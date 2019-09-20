ETJ: Hedge Yourself Against Economic Volatility With This CEF

Over much of the course of this year, we have seen a growing amount of uncertainty about the future of the economy. This uncertainty has been reflected in the markets, which have been very volatile. Indeed, anyone that has watched the performance of the S&P 500 since early May would attest to this. If we include the performance that we saw in the fourth quarter of 2018, then this uncertainty becomes even more apparent. As such, it may be a good idea to begin hedging your portfolio and accumulating assets that should perform well regardless of what happens in the broader economy. One of the easiest ways to do this is by purchasing shares of the Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (ETJ), which is a closed-end fund that is specifically designed to deliver a reasonable amount of income to its investors no matter what the broader market does.

The Volatile Markets

The overall performance of the market, as measured by the S&P 500 index (SPY), has been all over the place in the past year, with fairly steep declines in the fourth quarter of 2018 and again in May and late July. Each time, the index fairly quickly recovered its losses, but this certainly could have been nerve-wracking for some investors:

There were a couple reasons given for the periods of decline. In the fourth quarter of 2018, the concern was that the Federal Reserve would continue its rate hike program, and since the economy has added so much debt in recent years, that it will be unable to afford higher rates. In May and again July, market participants were concerned that the trade tensions between the United States and China would greatly curtail corporate profits. Curiously though, we rarely hear about the growing amount of economic indicators that point to the probability of a near-term recession. If these indicators prove to be correct and a recession does occur within the next 12 to 18 months, it would certainly result in a bigger market decline than we have seen thus far.

One indicator of a near-term recession is an inverted yield curve. This is when the interest rate on short-term debt is higher than the interest rate on long-term debt. Whenever this happens, it is a sure sign that the bond markets expect rates to be lower in the future than they are now, which is something that would ultimately be true if the Federal Reserve cuts rates in response to a recession. The yield curve inverted back at the end of August, with the 2-year Treasury trading at a higher interest rate than the 10-year Treasury. The 3-month Treasury has been trading with a higher yield curve than the 10-year for about three months now. Historically, every time that the yield curve inverted a recession began within an average of 18 months. While there is always a chance that this time will be different, the fact that this indicator has a 100% accuracy rate historically means that we definitely want to pay attention to it.

We also see some signs of impending economic trouble coming out of the manufacturing sector. In fact, as CNBC reports, the U.S. manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index was 49.9 in August. A number below 50 indicates that this sector of the economy is contracting. This is the first time that this measure was below 50 since September 2009, during the last recession. In addition, during the month of August, new orders received by manufacturers dropped the most in 10 years. This is a very clear sign that the strength that the economy has been enjoying for the past decade has begun to wane.

American consumers are also expecting that a recession will hit sometime within the next year. According to ABC News:

Ratings of the U.S. economy overall, 56% positive, are down from 65% last fall in this poll, produced for ABC by Langer Research Associates. Most ominously, 60% see a recession as very or somewhat likely in the next year. That's within sight of the 69% who said so in November 2007, in advance of the Great Recession.

Thus, we have not really seen consumers in general this negative on the economy since just before the last recession. Perhaps more ominously, there are signs that consumers have begun to act on their beliefs of an impending recession. This data comes via Bank of America (BAC), which showed that retail sales dropped 0.5% in August, which reversed July's 0.9% gain and represented the largest drop in 2019:

Source: Zero Hedge

When we consider that a majority of consumers expect that the economy will enter a recession within the next year, there is reason to believe that this cutback in spending will continue. As consumer spending makes up the largest portion of economy activity in the United States, this cutback in spending would have a noticeable impact on corporate profits, which would likely drive down stock prices and be emblematic of a recession.

The takeaway from all this is that it would be wise for investors to position themselves to ride out a recession even if such preparations ultimately prove to be unnecessary. Let us now discuss how ETJ can help you do that.

About The Fund

According to the fund's web page, the Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has the stated goal of providing current income and gains, with a secondary objective of delivering capital appreciation. This is an objective that is quite similar to that of most equity income funds, including many of Eaton Vance's own offerings. The thing that truly differentiates this fund from its competitors is the strategy that it uses to achieve this objective. Basically, the fund invests its money into a portfolio of common stocks that is somewhat similar to the S&P 500 index. It then purchases out-of-the-money put options against the index and pays for these options by selling out-of-the-money call options with the same term. This is an options strategy known as a collar because it effectively limits the range of possible positive or negative returns to the values between the two option strike prices. We will discuss what this means in just a few minutes.

As just mentioned, the fund's portfolio of common equities is quite similar to the S&P 500 index. We can see that quite clearly by looking at the 10 largest holdings in the fund:

Source: Eaton Vance

As we can clearly see, several of the largest positions in ETJ are the same as the largest position in the index. These stocks include Microsoft (MSFT), Amazon (AMZN), Apple (AAPL), and JPMorgan Chase (JPM). It is, however, not completely identical to the index. For comparison purposes, here are the 10 largest positions in the S&P 500 index:

Source: State Street

The goal of ETJ's portfolio seems to be to get reasonably close to the performance of the broader market index while collecting a higher dividend yield. This makes some sense given the fund's goal of delivering income to its investors, as the yield of the S&P 500 index is only a very disappointing 1.80%.

As my regular readers on the topic of closed-end funds could no doubt attest to, I generally do not like to see any individual holding in a fund account for more than 5% of the fund's portfolio. This is because this is approximately the level at which that holding begins to expose the portfolio as a whole to idiosyncratic risk. Idiosyncratic, or company-specific, risk is that risk which any financial asset possesses that is independent of the market as a whole. This is the risk that we aim to eliminate through diversification. Thus, the concern here is that some event may occur that causes the price of a given asset to decline when the rest of the companies in the portfolio do not, and if that asset has too high of a weighting in the portfolio, then it will pull the fund down with it. As we can see above, there is one company (Microsoft) that occupies a weighting of more than 5% in the fund. Thus, shareholders in the fund do have some exposure to this individual company, although the options collar should offset this somewhat.

The reason why ETJ could add some protection to your portfolio in the event of an economic downturn is because of that options collar that it maintains on the S&P 500. Basically, should the market fall too much, then it will exercise the put option to prevent the fund from losing too much money, and it will therefore not decline anywhere near as much as the market. In fact, as I have discussed before, ETJ was the only closed-end fund to deliver a positive return in 2008 as a result of this strategy. The fund also held up very well during the fourth quarter of 2018, which was another very bad time for the markets. The fund's strategy does have a downside though and that is that the call option that it sells limits its upside in rapidly rising markets. Thus, this is not a fund that you really want to be invested in during strong and growing economies. However, considering the amount of negative economic data that we are seeing today, it may still make some sense to begin building a position as a hedge.

Distributions

As the stated goal of the fund is to provide a current income to its investors, we might expect it to boast a respectable distribution yield. This is indeed the case as the fund's monthly distribution of $0.076 per share gives the fund a distribution yield of 9.72% at the current market price. This does compare reasonably well to what other equity income funds are paying out, so there is certainly no reason to be upset at the fund for this reason.

One thing that may concern potential investors is that a substantial percentage of the fund's distributions are classified as return of capital. We can see this clearly here:

Source: Fidelity Investments

The reason why this may be concerning is that a return of capital distribution can be a sign that a fund is not earning enough money from its investments to cover its distributions and is therefore returning its investors' own money back to them. A scenario like this is ultimately unsustainable because the fund would eventually run out of money to distribute. However, there are other things that can cause a distribution to be classified as a return of capital including the distribution of received option premiums and the distribution of unrealized capital gains. The important thing to watch is whether or not the distributions are destructive to net asset value. As we can see here, while the actual amount has bounced around, the fund has overall been able to maintain its net asset value over the past year:

Source: Morningstar

Thus, it does not appear that the fund's distributions are destructive to its net asset value. Therefore, investors should just enjoy receiving the tax-advantaged income.

Valuation

As is always the case, it is critical that we do not overpay for any asset in our portfolios, including closed-end funds that we are using as a hedge. This is because overpaying for any asset is a surefire way to ensure that we generate sub-optimal returns from that asset. In the case of a closed-end fund like ETJ, the usual way to value it is by looking at the fund's net asset value. Net asset value is the current market value of all of the fund's assets minus any outstanding debt. It is therefore the amount that the fund's common shareholders would receive if the fund were immediately shut down and liquidated.

Ideally, we want to purchase shares of a fund when we can acquire them at a price that is less than the net asset value. This is because such a scenario essentially means that we are acquiring shares of the fund for less than they are actually worth. Unfortunately, this is not currently the case with this fund. As of September 18, 2019 (the latest date for which data was available as of the time of writing), the fund had a net asset value of $9.26 per share. However, the fund currently trades for $9.38 per share, so it sells at a 1.30% premium to net asset value. As we can see in the chart above, the fund traded at a discount until fairly recently, which could indicate a growing interest in using this fund as a hedge for the reasons discussed in this article. Ordinarily, I would not recommend buying any fund at a premium and would suggest waiting until it swings to a discount before buying. In this case though, it may make some sense to pay the premium since you are essentially paying a little bit for the insurance against a market downturn or recession.

Conclusion

In conclusion, there are certainly some reasons to be concerned that a recession will occur before the end of 2020 and the amount of data predicting such continues to increase. As such, it makes sense to take steps to protect your hard-earned money from the market downturn that would accompany such an event. One way to accomplish this goal and earn a nice yield in the process is by investing in the Eaton Vance Diversified Equity Income Fund. Unfortunately, the market appears to be thinking the same way and has bid the fund up to a premium, but it might be worth paying the premium to obtain the insurance that the fund provides.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ETJ. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.