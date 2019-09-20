How WWE Is Preparing For Battle With Turner Upstart AEW

For WWE and its investors, this is the time to shine as the company prepares to move marquee franchise "Smackdown" to Fox after a lengthy run on Comcast-owned networks.

The debut of AEW is more of a blessing for WWE than anything else as the company has always been at its best when it had to battle a real rival versus itself.

WWE made a similar big swing move over the summer by bringing the company's former rivals Eric Bischoff and Paul Heyman into influential over-arching roles behind the scenes.

The move was not a coincidence and was designed to cool off some of the momentum of WWE's new upstart rival which is backed by the Kahn family and Turner.

This week, WWE launched the cable debut of its NXT brand on USA - two weeks before TNT's debut of new wrestling promotion AEW, which will each air on Wednesdays.

If you ask any wrestling fan about "The Monday Night Wars", they will instantly light up.

For those who don't follow, this was a period of time when professional wrestling was at its best. Vince McMahon's WWE (WWE) - then WWF - and Ted Turner's WCW were locked in a blood feud better than any storyline either could craft.

This week, we get the encore, and for investors, it's going to be a fascinating thing to watch.

First as always, some background.

WWE vs. WCW pioneered the "outwit, outplay, outlast" model long before Survivor was a thing. Both sides would do anything to win ratings. They would poach talent, they would spoil twists, they would cross any line.

To quote Old School, "it was glorious."

The problem is eventually it ended with WWE buying WCW and absorbing it (and fellow rival ECW) into the McMahon empire. And I say that not because WWE won - it was always the logical outcome - I'm saying that because once McMahon owned all of his rivals, the company lost a step.

McMahon has had a personal fire and drive to be the best from birth, but without a heated rival, the programming at times went off the tracks. The storyline suffered, the talent withered and the company went directionless.

Yes, all businesses go through ebb and flows, and I'm not saying that since 2001, the company has been on a downward spiral (there have been some spectacular matches and storylines in that period), but the change was noticeable.

Fast forward to this year when Turner (T) returned to the mix (just minus Ted Turner himself). The company is re-entering the game with All Elite Wrestling (AEW), an upstart promotion backed by the Khan family - who also own the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Yet, the twist - that in many ways is straight out of a wrestling storyline - is the Khan family's partner is Cody Rhodes, son of wrestling legend Dusty Rhodes (aka "The American Dream"). When fans think of WWE in its glory days, they think of Dusty right up there with Hulk Hogan, Andre The Giant, and Rowdy Roddy Piper - so to say Cody knows the industry is an understatement.

For years, Cody was a WWE wrestler (along with his brother Dustin - aka "Goldust") - but McMahon never gave Cody the break he wanted and in all likelihood deserved, so Rhodes left. He took his time, gathered his thoughts and pulled together all of his fellow outcasts to create AEW.

Simply put, AEW is the wrestling equivalent of DC's Suicide Squad - they know they are crazy and they thrive on it. Nobody has been able to take on the McMahons and win, but here we are and while McMahon will never say it, he knows they are a legit threat.

Originally, McMahon looked like he would pay them no mind, but then, AEW launched and launched strong which forced Vince's hand. In a show of force designed to boost investor confidence and expand his own growing empire, McMahon responded by signing a deal with USA Network for his NXT brand.

Shepherded by his son-in-law and company EVP of Talent, Live Events & Creative, Paul Levesque - this is the company's farm system so to speak. Future main roster talents are cultivated here and introduced to the fans to build their profile for their eventual call-ups to the "bigs." What Levesque (aka "Triple H - a talented multi-time WWE champion in his own right) did was see the value in making it a separate brand and he is widely credited with making it what it is today.

I can't underscore enough Levesque's contributions, as, without him, the USA deal may not have happened. He made NXT into something significant and McMahon is now going to use it go after AEW. So, now, "The Monday Night Wars" has become "The Wednesday Night Wars" with the inaugural edition fast approaching.

The first NXT edition ran this week, snaring a respectable 1.2 million viewers. A second hour will then follow in two weeks once USA's Suits wraps its final season. For now, that second hour is on the WWE's recently upgraded SVOD network (aka NXT's long-time exclusive home).

From a business perspective, what's equally interesting to investors is that in many ways the NXT and AEW brands have become more exciting than WWE's flagship "RAW" and "Smackdown" brands.

And don't think that is lost on McMahon and his shareholders.

Everyone is well aware, and for WWE, this threat comes at a time where the company needs to double-down in anyway it can. Next month, "Smackdown" will depart USA/Comcast and head to new-FOX to anchor its Friday night lineup. Moreover, it will also be integrated into Fox Sports and just, in general, have an amplified presence.

NXT is coming into basically fill the hole on USA, and while unexpected, it also may work. Previously, only available as a streaming series, NXT moving to traditional TV seems like the next logical step. It's also more of an apples-to-apples comparison to AEW.

That's not to take away anything from AEW, it's actually a compliment. NXT is the newer, younger, and buzzier franchise of the three WWE-owned entities and it's exactly what AEW is looking to mimic (just with a few more established names).

McMahon has always been better when he has a rival and shareholders have seen that proven time and time again. Investors in WWE need to see McMahon continuing to make moves to solidify his empire while dividing his time between his company and his XFL passion project.

And to his credit, he has.

The move is actually the second one he's made in the last few months. Over the summer, he brought in former rivals Eric Bischoff and Paul Heyman to run his "Raw" and "Smackdown" brands. The response from investors was positive and it seemed like a bit of foreshadowing about what was to come. These are the same big swings we are used to seeing McMahon take but have been few and far between in the last decade.

The days of the "Monday Night Wars" are gone, and I doubt the "Wednesday Night" re-match will yield the same type of one-upmanship, but that's okay. All investors really need to see (and want to see) is a return to solid storytelling and in-ring action. That's what wrestling, in general, is based on regardless of whoever was in charge.

If anything, the launch of AEW isn't a threat to WWE or its shareholders - it's a blessing and it could be just the thing to lure back fans who may have taken a break.

Never count out the McMahons - but also never underestimate an outcast (or a group of them).

