Allocations To Emerging Markets Have Grown - But They Should Still Be Larger

Over the past 30+ years since the introduction of the MSCI Emerging Markets Index, investors have evolved from holding minimal positions in emerging markets funds to holding more substantial allocations. Additionally, the choice of investment options has evolved from broad-based emerging markets funds to having a wide selection of funds which offer very specific exposures within the asset class.

Today’s investors have a plethora of options to gain emerging markets exposure. There are broad-based funds which provide exposure to indices such as the MSCI Emerging Markets Index. They can purchase country-specific funds, funds that target market capitalizations, factor funds, currency-hedged, and thematic funds. They can also access emerging markets exposure to asset classes other than equities.

However, despite the growth of both allocation and investment options, we feel that investors still should increase their allocation to emerging markets.

In this article, we will first discuss the evolution of emerging markets allocations in investor’s portfolios. Then, we will make the case for why investors need to consider holding more of the asset class in their portfolios.

EM 1.0 – Dipping Their Toes in the Water – 1988 - 2002

The introduction of the MSCI Emerging Markets Index in 1988 essentially ushered in the age of emerging markets as a distinct asset class. Investors initially allocated a minimal position of 2%-3% in their portfolio to emerging markets as they were slowly becoming accustomed to the asset class. Exposure was generally accessed through broad-based emerging markets portfolios that treated the entire block of countries as one homogeneous block.

EM 2.0 – A More Meaningful Allocation – 2003 – 2018

As investors became more comfortable with emerging markets, they began to up their weighting in the asset class into the 10-%-20% range. However, exposure was still primarily achieved via broad-based emerging market portfolios, although more options were starting to become available by the end of this period.

One persistent issue with many broad-based portfolios was their inclusion of state-owned enterprises (SOEs). Their inclusion may weight down investment returns as SOEs are often characterized by lower levels of operation efficiency, poor corporate governance, and corruption.

EM 3.0 – Broader and More Variegated Exposure – 2018+

While allocations to emerging markets did not meaningfully increase during this period, the options for gaining exposure to the asset class did. Country and region-specific funds are now available as are funds that target specific market cap and factor exposures. Thematic funds, such as consumer-oriented, technology, and ecommerce funds have become popular. You can have both currency hedged and unhedged emerging markets exposure. And exposure to emerging markets in other related asset classes, such as private equity, venture cap, and fixed income, is readily available.

Additionally, we are seeing the acceptance of frontier markets as an asset class, which may be thought of FM 1.0.

While investor’s allocations to emerging markets have grown over the past 30+ years, we believe that investors should still be holding more of the asset class in their portfolio. Why do we feel that way?

Most Investors Are Still Underweight in Emerging Markets

With a 10%-20% weighting in emerging markets, why do we say that investors are still underweighted?

The market capitalization of the emerging markets represented 25% of total world market cap as of 3/31/18. Thus a higher weighting to emerging markets is needed just for investors to be equal-weighted to the asset class.

Emerging markets GDP represented over 43% of total world GDP as of 3/31/18.

Based on the size of the emerging markets in terms of market cap and GDP, the asset class should represent a larger portion of an investor’s portfolio.

Favorable Demographics

Much of the world lives in the emerging markets. Consider the following facts:

87% of the world’s population lived in the emerging markets as of 3/31/18.

90% of the world’s under-30 population lived in the emerging markets, as of 3/31/18.

According to a Brooking Institute study, much of the future growth in the global middle class is expected to originate in the emerging markets.

A larger and younger population and a growing middle class may favor emerging market economies over developed markets.

Growth Potential

Economic growth in the emerging markets exceeded that of developed markets since the 1990s, and that growth is expected to continue until at least 2023. Also, inflation has declined to levels more in line with developed economies while debt levels and current account balances have been more favorable than those of developed nations.

Thus, emerging markets are where the people are, where the money is, and where the growth is.

Summary

Allocations to emerging markets equities have increased over the past three decades. At the same time, the variety and sophistication of vehicles by which investors can gain access to the asset class has also grown. However, favorable demographic and growth characteristics make a compelling argument for a greater weighting to emerging markets equities.

