Cottonwood Drive also known as 1621 Barber Lane, Milpitas with the aim to "develop an ecosystem in the US to foster innovation and collaboration with the Group’s upstream and downstream business partners." Given that a significant number of its clients are U.S. companies, Venture Corporation is doing the right thing by locating manufacturing facilities close to its existing and potential customers.

On the other hand, a number of Venture Corporation's clients could be potentially delaying new orders and adopting a "wait-and-see" approach, given the uncertainty associated with U.S.-China trade tensions and the lackluster global economic outlook. The company's revenue is partly hurt by the fact while certain old existing products are phased out, new product launches are being held back by some customers.

Dividend Yield Provides Valuation Support

While I acknowledge that there could be earnings risk and share price volatility associated with Venture Corporation in the short term (but mitigated by new product launches by certain clients and diversified client base), investors are paid to wait with a 4.4% dividend yield. This is backed by a long dividend track record, with Venture Corporation having paid out dividends in every single year since 1993.

Venture Corporation's Historical Dividend Payment Track Record

Dividend Per Share Ex-Dividend Date Payment Date SGD 0.200 2019-09-05 2019-09-19 SGD 0.500 2019-05-10 2019-05-22 SGD 0.200 2018-09-05 2018-09-19 SGD 0.600 2018-05-17 2018-05-31 SGD 0.500 2017-05-15 2017-05-25 SGD 0.500 2016-05-05 2016-05-18 SGD 0.500 2015-05-05 2015-05-20 SGD 0.500 2014-05-05 2014-05-19 SGD 0.500 2013-05-02 2013-05-15 SGD 0.550 2012-05-03 2012-05-18 SGD 0.550 2011-05-11 2011-05-26 SGD 0.500 2010-05-06 2010-05-20 SGD 0.500 2009-04-30 2009-05-26 SGD 0.500 2008-05-05 2008-05-20 SGD 0.080 2007-08-22 2007-09-05 SGD 0.250 2007-05-04 2007-05-22 SGD 0.250 2007-05-04 2007-05-22 SGD 0.250 2006-05-03 2006-05-18 SGD 0.250 2006-05-03 2006-05-18 SGD 0.250 2005-05-05 2005-05-20 SGD 0.250 2005-05-05 2005-05-20 SGD 0.125 2004-05-05 2004-05-19 SGD 0.063 2004-05-05 2004-05-19 SGD 0.038 2003-05-29 2003-06-16 SGD 0.038 2003-05-29 2003-06-16 SGD 0.025 2002-05-23 2002-06-11 SGD 0.025 2002-05-23 2002-06-11 SGD 0.025 2001-06-14 2001-06-29 SGD 0.025 2001-06-14 2001-06-29 SGD 0.020 2000-06-27 2000-07-12 SGD 0.020 2000-06-27 2000-07-12 SGD 0.020 1999-06-23 1999-07-14 SGD 0.020 1999-06-23 1999-07-14 SGD 0.010 1998-06-24 1998-07-13 SGD 0.010 1998-06-24 1998-07-13 SGD 0.010 1997-06-25 1997-07-16 SGD 0.010 1997-06-25 1997-07-16 SGD 0.010 1996-06-11 1996-07-03 SGD 0.005 1996-06-11 1996-07-03 SGD 0.005 1995-06-07 1995-06-23 SGD 0.010 1995-06-07 1995-06-23 SGD 0.008 1994-06-20 1994-07-08 SGD 0.008 1993-04-26 1993-05-21

Source: Author's Work

Venture Corporation has maintained a minimum S$0.50 per share dividend payout since 2005, although it has no official stated dividend policy. The company has also been profitable and free cash flow positive in every year for the past year. Furthermore, net cash of approximately S$760 million as of end-2Q2019 currently accounts for approximately 16% of Venture Corporation's market capitalization and the company has remained in a net cash position since 2008.

There is also potential upside to Venture Corporation's 4.4% dividend yield based on a S$0.70 per share historical dividend. The company's 2018 dividend payout ratio was approximately 55%, but its dividend payout ratio has been as high as 100% in 2013 but no longer than 40%.

Valuation

Venture Corporation trades at 12.6 times consensus forward FY2019 P/E and 11.9 times consensus forward FY2020 P/E based on its share price of S$15.76 as of September 19, 2019. This represents a discount to the stock's historical 10-year forward average P/E of approximately 14 times.

Venture Corporation also offers a 4.4% trailing dividend yield. On July 12, 2019, the company spent close to S$600,000 repurchasing 40,000 shares or 0.01% of its outstanding shares at an average price of S$14.89 each.

Variant View

The key risk factors for Venture Corporation are a global economic slowdown leading to weaker client end-demand, a loss of production share to a competing supplier of the same product, pricing pressure from its clients, M&A activities involving its clients which could be a merger or a takeover by another company that could disrupt orders and a weaker-than-expected USD (customers payments) vis-a-vis SGD (reporting currency).

Disclosure: I am/we are long Venture corporation [VMS:SP]. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.