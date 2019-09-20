Why China Could Be Tesla's Undoing

With Model 3 sales falling in the US, the additional losses booked in China should lead to a 2020 net loss of -$3.3bn. Financing should be inevitable by Q1 2020 end.

There are over 27 new EVs scheduled to launch by 2020 end, the majority of which will head to China. Tesla could see its undoing in a market with such fierce competition.

Tesla's new China factory is slated to produce the Model 3 by 2019 end. Chinese demand for the Model 3 has been weak and 2020 China losses should be -$490m.

Tesla's China Ambitions Are Mistimed and Misguided

Tesla (TSLA) is preparing to start Model 3 production at its Shanghai Gigafactory 3 (GF3) by year-end and Tesla fans are excited about China becoming the EV maker's next pillar of growth. China is the world's largest EV market and, by producing its cars locally, Tesla can avoid high import tariffs and enjoy the benefits of cheaper labor and component costs.

Tesla has also received yet-unseen, powerful support from China's government, which has allowed Tesla not only to be the first foreign carmaker to own 100% of its Chinese operations but also lined up domestic banks to lend Tesla over a half a billion dollars to help finance the GF3's build-out.

My view is that the GF3 project is badly timed, given what looks like a long-term slump in Chinese auto demand (see figures 1 & 2 below) and possibly misguided, as locally producing the Model 3 - an electric sedan - appears out of whack with market needs: Chinese consumers' preference for SUVs has gone from 17% of the passenger car sales in 2013 to 43% so far this year (locally made SUVs plus imported SUVs), according to Marklines data. Aside from Porsche, most car makers launching EVs in China over the next 2 years will be introducing electric SUVs and cross-overs.

This report highlights how risky Tesla's rapid launch into the Chinese market will be and how its commitment of $2bn in investments for GF3 may ultimately have to be written off, as Tesla fails to pay a $315m tax bill mandated by the Chinese government by 2023 end (see Section-4). The analysis in this report is divided into the following sections, by major topic:

Section-1: China's Low Demand for The Tesla Model 3

Section-2: GF3-Made Model 3 Factory Price Should Be $35,000

Section-3: GF3 Should Generate $490m in Net Losses in 2020

Section-4: EV Competition In China Will Intensify From 2020

Section-5: Why China May Wind Up Owning Tesla's GF3

Section-6: GF3 Earnings Drag Should Lead to -$3.3bn Net Loss in 2020

Section-1: China's Low Demand for Tesla's Model 3

China's Auto Market Looks Set For a Long-Term Decline

The Chinese auto market has been in a slump that doesn't appear to be short-lived. Since 2004, China's passenger car market has grown by 871% to 24.1m vehicles in 2018. As a long-time auto analyst, this is the fastest growth of any country's auto market that I've seen in such a short time. But it appears like all the Chinese who could afford to buy a car have done so for now, as passenger vehicle sales have declined for the past 14 consecutive months on a year-over-year basis - something else I've never seen before. Figure-1 is a chart of overall passenger car sales, while figure-2 is a chart of sales trends in China among Tesla's arch rivals: Audi, BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY), and Daimler-Benz (OTCPK:DDAIF). Both charts look there could be more downside ahead.

Figure-1: China's Monthly Passenger Vehicle Sales

Source: Marklines data

Figure-2: China Sales Among Tesla's Key Rivals

Source: Marklines data

Tesla's Tepid Model 3 Sales In China - Normal Months Sales Under 2K

Since its first full shipments to China arrived in March, Tesla Model 3 sales have been weaker than those in the US and Europe, with average monthly sales of only 3,227 units, according to data from JL Warren Capital. Stripping out the end-of-quarter months of March and June - when deliveries tend to surge at Tesla - the average monthly sales for April, May, July and August have come to only 1,888 Model 3s. By contrast, the average sales during the same months were 12,650 units in the US and 3,878 units in the EU.

As can be seen in Figure-3, the Model 3's burst rate since being launched in China lags behind that of Europe and especially that of the US (note that the "burst rates" in each country are calculated from the first month of sales that surpassed 1,000 units).

Figure-3: Model 3 Burst Rate in China Lags the US & EU

Source: InsideEVs; TMC; & JL Warren

Furthermore, the launch of the Model 3 in China has done little to bring Tesla's share of the local EV market close to that of around 20% at local brands like BYD (OTCPK:BYDDF) and BAIC Motor (see Figure-4). BYD's Yuan SUV and BAIC's Senova D50 sedan are priced at roughly $20,000 and are China's best-selling EV models this year. For Chinese in search of an EV, both appear to be in the right price range: average sales since March, when the Model 3 went on sale in full force, have been 9,413 units for SAIC's Senova and 6,251 units for BYD's Yuan. While I don't see these two models as competition for Tesla in China, they do show that, even at half the price of a Model 3, local makers have yet to reach the 12,500 units/month range of sales targeted by Tesla for GF3.

Figure-4: Share of China's EV Market: Tesla Vs BYD & BAIC Motor

Source: Marklines & JL Warren

Section-2: GF3-Made Model 3 Factory Price Should Be $35,000

Some may think that the steep import tariff of 15% - along with extra costs for shipping and handling - might be pricing Tesla's Model 3 out of the market at the moment, but this doesn't explain the fact that other luxury cars from Audi, BMW, and Daimler-Benz sell at prices as high or higher than the Model 3, yet generate much larger volumes.

Figure-5 shows the top-selling luxury brands in China, ranked by average monthly sales volumes this year.

Key point of focus: there are three brands (Audi Q5L, BMW X3, and Mercedes-Benz GLC; all SUVs) that are priced 19% more than the imported Model 3 SR+, yet have average monthly sales volumes over four times that of the SR+.

To me, this is a clear sign that either (a) wealthy Chinese might value luxury European brands more or (b) prefer SUVs more than sedans, if not both. Introducing the Model Y SUV first may have been the correct move for Tesla, given the market preferences for SUVs both in the US and China.

Figure-5: China's Top Luxury Brands Vs Model 3 (Prices & Volumes)

Source: Marklines, JL Warren, & company data; *Note: Imported Model 3 price comes with free Autopilot, while made-in-China version is without Autopilot; made-in-China monthly volume estimate is 150,000 of GF3 annual capacity divided by 12 months; ** NIO ES6 is average monthly volume since going on sales in May.

The current pre-order price of the Model 3 SR+ in China is 328,000 yuan ($46,336), which excludes Autopilot, while the price of the imported SR+ ($51,408) includes the $4,054 Autopilot option for free, so there's only a $1,018 premium to the imported version.

Tesla is obviously keeping the pre-order price of the upcoming made-in-China SR+ roughly the same as the imported version in order to sell as many imports as possible until GF3 is fully up and running. How much the price comes down once GF3 launches production is the key question. But in order sell an average 12,500 Model 3s/month, here are some important points to consider from the data in Figure-5 above (which I feel speaks volumes about how much Model 3 prices need to be reduced):

Audi & Benz Similar Price, Yet 3.8x Model 3 Volumes: If the Audi A4 and Mercedes-Benz C Class have starting prices of $42,381 to $43,511, yet sell an average of over 13,000 units per month, it's difficult to imagine the made-in-China Model 3 not coming down to similar price levels if GF3 needs to sell as much per month. This already implies an 8% price cut. Model 3 May Have Tougher Competition From European SUVs: More signs that the Model 3 is mismatched for the Chinese market is strong sales of European SUVs like the BMW X3 and Benz GLC, which cost around $55,447 on average, or 20% more than the Model 3 SR+. Despite their higher price tags, these European SUVs have sold on average 10,000 units/month this year, versus the Model 3's average of only 3,227/month since arriving in full supply last March. If the Model 3 SR+ is cheaper and Tesla has such high brand value in China, why is it selling only one-third of much higher priced gasoline-engine SUVs?

These two key points lead me to believe that, in order for GF3 to sell its 12,500 Model 3s of monthly output, the made-in-China Model 3 SR+ will require a final price tag of $40,000 at the most, including the 13% value-added tax (VAT). This means that Tesla's actual shipment price from GF3, before the 13% VAT, will come to only $35,398, which is 9% lower than SR+ price of $38,990 in the US. Any higher price than this would risk a shortfall in monthly sales volume, which would negatively impact Tesla, as GF3 needs to produce 12,500 units/month in order to cover fixed costs.

By my estimates, the SR+ made at Fremont is unprofitable, with gross losses of around $2,705 per unit without options. At my estimated factory price of $35,398 for the Model 3 made at GF3, there could be a small gross profit/unit of $800 at full production, given the lower labor and component costs in China. However, I see a 3% price cut in both Q3 and Q4 2020 as inevitable, since European and Japanese rivals will heavily market their new locally made EVs. This should weigh further on earnings and make 2021 an even tougher year to generate profits once the GF3-made Model 3 enters full production.

Section-3: GF3 Should Generate $490m in Net Losses in 2020

By making the Model 3 SR+ locally in China, Tesla will avoid the steep 40% import tariffs that are set to be levied on all US imported cars from December. The cost of labor and locally sourced components are also much cheaper. Figure-6 shows my estimates for GF3's earnings next year.

Figure-6: Tesla GF3 Earnings Forecasts For 2020

Source: Author's forecasts; Exchange rate used: RMB 7.07/$

There are dozens of assumptions used in this model (please feel free to question any of them), but below are the ones with the biggest impact on earnings:

Production Ramp: While Tesla has stated in its quarterly Update Letters that Model 3 production at GF3 would start later this year, there is speculation that this could be delayed, even among some Tesla bulls (example here). I'm expecting a token sum to be made in Q4 and then mimic the Fremont ramp of the Model 3 from Q1 2020. This is fair in my view, given that Tesla has the "production hell" experience of the Model 3 ramp in Fremont under its belt, albeit one disadvantage might be that GF3 line workers don't have any experience assembling EVs. From Q4 onwards, I assume 100% utilization of GF3's annual capacity of 150,000 units or 37,500 per quarter. Under this assumption, 2020 output should come to 67,976 Model 3s. Price Cuts in Q3 and Q4 2020: Given the onslaught of new EV launches by rival European and Japanese carmakers in China next year (see Section-4 below), I assume that Tesla has no choice but to lower its shipment price by 3% in both Q3 and Q4 of 2020. This will weigh on profitability just as the Model 3 reaches full production at GF3. Fixed Costs: Assuming 4,000 factory workers at wages of $23,628/year; 1,000 administrative workers at $30,000/year; R&D at 5% of sales; and depreciation at $467m (69% of capex), manufacturing fixed costs plus SG&A should come to $740m in 2020. Key Component Costs: I referred to Munro & Associates' estimates of key component costs for things like the battery pack and powertrain. While Munro has pegged the Model 3's 75 kWh battery pack at $13,331, the SR+ should have a lower-powered pack of only 62 kWh and cost $11,214, by my estimates. The powertrain, excluding the battery pack, should, therefore, cost $4,500, based on Munro & Associates' calculations. These costs from the Munro report are displayed nicely in this YouTube video from 13:04. I reduce variable costs per unit by 5% in Q3 and by 10% in Q4, as the Model 3 reaches full production of 37,500 units/quarter. GF3 Capex at $680m in 2020: Tesla has committed to spending RMB 14.1bn ($2bn) in capex over four years in China (page 31 of Q2 10-Q). I'm estimating that 34% of this amount will be spent in 2020 in order to reach phase-1's goal of 150,000 vehicles in annual capacity as swiftly as possible, especially since the Model Y is expected to be launched in the 2H of 2021. The depreciation of these investments is estimated by using the same depreciation to capex ratios seen at Tesla over the four quarters from Q3 2017, during which the Model 3 was ramped up in the US. Capex peaked at $1.1bn in Q3 2017 and slowly came down, as depreciation gradually rose with the Model 3's ramp up.

Size of GF3 Indicates 300,000 Units of Maximum Annual Capacity

While phase-1 of GF3 aims for 150,000 in annual production capacity, Elon Musk implied at last March's Model Y unveil that, when complete, GF3 should be as big as Fremont and GF1, implying 500,000 units of annual capacity (here). This seems excessive to me, as it's doubtful that the Model 3 can sell even half of that amount - without substantial price cuts - and my view is that the Model Y will simply cannibalize most of the Model 3 sales upon its launch in 2021.

But 500,000 units of annual capacity itself seems impossible, given the size of land on which GF3 sits. Tesla only secured 210 acres of land for GF3 in Shanghai (here). The only vehicle assembly plant of similar size is Fiat Chrysler's (FCAU) Belvidere, Illinois plant, where the Jeep Cherokee is made. That plot of land is slightly over 280 acres (here). Annual capacity there is 333,000, according to Marklines, so it's difficult to see Tesla squeezing out more than this out of a smaller facility. There would have to be available land nearby to build another Gigafactory if capacity were to be raised to 500,000 units per year.

Local Sourcing Of Battery Cells Should Leave GF1 With Excess Capacity

Another puzzling issue about Tesla's GF3 plans is that it appears as though Tesla might source batteries locally from LG Chem's Nanjing plant (here). While this would certainly reduce currency exposure that would entail from importing packs from Gigafactory 1 (GF1) in Nevada, it begs the question of how Tesla plans to fully utilize GF1's burgeoning capacity. As of March-end, I confirmed with Panasonic (OTCPK:PCRFY) that battery cell output was at 24 GWh/year, or 68% of capacity (see details in this Seeking Alpha report). GF1's 35GWh/year in annual capacity is scheduled to be worth 500,000 units of Model 3 output. But if Tesla only produces 317,506 units at Fremont this year - 1H 2019 output of 135,506 plus 7,000/week for the 2H - this would peg GF1's capacity utilization at only 64% (in the auto industry, anything lower than 80% utilization is seen as inefficient). I expect more drama in the ongoing squabble between Tesla and Panasonic if production at Fremont doesn't rise in 2020.

Currency Sensitivity: Yuan Devaluation Is A Key Risk

For at least the first half of 2020, it appears as though key components like the powertrain and interior systems will be shipped to GF3 from the US (see this link), if all runs smoothly. By my estimates, this amounts to roughly 25% of the made-in-China Model 3's component costs. If the US dollar weakens relative to the Chinese yuan, this would be a boost to profits, as 25% of the US dollar-based input costs come down.

However, if the Chinese yuan abruptly depreciates - year to date, it's down 3% to 11-year lows versus the US dollar - this could present currency risks. By my estimates, every 5% change in the yuan/$ rate would impact gross profit margins by 120 basis points, or roughly $2,845/unit. While I'm no currency expert, there are those who believe that the yuan will be devalued, (much like the Mexican peso in 1994 and Asian currencies in 1997), given the twin deficits that China is running and dwindling US dollar reserves. This view is best argued by Hayman Capital's Kyle Bass in this excellent interview from Real Vision (here) for those who are interested.

Section-4: EV Competition In China Will Intensify From 2020

According to Electric Vehicle Database - a website with the most detailed and comprehensive list of upcoming new EV launches - there are over 30 new EV launches scheduled between the end of this year and 2021. From later this year through 2020, there are approximately 27 new EVs set to be released, ranging from luxury models to "economical" EVs. These new models will impact not only the Model 3 production ramp next year but also the roll-out of the Model Y in 2021, as the 2020 new EVs hit full production in 2021.

The Volkswagen Group (OTCPK:VWAGY) is possibly the biggest threat to Tesla in China. In a May presentation (here), VW showed a table of their expected global EV sales growing to over 500,000 in 2020, from over 100,000 units this year. As can be seen in figure-7, the bulk of the new models are slated to be sold in Europe and China. If the chart in figure-5 represents roughly a 60%/40% split between Europe and China for these new models, VW could see roughly 200,000 EV sales in China next year. Its two joint-venture plants in China are scheduled to begin EV production next year, which will allow VW the benefits of avoiding 15% tariffs and lower production costs. Having been in China since 1978, VW also has an immensely broader sales network than Tesla does.

Figure-7: VW Group's 2020 EV Sales Forecasts

Source: Company

Tesla fans will undoubtedly sneer at the thought of any disruption by rival EV makers to the Model 3 and Y's upward trajectory in China. But take a look at NIO (NIO) - hailed by some as the "Tesla of China" - which launched its new electric SUV, the ES6, in May. The ES6 is still in its production ramp-up phase but outsold Tesla's Model X by 2.4x in July and 4.8x in August (see figure-8). These are not significant volumes compared to the Model 3, but if NIO has the ability to inflict this much pain on Tesla's Model X sales in China, it is somewhat daunting to think of the impact that VW's new EVs will have on the ramp-up of GF3's Model 3 next year.

Figure-8: NIO's ES6 SUV Starting To Outsell Tesla's Model X

Source: NIO & JL Warren Capital

Section-5: Why China May Wind Up Owning Tesla's GF3

Reading through Tesla's agreement with the Chinese government for GF3's land grant will raise more than a few eyebrows among both Tesla shareholders and Tesla bears (Exhibit 10.2 in Tesla's Q2 2019 10-Q). First, in case there were any doubts, Article 51 of the agreement lays out who has the last word in the event of any dispute:

The formation, validity, interpretation, performance and dispute resolution of this Contract shall be governed by PRC laws and Shanghai municipal regulations and rules."

With that in mind, here is the single most astounding clause in this contract, which Tesla signed off on: by December 12, 2023, Tesla has agreed to pay 2.23bn yuan ($315m) in taxes, on a mandated 75bn yuan ($10.6bn) of revenues. Assuming that GF3's corporate tax rate in China is 20% (the rate is 15% for strategic industries like EVs and 25% for non-strategic industries), this implies GF3 must make at least $1.6bn in pre-tax profits by 2023. What is more astounding is that there is no automaker in the world - with the exception of Ferrari (RACE) - who has recently generated anything close to a 15% pre-tax margin. And keep in mind that GF3's limited size makes it physically impossible to produce much more than 300,000 units. If the average shipment price were $33,000, GF3 would have to produce 321,202 vehicles in order to meet the $10.6bn revenue target mandated by the contract. If the price dropped to $30,000, Tesla would need output of 353,333 units. This is physically impossible given GF3's size, as explained in Section-3.

This alone is enough for any Tesla bear to place their bets on who will ultimately own GF3. But there is the possibility that Tesla can foot some or all of this $315m tax bill from the 13% VAT proceeds from Model 3 retail sales. Even if the Model 3 average shipment price were $35,000, at 150,000 units in annual shipments by 2023, VAT alone would generate $683m in taxes.

But looking at the fine print, it doesn't look that way: Article 20 in the agreement appears to state that total taxes for reaching target production "will be no less than RMB 2,230 million per year, with annual taxes per square meter no less than RMB 2,500". The contract appears to tie tax revenues to GF3 land area, on a tax per-square meter basis. Same goes for the RMB 75bn ($10.6) in revenues and RMB 14bn ($2bn) in capex. Who in the global auto industry would commit to a plan that mandates reaching 15% pre-tax margins by making electric vehicles?

Not only is it an impossible goal to reach, in my opinion, but Tesla will have to invest $2bn in GF3 and hire 6,000 workers while trying to reach this unattainable goal. And this is where one wonders what Elon Musk was thinking: if Tesla cannot renegotiate these draconian terms and fails to pay the Chinese government $315m in taxes by 2023 end, it will have no choice but to write off its $2bn investment in GF3, an amount equal to 38% of June-end shareholders' equity.

In case there is any doubt about how close to impossible it is for Tesla to satisfy the Chinese government's terms, here are some of the recent milestones among the world's most profitable auto makers:

BMW's recent peak margin for its Automotive Division was 9.3% in 2017. Daimler's Mercedes Benz unit attained a recent peak operating margin of 9.5% in 2015. Toyota Motor's Auto Division generated 9.4% operating margins in FY2015. Subaru, the world's most profitable passenger car maker, generated peak automotive operating margins of 18% in FY2015. And finally, Ferrari's peak since listing was last year, with a 2018 operating margin of 24%.

Of course, it is conceivable that the terms of the agreement could be re-negotiated if China sees this in its best interests. However, as things stand, Tesla will most likely not be able to pay the mandated tax bill of $315m by 2023, which could trigger a write-down of its $2bn investment in GF3. By signing off on these lofty terms, Tesla has put shareholder capital at risk, which seems irresponsible if not downright foolhardy, in my view.

Section-6: GF3 Earnings Drag Should Lead to -$3.3bn Net Loss in 2020

In order to incorporate GF3 into my outlook, it took a full revamping of my earnings model, which was quite arduous. I expect most Tesla analysts on Wall Street are likely doing the same, as China will be the key factor in how good or bad 2020 earnings will be, or whether Tesla can even survive. My new estimates are displayed in figures-9 and 10 below. Before going into my main assumptions though, this quote below by Elon Musk on Q2's conference call is worth a look, as it is a telling example of how he already sees GF3 as a large drag on 2020 earnings:

Yeah, I think we'll - demand in Q3 will exceed Q2. It has thus far, and I think we'll see some acceleration of that. So - and then, I think Q4 will be, I think very strong. So, we expect that quarter-over-quarter improvements. I think Q1 next year will be tough. I think Q3 or Q4 will be good, Q1 will be tough. Q2 will be not as bad, but still tough. And then I see like Q3 and Q4 next year will be incredible. Elon Musk; Q2 2019 conference call

In case it isn't clear, Q1 and Q2 of next year will be tough, according to Musk. And the reason he said that, in my opinion, is that he already knows just how heavy the start-up costs at GF3 will be in the 1H of 2020. However, pointing to a V-shaped recovery in the 2H of 2020 is Musk's typical wild optimism, which doesn't even take into account the huge competition coming from the VW Group and others by that time. Here are my assumptions for 2020:

Models S & X: Models S/X average prices fall by 10% YoY (this could be conservative, given all the new luxury EV launches next year), with volumes down 22% YoY. While I have both models breaking even at the gross profit level, I feel that Tesla could ultimately generate losses on these two models next year. In the Q1 2018 Update Letter (bottom of page 3 here), Tesla stated that their gross margin on the Models S/X was "slightly above 25%". Given the prices back then, I estimate that the average cost was $69,100/unit. If volumes or prices fall more than I'm forecasting, 2020 losses could be bigger. Model 3: While I feel that the US has had all it can take of the Model 3 and European and Chinese car buyers simply aren't as interested in the model, I only reduce global volumes (excluding China) by 7% YoY and the average price by 4% YoY to $48,000. This might be optimistic given that InsideEVs reported US sales are already falling by 6% YoY in July and 26% YoY in August (53% of Model 3 sales have been in the US this year, by my estimates). Global Model 3 growth should come from GF3 in 2020, but as mentioned above, at a loss. Ex-China Model 3 margins are estimated to drop down to 13.7% in 2020, from 16.6% this year. Regulatory Credit Sales: I give, what I feel, is a generous assumption for ZEV/GHG credit sales, with a $418m bump YoY to $1.16bn in 2020 because of the expected buying of regulatory credits from Fiat Chrysler. Leasing/Service & Others/Energy: Leasing should decline marginally as the Models S/X sales fall and, by my estimates, Model 3 leases are too costly for Tesla to increase (Q2 leases were only 5.5% of global deliveries). Service & Others losses are kept flat with 2019 but could widen if Model 3 quality issues increase. Energy profits are set at zero, as I envision Tesla's SolarCity business running into a deeper slump after the Walmart lawsuit. SG&A: This should be flat nominally, but up 4% YoY once one-time charges from 1H are stripped out. R&D should grow by 16% due to the Model Y roll out in late 2020, while G&A should rise by staffing at GF3. Capex & Cash Flows: In its Q2 2019 10-Q, Tesla states that it will keep capex between $2.0bn to $2.5bn for the next two fiscal years (page 48 here). Given that this includes Model Y development, GF3 roll-out, and infrastructure investments, it is an astonishingly low level. I estimate $1.6bn for non-GF3 capex and $679m for GF3. I expect yield problems at GF3, rising inventories in the US and Europe, and final losses to lead to negative free cash flow of $4.9bn in 2020, despite such low capex levels. GF3 preparations should lead to a spike in capex from the current quarter, by my estimates. Balance Sheet & Financing: At the rate of cash burn and losses I'm forecasting, Tesla should be back to low levels of cash on hand by Q1 2020 that call for financing. However, I don't forecast any financing via equity, after last May's equity issuance turned out to be a tough sell, according to investment bankers with whom I spoke. The equity portion of that deal ($863m) only amounted to 19% of Q1's equity. Historically, Tesla has conducted equity financing that amounted to over 100% of the prior quarter's shareholders' equity (105% in August 2015 and 151% in May 2016), but the markets have become more suspect recently. Debt financing would come at steep costs, given Tesla's weak financials, but in my model, I'm running cash burn through increased debt, while maintaining cash & equivalents at $2.7bn.

Figure-10: Tesla Automotive Operations Forecasts

Source: Company data & author's estimates

Figure-11: Tesla Earnings & Cash Flow Estimates

Source: Company data & author's estimates

Conclusion

Elon Musk and his Board of Directors have bet Tesla's shareholders' money on making it big in China, where at its 2017 peak, Tesla saw only 18,218 units of Model S and X sales. By doing the research for this report, I understand the importance of having local production facilities in China, as it is the world's fastest-growing EV market. However, I simply can't understand why Tesla didn't wait to enter China until the launch of the Model Y, which would likely sell better than the Model 3, given Chinese preferences for SUVs. I also feel that, if my read of the GF3 contract with the Chinese government is correct - i.e. GF3 must generate roughly 15% in pre-tax margins by 2023 - this is a big risk for Tesla's shareholders. While surviving 2020 alone is up in the air in my view, it is almost certain that Tesla can't avoid writing off its $2bn of scheduled investment in GF3 by 2023.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.