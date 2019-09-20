Banco Latinoamericano: Remaining Cautiously Optimistic

Net income in Q2:19 was strong, attributable to higher interest earning assets with robust margins that were positively impacted by lower funding costs.

Banco Latinoamericano (BLX)

Q2:19 Highlights

Net interest income for the quarter was flat at $27.9 million vs. $27.9 million in the prior year quarter, marginally down vs. $28.0 million in Q1:19.

Net interest margin was 1.81% for the second quarter vs. 1.74% in the first quarter and flat compared to 1.81% in Q2:18.

Average loans were $5.4 billion, up slightly from $5.39 billion in the prior year quarter, but down 2.2% vs. $5.55 billion in Q1:19.

Net operating revenue (net interest income plus non-interest income) was $33.6 million vs. $32.6 million in the year-ago quarter and $32.0 in Q1:19.

Total operating expenses were $10.6 in Q2:19 vs. $11.4 million in Q2:18, mainly from a lower variable compensation expense and expenses related to personnel restructuring in 2018, as well as from the resulting lower salary expense base.

Net income (same as pretax) was $22.3 million in Q2:19 vs. $16.6 million in Q2:18. Earnings per share for the quarter were $0.56 vs. $0.42 in the year ago period.

We adjust our estimates based on the quarter end results and management commentary. We maintain our BUY rating.

Primary Risks

Further deterioration in the Latin American macro outlook could adversely impact loan growth and earnings.

A challenging macro outlook also increases the risk of loan defaults and higher provisioning.

Quarterly Summary - Q2:19

Net interest income flat vs. the prior year. Net interest income for the quarter was flat at $27.9 million vs. $27.9 million in the prior year quarter, marginally down vs. $28.0 million in Q1:19. Total loan originations declined significantly to $3.038 billion vs. $4.278 billion in the prior year quarter and up vs. Q1’s $2.653 billion. Short-term maturity loans were 97% of the total loans outstanding at $2.94 billion. Medium-term loans represented 3% of the total loans outstanding at $92 million. The company primarily continues to originate short-term loans, consistent with its trade finance mission.

Net interest income for the quarter was flat at $27.9 million vs. $27.9 million in the prior year quarter, marginally down vs. $28.0 million in Q1:19. Total loan originations declined significantly to $3.038 billion vs. $4.278 billion in the prior year quarter and up vs. Q1’s $2.653 billion. Short-term maturity loans were 97% of the total loans outstanding at $2.94 billion. Medium-term loans represented 3% of the total loans outstanding at $92 million. The company primarily continues to originate short-term loans, consistent with its trade finance mission. Average loans were $5.4 billion , up slightly from $5.39 billion in the prior year quarter, but down 2.2% vs. $5.55 billion in Q1:19, while the end of quarter balance was $5.6 billion. The lending environment remains competitive, making sustained loan growth a challenge. Net interest margin was 1.81% for the second quarter vs. 1.74% in the first quarter and flat compared to 1.81% in Q2:18. Loan yields were 4.78% in Q2:19 vs. 4.85% in Q1:19 and 4.25% in the year ago period. The average rate earned on total interest earning assets was 4.51%, vs. 4.50% in Q1:19 and 3.97% in Q2:18. Cost of funds was 3.28% vs. 3.35% in Q1:19 and 2.65% in Q2:18.

, up slightly from $5.39 billion in the prior year quarter, but down 2.2% vs. $5.55 billion in Q1:19, while the end of quarter balance was $5.6 billion. The lending environment remains competitive, making sustained loan growth a challenge. Net interest margin was 1.81% for the second quarter vs. 1.74% in the first quarter and flat compared to 1.81% in Q2:18. Loan yields were 4.78% in Q2:19 vs. 4.85% in Q1:19 and 4.25% in the year ago period. The average rate earned on total interest earning assets was 4.51%, vs. 4.50% in Q1:19 and 3.97% in Q2:18. Cost of funds was 3.28% vs. 3.35% in Q1:19 and 2.65% in Q2:18. Non-interest income increased 21% YoY. Non-interest income was $5.7 million in Q2:19 vs. $4.7 million in the year-ago quarter. Fees and commissions increased marginally to $5.1 million vs. $5.0 million in Q2:18. Net operating revenue (net interest income plus non-interest income) was $33.6 million vs. $32.6 million in the year-ago quarter and $32.0 in Q1:19.

Non-interest income was $5.7 million in Q2:19 vs. $4.7 million in the year-ago quarter. Fees and commissions increased marginally to $5.1 million vs. $5.0 million in Q2:18. Net operating revenue (net interest income plus non-interest income) was $33.6 million vs. $32.6 million in the year-ago quarter and $32.0 in Q1:19. Impairment losses were down vs. the prior year. The total impairment loss (financial instruments as well as non-financial instruments) was $0.8 million in Q2:19 vs. $4.7 million in Q2:18 and $0.9 million in Q1:19. The allowance for loan losses was $105.8 million, while non-performing loans were $64.7 million or 1.6 times coverage. Non-performing loans were 1.16% of gross loans at June 30, 2019 versus 1.18% of the portfolio at Q1:19 and 0.98% at Q2:18.

The total impairment loss (financial instruments as well as non-financial instruments) was $0.8 million in Q2:19 vs. $4.7 million in Q2:18 and $0.9 million in Q1:19. The allowance for loan losses was $105.8 million, while non-performing loans were $64.7 million or 1.6 times coverage. Non-performing loans were 1.16% of gross loans at June 30, 2019 versus 1.18% of the portfolio at Q1:19 and 0.98% at Q2:18. Operating expenses lower. Total operating expenses were $10.6 million vs. $11.4 million in Q2:19 vs. Q2:18, mainly from a lower variable compensation expense and a decrease in expenses related to personnel restructuring in 2018, as well as from the resulting lower salary expense base. However, operating expenses increased 7% QoQ on account of higher business-related expenses. The efficiency ratio was 31.4%, but still above the company’s target range of 30%.

Total operating expenses were $10.6 million vs. $11.4 million in Q2:19 vs. Q2:18, mainly from a lower variable compensation expense and a decrease in expenses related to personnel restructuring in 2018, as well as from the resulting lower salary expense base. However, operating expenses increased 7% QoQ on account of higher business-related expenses. The efficiency ratio was 31.4%, but still above the company’s target range of 30%. Net income up ~34% YOY. Net income (same as pretax) was $22.3 million in Q2:19 vs. $16.6 million in Q2:18. Earnings per share were $0.56 vs. $0.42 in the year ago period.

Net income (same as pretax) was $22.3 million in Q2:19 vs. $16.6 million in Q2:18. Earnings per share were $0.56 vs. $0.42 in the year ago period. Loan growth remains the company’s primary challenge. Management discussed the various factors affecting the lending outlook, including a reduced growth projection for Latin American economies, restrictive fiscal guidelines in Argentina under the IMF agreement, and the Federal Reserves’ dovish stance, which continues to reduce funds flow to emerging markets and Latin America in particular. Management is increasing exposure in Central America, the Caribbean, Colombia, Peru, Paraguay, and Chile to counter the weak outlook in Latin America.

Management discussed the various factors affecting the lending outlook, including a reduced growth projection for Latin American economies, restrictive fiscal guidelines in Argentina under the IMF agreement, and the Federal Reserves’ dovish stance, which continues to reduce funds flow to emerging markets and Latin America in particular. Management is increasing exposure in Central America, the Caribbean, Colombia, Peru, Paraguay, and Chile to counter the weak outlook in Latin America. LIBOR-based funding costs decline sequentially. For Q2:19, the company’s cost of deposits declined 1 bps sequentially (QoQ) to 2.65% from 2.66%; short-term debt funding rose 30 basis points to 3.78% from 3.48% in Q1:19; the cost of long-term funding sequentially declined 26 basis points to 4.27% from 4.53% in the March quarter. These changes in rates produced a combined cost of funds decrease of 7 bps to 3.28% from 3.35% in the last quarter.

Earnings Estimates

We are forecasting average loans to be down year over year, in 2019 vs. 2018, with net interest income declining in 2019 to $108.1 million vs. $109.7 million in the year ago period. Non-interest income is targeted at $18.5 million vs. $16.2 million in 2019 vs. 2018. We forecast a decrease in operating expenses to $41.1 million vs. $48.9 million in 2018. For 2019, we model net income of $82.2 million vs. $11.1 million in 2018. This forecast leads to EPS of $2.08 in 2019 compared with $0.28 in 2018. Management noted the challenging macro outlook for Latin America could impact loan growth; therefore, we remain cautious for the remainder of 2019.

We expect growth in 2020 and have forecasted net interest income of $115.9 million and diluted EPS of $2.29.

'Best of the Uncovereds', Trusted Service for Small Cap Research 'Best of the Uncovereds' by Singular Research offers new initiation reports and equity research on under-followed, under-valued, small cap companies. We provide quarterly updates on all of our covered companies, flash reports, and much more. Our 'Singular Picks' portfolio has outperformed the Russell 2000 by over 100% since 2004. Members of 'Best of the Uncovereds' will have access to our portfolio on Google Drive, weekly performance updates, and Action Calls If you're interested in our services but still have questions, send us a direct message and we'll be glad to help!

Disclosure: I am/we are long BLX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.