Picking Stocks In Irrational Markets With The Fortune Teller (Podcast)

As such, there are still numerous opportunities for investors across various asset classes. This podcast provides a comprehensive list.

This is a cause of concern for The Fortune Teller, who prides himself on focusing on risk management to produce risk-adjusted returns.

Stock markets have continued their upward march over the past decade, with the disconnect to the broader economy growing by the day.

By Nathaniel E. Baker

The Fortune Teller joins the Marketplace Roundtable Podcast to discuss his investing experience as reflected in the Wheel of Fortune service.

TFT's strategy starts with a comprehensive view of the entire market across asset classes. The primary concern is risk. "We think that our first responsibility is assessing and calculating the risk," says TFT. "Risk management lies at the very core and essence of everything we do."

Discipline, patience, and consistency are "key virtues for success." While TFT started as a bond investor, he has shifted more into equities in recent years. This is partly out of necessity, as shrinking bond yields have led to fewer opportunities to produce risk-adjusted returns.

Still, the big picture remains paramount. "Macro trumps micro," says TFT. "This is the first lesson that I learned." Another one is the adage that markets can stay irrational much longer than investors can stay solvent. The past 10.5 years since the March 2009 lows in equity markets "must not be seen as the norm." While it is almost impossible to time exit and entry points with any degree of specificity, hedging, and taking profits more quickly, should be done opportunistically.

Overall, the disconnect between markets and the real economy "is becoming a bit alarming." This disconnect scares TFT, who cites a slowing job market in the U.S., lower GDP growth, and manufacturing PMIs in contraction territory as concerns about the big picture.

This doesn't prevent TFT from developing new investing ideas. It publishes more than 200 each month. Favorite ideas right now start with preferred shares: New York Mortgage Trust 8% (NYMTN), Series B or E of Colony Capital (CLNY), and Teekay LNG Partners Series B (TGP.PB). TFT also likes precious metals. "We prefer silver over gold because we believe silver has a better chance to catch up," he says. Among consumer staples, CVS Health Corp (CVS) and Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) are favorites.

Many other ideas are discussed toward the end of the podcast, including in energy MLPs, pharmaceuticals, telecommunications, and more.

