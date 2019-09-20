Laurentian Bank's Earnings To Recover

The increase in net interest income will also support earnings. NII is expected to rise due to an improvement in portfolio mix and increase in loan book size.

Earnings are likely to recover in FY20 due to lower administrative expenses following the company's transition to a new business model.

Earnings of Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCPK:LRCDF) declined this year as the bank's business slowed while it transitioned to a new model. Reduction in loan portfolio and challenging capital market conditions were responsible for the earnings decline. Going forward, we expect earnings to recover due to cost reduction efforts, normalization of loan growth, and expansion in net interest margin.

Administrative Expenses to Decline Following Transition to A New Business Model

LRCDF has recently completed its transition from a traditional banking model to a 100% advisory model. The management stated in its 3QFY19 investor conference call that it expects the transition to result in cost savings. Further, the bank has restructured its workforce this year, which will further cut down administrative expenses. According to disclosures made in the 3QFY19 conference call, less than 25% of LRCDF's employees are now represented by unions, while previously around 50% were represented. As a result of the transition and restructuring, we expect LRCDF's non-interest expenses to decline by 5.6% year-over-year in FY20.

Increase in Loans to Support the Bottom Line

Now that LRCDF's transition is complete, we can expect the bank's loan growth to return to a normal level. According to disclosures made in the 3QFY19 conference call, the management believes that LRCDF is now in a growth stage. We expect the bank's net loans to grow by 4.0% in FY20 as opposed to an expected decline of 1.5% in FY19. The growth will help increase net interest income and consequently earnings in FY20.

As a direct consequence of an increase in loans, we expect LRCDF's provisions for credit losses to also increase proportionately. The management believes that the credit quality is good and that there are no concentrated risks in the portfolio. Hence, we are assuming that the bank's allowance to gross loans ratio will remain stable at 0.3% for the remainder of FY19 and full-year FY20. The increase in provisions charge will be attributable to an increase in the size of the loan book, not credit quality.

The table below shows our forecasts for LRCDF's loans as well as the rest of balance sheet items.

Net Interest Margin Set to Slightly Expand

Due to the lower level of liquidity, favorable Prime/Banker's Acceptance rate spread, and change in loan portfolio mix, LRCDF was able to increase its net interest margin in the first nine months of FY19. Going forward, we expect the net interest margin to improve further by 6bps in FY20 as a result of management's continued focus on loan portfolio mix. In the 3QFY19 conference call, the management noted that it expects net interest margin to expand in the medium term due to improvement in the asset mix.

We are expecting a 25bps cut in target overnight rate next year, which will have a somewhat immediate impact on both yields on earning assets and cost of funds. We are not assuming a lagged effect on yields because a significant portion of LRCDF's loans is based on Prime rates (i.e. the rate is floating), according to the 3QFY19 conference call takeaways. The table below shows our estimates of LRCDF's yield, cost and margin.

Earnings to Somewhat Recover in FY20, Thanks to Lower Expenses And Higher Net Interest Income

As a result of lower administrative expenses and higher net interest income, we expect the company's earnings to increase in FY20 compared to FY19. Normalization of the tax rate will, however, put downward pressure on earnings. LRCDF's tax rate had been unusually low in the first nine months of FY19 because of certain benefits that will not recur, as mentioned in the 3QFY19 conference call. Hence, we have assumed that LRCDF's effective tax rate will return to its normal level of 20% in FY20. The table below shows our income projections for the bank.

LRCDF Offering a Dividend Yield of Around 6%

We expect the bank to maintain its quarterly dividend at CAD 0.66/share for common shareholders in 4QFY19 and FY20. This DPS will put its estimated payout ratio (common and preferred combined) at a high level of 68.7% in FY19 and 58.5% in FY20. Consequently we believe that the bank will restrain its dividend growth rate in FY20. Our DPS estimate implies a 6% dividend yield for FY20, as can be seen in the table below.

Valuation Analysis Suggests Some Price Upside

Historically, LRCDF has traded at an average price to book ratio of 1.05, as can be seen in the table below.

Using the price to book multiple of 1.05x, and multiplying it with our book value per share of US$34.6 gives us a target price of US$ 36.3. This target price implies a 6.6% upside from LRCDF's September 16, 2019, closing price.

Conclusion: Buy

Our estimated price upside of 6.6% and dividend yield of 6.06% give a total expected return of 12.7%, hence we are advising investors to buy LRCDF. We are also adopting a bullish stance on the stock.

