Datadog IPO: Expensive But Worth It

In a repeat from its AppDynamics play last year, Cisco offered to buy out Datadog for $7 billion right before its IPO, an offer the company rejected.

Datadog sold 24 million shares (roughly 8% of the company) through its IPO, raising gross proceeds of $648 million and now valuing the company at $10.7 billion.

All eyes this year have been on marquee IPOs like Uber (UBER), Lyft (LYFT), Pinterest (PINS), Slack (WORK), and the recently-scrapped public debut of WeWork (WE), but strangely enough it's been the small and mid-cap IPOs with little to no investor attention that have ended up outperforming. So it was with Datadog (DDOG), the backend infrastructure software company that just went public at $27 per share and popped ~40% in its first day of trading. It's a win not only for the nine-year-old tech startup, which rejected a $7 billion takeover offer from Cisco (CSCO) right before its IPO, but also for the New York tech ecosystem, which through Datadog is proving that the Big Apple can also produce serious enterprise software companies.

To the average consumer, Datadog is definitely not a household name. The company's flagship product is an infrastructure monitoring service - which, simply put, tracks the health of a corporation's internal applications and systems to ensure optimal runtime and performance. It's far from a "sexy" technology stock in the way that Slack or Uber is, but in a world of increasingly-connected cloud applications and complex backend networks, it's companies like Datadog that will come out on top.

Let's cut to the chase: I think Datadog is a fantastic buy for your growth portfolio. I rarely ever make exceptions for richly-valued stocks, but in my view, Datadog defies traditional valuation metrics because its growth rate is so absurdly high (in the first six months of 2019, Datadog grew revenues at a blistering 79% y/y pace). And what's even more impressive is the fact that Datadog isn't burning down the house in order to achieve growth - in fact, the company produced a positive GAAP operating profit in the first half of FY18, before cranking on sales and marketing expenses somewhat in FY19 to chase growth (though in doing so, Datadog still came out with reasonable operating loss margins).

The market opportunity for Datadog is incredibly wide, as demonstrated by its nearly doubling growth rate. Though Datadog certainly has competitors in the market (New Relic (NEWR) is a good example, though this company has seen its growth rates slow down somewhat as sales execution issues impeded its momentum; Cisco's AppDynamics is another key competitor), Datadog was one of the first companies to focus on infrastructure monitoring rather than top-of-the-stack application monitoring, and has become a thought leader in the space.

Be on the lookout for opportunities to buy this stock. In my view, Datadog can mirror the success of other recent IPOs like MongoDB (MDB), another IaaS company that's a product of the New York tech scene and whose stock has jumped more than 4x since its IPO.

Final IPO details

First, a rundown of the raw facts in the Datadog IPO:

Datadog sold 24 million shares in its IPO at $27 apiece, materially higher than its initial expected range of $19-$22 per share

The company raised $648 million in gross proceeds from the IPO. After netting out legal and underwriting expenses, Datadog expects to earn $611.6 million in net proceeds from the sale, which the company has earmarked for "general corporate purposes" as well as possible acquisitions

Post-IPO, there are 289.8 million shares outstanding, giving the company a current market cap of $10.88 billion. This also means that Datadog sold roughly 8% of itself through the IPO, a relatively small percentage.

The shares sold in the IPO are single-vote Class A shares, while the pre-existing Class B shares (which make up more than 90% of the share pool and more than 98% of the voting power) are supervoting stock with a 10:1 voting ratio. This means that IPO buyers will have virtually no control over the new public entity

As with a typical IPO, underwriters have a 15% "green shoe" option that opens the possibility to sell an additional 3.6 million shares at the original $27 IPO price, which would raise an additional ~$97 million

Insiders are also subject to a typical 180-day lock period expiring in March 2020

The lead-left underwriter on the deal was Morgan Stanley (MS)

Here's a look as well at the company's post-IPO cap table:

Figure 1. Datadog cap table Source: Datadog finalized prospectus

CEO Olivier Pomel owns just south of 15% of the company (valuing his personal stake at ~$1.6 billion), making him the company's largest individual owners. Index Ventures is its biggest institutional backer with a ~20% stake, followed by OpenView Venture partners and ICONIQ Capital.

What sets Datadog apart

What exactly does infrastructure monitoring mean? In Datadog's own words from its S-1 filing:

Monitoring software is at the foundation of an organization’s IT stack. Without monitoring, organizations are blind to factors that impact performance, reliability, scalability and availability of systems in which they have invested large amounts of resources. Once installed, monitoring becomes integral to an organization’s performance and deeply embedded into business and operational workflows. There are a number of important industry trends that are transforming the way organizations use, deploy and manage software applications and their underlying technology infrastructure. These trends are creating a significant opportunity to displace existing monitoring solutions and reshape the corresponding product categories"

Like all the SaaS companies that investors love, Datadog's product becomes an integral part of its clients' IT stack, and one that is incredibly difficult to uninstall. This makes for extremely sticky subscription revenues and a deeply entrenched customer base. Datadog's tools are built for the cloud, and provide a clean way for Dev and Ops teams to work together to deploy top-tier software. Datadog is also platform-agnostic, meaning that customers can use its tools to monitor infrastructure irrespective of whether it resides in Amazon AWS (AMZN), Microsoft Azure (MSFT), Google Cloud (GOOG), or a private cloud or on-prem network.

Datadog was one of the first companies to focus on infrastructure monitoring, only later tacking on application performance monitoring (NASDAQ:APM) capabilities in 2017. Its primary competitor, New Relic, did the opposite - starting with APM capabilities before extending into infrastructure monitoring. This gives Datadog significant clout on the infrastructure side, ad the company believes that the market for infrastructure monitoring is still in its early days - it estimates its current TAM at $35 billion, implying that it's currently less than 1% penetrated. Here's a look at Datadog's timeline since inception:

Figure 2. Datadog timeline Source: Datadog finalized prospectus

Since its founding nine years ago, Datadog has grown to nearly 9,000 customers in over 100 countries, and its blue-chip client list includes some of the world's most notable companies, including its own underwriter Morgan Stanley, HSBC (HSBC), Salesforce.com (CRM), Comcast (CMCSA), Starbucks (SBUX), Maersk, and Lenovo - the list goes on and on.

Financial overview and valuation

Of course, Datadog's growth numbers speak for themselves. Here's a look at the company's financials:

Figure 3. Datadog financials Source: Datadog finalized prospectus

Revenues grew 79% y/y in the first six months of FY19 to $153.3 million, nearly surpassing Datadog's revenues for all of FY18. In the company's most recent quarter ending June 30, revenues grew at an even faster 82% y/y clip.

One of the most impressive metrics underlying Datadog's growth is that its dollar-based net retention rate was 146% in 1H19 - indicating that Datadog managed to upsell its customers, on average, by 46%.

Because services like Datadog are usage-based, the company employs the so-called "land and expand" model. A new client may only deploy Datadog to monitor a few workloads, but as Datadog proves its value, that client eventually grows its usage to cover far more than the initial deployment. This point is further illustrated by Datadog's count of 42 customers with ARR (annualized recurring revenue) over $1 million, up from 29 such customers only six months ago at the end of FY18. 590 customers, meanwhile, have ARR over $100,000. This high expansion trend gives Datadog an incredible lever for growth within its existing customer base (a >140% net retention rate is best-in-class in the software sector), alongside new customer acquisition.

And as previously noted, Datadog isn't just a growth story - but it's also producing reasonable losses. GAAP operating margins clocked in at just -9% in 1H19, while FCF losses of -$6.4 million represented a low FCF burn margin of just -4% over the same period. This illustrates a company that is exceptionally well managed, without the freewheeling, high-spending tendencies of many Silicon Valley startups.

Of course, this quality comes at a price. As previously mentioned, at Datadog's current share price near $37, the company has a market cap of $10.88 billion - already more than 50% higher than the price at which Cisco offered the acquire the company. After netting out the $52.3 million of cash on Datadog's balance sheet, as well as the $611.6 million that it expects to net in IPO proceeds, Datadog has an enterprise value of $10.22 billion.

Over the trailing twelve months, Datadog generated $266.0 million in revenues. If we assume a 60% y/y growth rate over the next twelve months, we arrive at a forward revenue estimate of $426 million - putting Datadog's valuation at 24.0x EV/forward estimated revenues. This puts Datadog on par with some of the most expensive software stocks in the market:

However, I'd argue that Datadog's stellar growth rates combined with low loss margins (which is not the case with other rapid growers like MongoDB), plus its leadership position in the nascent and growing $35 billion market for infrastructure monitoring tools, makes near-term multiples a misleading indicator of Datadog's true worth.

Key takeaways

While Datadog's product lacks the gloss of the heavily popular consumer internet companies that went public earlier this year, Datadog may end up being one of the biggest IPO winners of the year. Despite its rich valuation, I believe Datadog's balanced financial profile and sticky/upgrading customer base within a relatively greenfield industry gives Datadog plenty of room to grow into its valuation and achieve MongoDB-style gains. Bet on this IPO and hold onto it for the long haul.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in DDOG over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.