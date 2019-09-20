Cleveland-Cliffs And The Impact Of Recent Steel News

This week has been challenging for the steel-related stocks after Nucor (NUE) and U.S. Steel (X) issued downside guidance. In this light, I've been getting questions on how this will impact shares of Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF), which has been in a rebound mode after the dip that followed the declaration of a special dividend. Here's what I think.

Steel companies are under pressure because steel prices experienced material downside. Those who have big exposure to the spot market, like U.S. Steel, got punished severely. Those who have been relying more on contracts, like AK Steel (AKS), have done fairly well. However, lower steel prices (all else equal) will ultimately lead to lower realized prices for Cliffs' pellets as the steel price is one of the determinants that impacts the resulting prices in the company's contracts.

It is not surprising at all that earnings estimates for Cliffs have been revised to the downside. However, the downside revision is not as dramatic as in the case of steel producers like U.S. Steel as iron ore prices and pellet premiums also impact Cliffs' realized prices.

At current price (roughly $8.00), Cliffs' shares trade at 6 forward P/E. The steel segment does not get the high P/Es typical for some tech companies, but the market's valuation is lower compared to what we currently see in the sector (numbers rounded) - 12 forward P/E for AK Steel, 58 forward P/E for U.S. Steel (2020 earnings estimate dropped from $1.48/sh three months ago to $0.19/sh today), 10 forward P/E for Steel Dynamics (STLD), 12 forward P/E for Nucor.

The contrast is especially visible when we look at U.S. Steel, whose share price is almost 40% higher while projected earnings per share are roughly 85% lower. In short, the market remains very skeptical of Cliffs despite the solid cash flow, cheap valuation, and the upcoming HBI (hot briquetted iron) plant.

In these conditions, an increase of share buyback program would have been a great move (in my view), but it looks like Cliffs has chosen a different route. In a recent conference, Cliffs CEO Lourenco Goncalves stated the following: "I'm not going to invent projects to use cash, cash belongs to shareholders […] I'm a lot less inclined to do any share buybacks at this point because I believe that […] cash should return to shareholders in an easier way and a more quantifiable way".

Both payment of special dividends and buybacks have their pros and cons, but I would have opted for share buybacks at current valuation as they would have allowed to bring the share count down, automatically increasing earnings per share (EPS) and decreasing dividend commitments (due to fewer shares outstanding). After some time, this tactic would have paved the way for dividend increases as it's easier to increase the dividend when you have fewer shares. I am not sure that the practice of special dividends will attract too many new investors (although it will surely reward existing ones) because many investors rely on various screeners to search for yield, and special dividends do not show up there.

To sum it up: the upside in steel names may have some near-term negative impact on Cliffs' shares, but they remain cheap. The management is apparently trying to make Cliffs a dividend stock, but the regular dividend must be increased materially to attract the yield-oriented crowd. No buybacks are expected at this time, which, in my view, is a dubious decision because bringing down the share count would have automatically increased EPS and made the stock even more attractive for value-oriented investors. Due to valuation and the upcoming HBI plant (and the end of capex requirements), I stay bullish on the name, but remind everyone that it's a very volatile stock so a simple buy-and-hold may not be the most optimal tactic unless you are ready to buy into an emerging dividend story.

