Structural Value Erosion At Medalist REIT

Medalist (MDRR) has the appearance of a value play with a 16% dividend yield and a market price that is over 50% below the initial capital raise. However, it looks much more like a value trap. There are structural inefficiencies and excessive waste which makes it difficult for this company to ever turn a profit. Over time, the seed capital will erode and MDRR will continually have to raise fresh capital at progressively lower prices.

Primary problems with MDRR

Subscale

Waste and inefficiencies

Hotels and retail in secondary and tertiary markets

Over time, the minimum viable size for a publicly traded company has increased. Sarbanes Oxley along with countless other regulations creates a baseline overhead cost. Large companies can absorb this cost as only a small or even immaterial portion of their revenues, but for small companies, the cost is considerable. Generally speaking, REITs have to get over $1B in assets to be of efficient scale. Those between $100mm and $1B are challenged by regulatory overhead costs but can overcome through strong management and operations.

At $20mm market cap and about $50mm in total assets, Medalist is too small. The overhead burden is destroying earnings.

$50mm of properties will simply have a tough time generating enough revenues to pay overhead while leaving enough for shareholders.

For Medalist, the problem is made substantially worse as they have extra layers of cost and waste built into their structure.

Some of the following information makes Medalist look like a dangerous investment, so I want to be very clear about where the info was obtained. All of it is from Medalist’s SEC filings including their prospectuses and their 10-Q. I did not do anything special to obtain the information. It is readily available to the public. The only reason it is not already broadly known is because MDRR is a $20mm market cap security so it does not have institutional analysts digging through their documents.

Well, we did some digging and found 4 major sources of waste

Inefficient capital raises Gifted shares Acquisition fees In-dealing property management

The bulk of MDRR’s capital was raised in a 2018 exempt offering with the details parsed below from the May 9 th 2019 prospectus.

“2018 Exempt Offering - We completed our initial exempt public offering pursuant to Section 3(b)(2) of the Securities Act on June 19, 2018, or our 2018 Exempt Offering, pursuant to which we issued an aggregate of 1,995,580 shares of our common stock and received approximately $17,952,310 in net proceeds. We have contributed the net proceeds of our 2018 Exempt Offering for units of limited partnership interest in our operating partnership, or OP Units. We utilized $15,118,756 of such proceeds to purchase our initial three Investments.”

These shares were issued at $10 each to investors, yet 1,995,580 shares only yielded net proceeds of $17,952,310. That is $8.99 of net proceeds per $10 share. Underwriters and other offering costs consumed fully 10% of investors money.

A similar ratio is observed in later offerings:

Shortly after the initial exempt offering, MDRR added new shares in its IPO.

“Initial Public Offering - We completed our initial registered public offering on Form S-11 on November 30, 2018, or our IPO, pursuant to which we issued an aggregate of 240,000 shares of our common stock and received approximately $1,838,727 in net proceeds. We have contributed the net proceeds of our IPO for OP Units. We utilized $250,176 of such proceeds to pay a cash dividend and $732,730 for general working capital purposes, including short-term advances to the Greensboro Hampton Inn to fund property improvements, with the remaining $855,821 kept as cash on hand. As of the date of this prospectus, we have 2,321,582 shares of common stock that are listed and traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market.”

$1,838,727 of net proceeds on 240,000 shares equals $7.66 a share. Some of this was a cost to underwriters and some of it was a concession to the market, likely because they would not have had buyer interest in trying to IPO at $10.

From the same May 9th 2019 prospectus:

“We are offering 1,666,667 shares of our common stock, par value $0.01 per share, in this offering. Our common stock is listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol “MDRR.” On May 8, 2019, the last reported sale price of our common stock was $6.00 per share.”

So from $10 initial capital raise in June of 2018, MDRR has already fallen to $6.00 a share in May of 2019. This round of capital raising drives the price even lower to a public offering price of $4.80.

Source: prospectus

Again, the underwriters took a large cut of $0.384 a share or 8% of capital raised.

Much of the initial investor’s $10 a share has been diluted away at this point, but the dilution goes beyond progressively lower issuance prices and underwriter fees; management gifted themselves some shares.

“On August 31, 2018, the Company’s Board of Directors approved a grant of 80,000 shares of Common Shares to two employees of the Manager who also serve as directors of the Company and a grant of 6,000 Common Shares to the Company’s three independent directors. The effective date of the grants was December 4, 2018, the date on which the registration of the Equity Incentive Plan, as described below, shares was effective. The Common Shares granted vest immediately, but will be restricted for six months by a lock-up agreement associated with the Company’s sale of its Common Shares on November 27, 2018. In addition, the Plan includes other restrictions on the sale of shares issued under the Plan. Because the Common Shares vest immediately, the fair value of the grants, or $790,340, was recorded to expense on the effective date of the grant. The fair value of the grants was determined by the market price of the Company’s Common Shares on the effective date of the grant.”

$790,340 is an enormous grant of share compensation for a company with a market cap of $20mm.

Starting in a deep hole

A skilled manager with a good eye for real estate can make good money investing in real estate. It is much harder, however, to turn a profit when only a portion of invested capital goes to actual acquisitions.

Between the underwriter’s fees and the equity grants to management, about 15% of invested capital is gone or diluted away before a penny is even invested in properties.

When you invest $0.85 in a property it is very hard to get $1.00 out. Even if these MDRR guys are great at selecting real estate to buy, that is a tall ask. If we add in the dilution from the progressively lower price equity raises, it is significantly less than $0.85 of invested capital that is going to properties.

Investors are starting in a very deep hole here, but even after the capital raising expenses, there are more layers of expenses tacked on.

Source: Prospectus

Each time MDRR makes an acquisition, it pays its external manager 2% of the acquisition cost. So rather than 85 cents of the dollar getting invested it is 83 cents.

Thus far, we have only covered the underwriting and dilutive expenses that occurred prior to capital raise proceeds getting invested. There are also substantial costs that occur on a running basis.

The external manager gets a base fee of 0.125% monthly or 150 basis points annually.

3% of property revenues are paid as a fee to Shockoe Properties which acts as the manager for the retail properties (3 of MDRR’s 4).

Shockoe Properties is fully owned by Dodson Properties, a company in which William Elliot (one of the co-heads of the external manager) owns a 6.32% interest.

As far as I can tell, this conflict of interest was properly disclosed and is fully legal (I have no legal expertise, I just want to make it clear that I am not accusing MDRR of doing anything illegal).

3% is approximately normal for property management fees, I would just worry that this property manager was selected due to its affiliation with Elliot rather than its expertise.

Putting it together

The subscale size in combination with layers of waste makes it very difficult to overcome the overhead to turn a profit. In the prospectus MDRR put out financials for the year ended 12/31/18. These are both the actuals in the left column and the pro forma in the right column.

Source: prospectus

The actual shows a loss to shareholders of $1.39 a share. This is a REIT so to be fair we should definitely add back depreciation and amortization. Adding back the $2,043,323 of D&A results in a net loss of $700,000 or -$0.35 a share.

Some of this was a timing issue as properties were acquired mid period and hadn’t fully cashflowed, so let us look at the pro forma to see what it looks like if the properties were there for the full year.

A net loss of $2.78mm with $2.27mm of D&A added back results in a loss of $509,988. Diluted over 3.6mm shares this is a loss of -$0.14 a share.

Things have not improved in 2019 as seen in the 2Q19 10-Q below.

Source: 10-Q

In 2Q19, MDRR had a net loss of $1.05mm or $496,000 after adding back D&A. That is -$0.14 a share.

The pace of loss has accelerated from 14 cents/year to 14 cents/quarter in the 2nd quarter. What happened?

It looks like the hotel asset is struggling as it lost over 20% of its revenue year over year. Hotels in general are a tough business right now and this particular hotel could be even more challenged as it is in a secondary location (or tertiary depending on where you draw the cutoffs) and very low end.

Source: Prospectus

Most REITs have RevPAR around $120 to $220, whereas this Hampton Inn has a RevPAR of about $80 as seen below.

Source: prospectus

Note that occupancy has steadily declined from 79% in 2014 to about 67.7% in 2018. It appears to have declined further in 2Q19 as revenues are down 20% from 2Q18.

The rest of MDRR’s assets are not any more impressive.

Source: prospectus

In August of 2019, MDRR bought a 4 th property which looks similar in type and size to the above retail assets.

Shopping centers in secondary and tertiary markets are not assets that publicly traded REITs will usually buy because they are often dependent on specific sources of demand. If a factory shuts down in these small cities, the entire area, along with the shopping centers risks blight . Wheeler REIT has made secondary and tertiary city shopping centers its focus and things have not gone well.

MDRR is positioned similarly to where Wheeler was shortly after its IPO - Subscale and drowning in overhead. Wheeler had to issue massive amounts of equity at extremely dilutive prices to try to grow its way out, and we see a similar path for MDRR.

Is it shortable?

I am quite confident that MDRR will have a negative total return which makes it a short candidate, but there is an impediment to shorting which gives me pause.

It is currently marked as hard to borrow with a 12% cost of carry.

The hard to borrow cost would eat up a good portion of the potential gains, so I don’t see a short being worth the risk at this time. Hard to borrow costs can vary between platforms. The 12% is based on E-Trade. If there is a different broker with a substantially cheaper borrowing cost, a short becomes significantly more viable.

There are plenty of greatly discounted high yielding stocks in the hotel and retail space. I see no reason to stretch for a subscale startup when similar or greater discounts can be found with established and well managed companies in these areas. If I’m looking for retail exposure I would much rather go with Macerich (MAC) or Brixmor (BRX). If I’m looking for hotel exposure, Hersha Hospitality (HT) and RLJ Lodging (RLJ) offer both a better value proposition and superior management.

Don’t be fooled by MDRR’s 16% dividend yield. Every penny of that is just a return of capital raised through equity issuance. Negative FFO and negative AFFO does not support any dividend.

